Free Session on Patent Licensing and Commercialization by BananaIP and K-Tech CoE Data Science & AI – NASSCOM

The Certificate MasterClass on Intellectual Property has now reached the last phase. The final session scheduled on 17th June, 2021 (Thursday) will focus on making money, and gaining value out of patents. It will cover patent valuation, licensing and commercialization.

Patent Valuation, Licensing and Commercialization

It is important for businesses, especially startups and SMEs, to understand how commercializing patents works, and what options are available. The legal framework, albeit minimal, is important to make note of, and comply. With this as the focus, the session will cover the following topics:

Value of Patents for Businesses;

Patent Evaluation and Valuation;

Patent Licensing;

Patent Commercialization;

Technology Transfer and Licensing;

Open Source License Models; and

Standards and Patent Commercialization.

Session Faculty

The Session will be delivered by Mr. Sanjeeth Hegde, who has long term technology and IP licensing/commercialization experience, and Mr. Nitin Nair, who has expertise and experience in patent evaluation and valuation.



They will be assisted by BananaIP’s team of experts with respect to the Q & A.

Patent Process Session

Like the previous sessions, the session on patent process and strategy received excellent feedback. It was rated 4.6 on 5.

Speaking about the session, some of the participants stated as follows:

