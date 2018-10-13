Mechanical
Our DepartmentsBananaIP has structured its departments based on client industry requirements and current legal developments. We are the only firm in India with this high degree of specialization. The firm has the following departments
Highly Specialized, Premier Intellectual Property Services FirmBananaIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leaders in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Automotive, Electronics, Telecom, Bio Sciences, Pharma and Manufacturing Patent Practice
World Class IP Expertise
Highly specialized and experienced team of IP Lawyers
Our core Team
Finest Team of Intellectual Property Experts
BananaIP’s success is due to the exceptional talent, understanding, credentials and experience of its senior partners. Dr. Kalyan Kankanala, Nitin Nair, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Vinita Radhakrishnan and Sanjeeth Hegde are the firm’s core. They are what sets BananaIP apart from other IP firms or consultancies in India.
Each senior partner has carefully cultivated the expertise necessary to lead their practice areas through advanced education and qualifications; handpicked and groomed associates from the best law, technology, and management schools; and continuous quality and process improvements.
They have all held IP positions in North America, Europe, and Asia during their careers before founding BananaIP. Their collective qualifications, background and expertise are unmatched in India.
When strong technology background, specialized legal knowledge, and keen business acumen converge with unparalleled expertise, long term experience and exceptional qualifications of your IP attorneys, your creations, inventions and innovations are in able hands. Dr. Kalyan C. Kankanala, Managing Partner
Dr. Kalyan C. Kankanala
Managing Partner & Chief IP Attorney
• Recognized among the top IP minds of India. • Has advised more than 1000 clients on IP matters. • Internationally cited IP attorney and strategist.
Somashekar Ramakrishna
Senior Partner
• Nationally recognized automotive, mechanical, and manufacturing patent agent/attorney. • Has significant experience of working with a leading US Patent Firm and United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO). • Seasoned patent drafting and prosecution expert for global manufacturing and automotive companies.
Nitin Nair
Senior Partner
• Nationally recognized telecom, electronics, AI and big data patent agent/attorney. • Worked as patent agent and attorney for global Fortune 500 clients. • Instrumental in helping many companies mine, evaluate, protect, and commercialize patents and inventions.
Vinita Radhakrishnan
Senior Partner
• Internationally recognized life sciences, pharma and traditional medicine patent agent/attorney. • Has significant inhouse experience in helping pharma companies strategize, protect and license intellectual property. • Works with a portfolio of clients across the world on international patent strategy, filing and protection.
Sanjeeth Hegde
Senior Partner
• Nationally recognized entertainment law, IP licensing, and trademark attorney. • Has significant US in-house experience in tech licensing with Fortune 500 companies. • Advises leading organizations on branding, IP protection, and valuation.
Intellepedia - IP News Center
Cross Fit LLC vs Mr. Renjith Kunnumal & Anr. The Plaintiff herein used ‘CrossFit’, a registered word and device mark, on a global basis for fitness & training services as well as its domain name www.crossfit.com. The Defendants were found using the name “SFC CROSSFIT” while imparting identical gym and fitness services, in their advertisements, website, social media handles, etc. Aggrieved by the same the Plaintiff filed a suit before the High Court of Delhi and an application seeking interim…
Merck Sharp And Dohme Corp & ANR vs YMS Laboratories Private Limited In this case, the plaintiff, owner of patents pertaining to Sitagliptin and its derivative salts, filed an infringement suit against the defendant. The plaintiff prayed for an Ad Interim Injunction during the pendency of the suit. After reviewing the facts presented, the Court granted an Exparte Ad Interim Injunction as the plaintiff made out a prima facie case. The plaintiff in the case submitted evidence to show that…
The Center has extended the deadline for seeking suggestions on the proposed e-commerce rules till July 21, 2021 according to a notification issued by Center on July 5, 2021. Earlier the Ministry of Consumer Affairs had sought feedback on the proposed amendments to the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020, till July 6, 2021. Highlights of Duties and Liabilities of Marketplace E-commerce and Inventory E-commerce entities: Liabilities of Marketplace E-commerce entities: • To provide information about the country of origin, best…
CLIENT TESTIMONIALS
BananaIP has an excellent team with an ability to understand complex technical aspects of innovations and, advise innovators on patentable claims. I am very impressed with their expertise.
We at NSRCEL and IIMB have called upon Dr. Kalyan for professional support in a variety of ways and on numerous occasions. What has struck me in each of those instances is the readiness with which he has responded: Willingly, professionally. … We feel privileged and fortunate to know Dr. Kalyan and that we are able to draw on his knowledge, experience and insight freely.
A ‘personalised’ local support, understanding of nuances of different IP laws and a global operational reach make BananaIP, earlier Brain League, the guys to work with.
Yash Raj Films has had excellent experiences working with BananaIP Counsels. They have been a source of insightful opinions for all legal matters, end-to-end copyright and trademark registrations, and other IP matters. The team brings to the table, unparalleled legal expertise and business acumen in the entertainment field. YRF sees BananaIP as an organization with great dedication and commitment to their client’s cause.
Dr. Kalyan Kankanala and BananaIP team were instrumental in helping the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) and the International Center for Advancement of Manufacturing Technology (ICAMT) devise innovative IP programs for SMEs. The strategic IP Audits, Best Practices, and business driven IP Filings of Dr. Kalyan have helped many of our cluster companies move up the IP value chain.
Essilor, a world leader in the plastic ophthalmic lens business, must protect its innovative brands in every country. BananaIP, has supported Essilor India in registering its Indian brands. The best parts of the service provided by the firm are its transparency and not requiring any follow ups. We feel privileged to have the services from BananaIP, led by Dr. Kalyan.
Our Initiatives
OUR PRO-BONO WORK
BananaIP frequently undertakes work on a pro-bono bases for start-ups, artists, and persons with disabilities. Over the years, the firm has provided free IP advisory, filing, and commercialization support with the objective of enabling full and equal opportunity for deserving stakeholders.