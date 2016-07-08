Intellectual Property News and Analysis – Intellepedia

Google wins against Oracle’s Code Theft Claim, Youtube introduces ‘Checks’ for Copyright violations, Marshmello wins ‘Happier’ Copyright case against ARTY and more.
Google wins against Oracle’s Code Theft Claim, Musician sues Rockstar Games for Copyright infringement, COPA sues Craig Wright over Bitcoin Copyright claim, Youtube introduces ‘Checks’ for Copyright violations, Marshmello wins ‘Happier’ Copyright case against ARTY and Sky wins Copyright infringement claim against show Pirater. Google wins against Oracle’s Code Theft Claim The US Supreme Court decided in favor of Google in a case filed by Oracle. The complaint filed by Oracle accused Google of copying their software code used to make apps. The code was written in Java, a software programming language owned by Oracle and used by Google to create the...Continue reading