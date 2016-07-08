+91-80-26860424 / 34

Call Us Today

LinkedIn

Contact Us
logo
Contact Us
mobile logo
 

Intellectual Property News and Analysis – Intellepedia

BananaIP Counsels >  Intellectual Property News and Analysis – Intellepedia
18 April 2021
0 Cmnts
Sticky

Google wins against Oracle’s Code Theft Claim, Youtube introduces ‘Checks’ for Copyright violations, Marshmello wins ‘Happier’ Copyright case against ARTY and more.

Posted by BananaIP Reporter
in Copyrights, Intellectual Property, Media and Entertainment Law
Copyright and Entertainment Law News

Google wins against Oracle’s Code Theft Claim, Musician sues Rockstar Games for Copyright infringement, COPA sues Craig Wright over Bitcoin Copyright claim, Youtube introduces ‘Checks’ for Copyright violations, Marshmello wins ‘Happier’ Copyright case against ARTY and Sky wins Copyright infringement claim against show Pirater. Google wins against Oracle’s Code Theft Claim The US Supreme Court decided in favor of Google in a case filed by Oracle. The complaint filed by Oracle accused Google of copying their software code used to make apps. The code was written in Java, a software programming language owned by Oracle and used by Google to create the...

Continue reading
18 April 2021
0 Cmnts
Sticky

PPVFR Act and Powers of High Court following the end of IPAB

Posted by BananaIP Reporter
in Intellectual Property, Plant Varieties
PPVFR Act and changes after the tribunal reforms ordinance

The President of India on fourth of April 2021 promulgated “The Tribunals Reforms (Rationalization and Conditions of Service) Ordinance 2021”. This Ordinance abolishes the various tribunals set up under the following acts: THE CINEMATOGRAPH ACT, 1952 THE COPYRIGHT ACT, 1957 THE CUSTOMS ACT, 1962 THE PATENTS ACT, 1970 THE AIRPORT AUTHORITY OF INDIA ACT, 1994 THE TRADE MARKS ACT, 1999 THE GEOGRAPHICAL INDICATIONS OF GOODS (REGISTRATION AND PROTECTION) ACT, 1999 THE PROTECTION OF PLANT VARIETIES AND FARMERS’ RIGHTS ACT, 2001 THE CONTROL OF NATIONAL HIGHWAYS (LAND AND TRAFFIC) ACT, 2002 THE FINANCE ACT, 2017 Intellectual Property Appellate Board (IPAB) was constituted...

Continue reading
17 April 2021
0 Cmnts
Sticky

‘Project Bernanke’ – Google’s Secret Project Revealed, Jack Ma’s Networth Rises among Anti-Trust concerns, Anti-Trust Concerns Amid Whatsapp Privacy Policy Update and more.

Posted by BananaIP Reporter
in Intellectual Property, IP and Antitrust/Competition

Data Security Laws Must Be Unified, Jack Ma’s Networth Rises among Anti-Trust concerns, China’s Draft Personal Information Protection Law, Anti-Trust Concerns amid WhatsApp Privacy Policy Update, ‘Project Bernanke’ – Google’s Secret Project Revealed, Apple and Google to appear before Senate Judiciary Committee and Convergence of Anti-Trust and Privacy issues. DATA SECURITY LAWS MUST BE UNIFIED Privacy breach and loss of personal information have become daily occurrences. Data collection happens in the most unexpected aspects of our lives, for example, Seattle, a city in the US, collects Wi-Fi signals of individuals at traffic intersections to manage delays and for road maintenance. Data security...

Continue reading
17 April 2021
0 Cmnts
Sticky

Netflix and Sony Strike Groundbreaking Licensing deal, Benetton India and Timex ink Licensing deal, WhatsApp announces eCommerce Friendly Business Features and more.

Posted by BananaIP Reporter
in e-Commerce Law, Intellectual Property, IP Commercialization/Licensing

Chingari and Koinange Records collaborate on Licensing deal, Netflix and Sony Strike Groundbreaking Licensing deal, Benetton India and Timex ink Licensing deal, WhatsApp announces eCommerce Friendly Business Features and The Integration of Social Media and eCommerce. Chingari and Koinange Records collaborate on Licensing deal Chingari, the India-based short video app, has struck a licensing deal with Koinange Records and the alliance is said to promote localised content in every language on the video app. Koinange records is also set to collaborate with independent artists across the country as well as popular artists of every genre of music. The spokespersons for both Chingari...

Continue reading
17 April 2021
0 Cmnts
Sticky

Vitiation of IPAB – Changes under the Trade Marks Act

Posted by BananaIP Reporter
in Intellectual Property, Trademarks
Vitiation of IPAB and changes to the Trade Marks Act

The President of India on fourth of April 2021 promulgated “The Tribunals Reforms (Rationalization and Conditions of Service) Ordinance 2021”. This Ordinance abolishes the various tribunals set up under the following acts: THE CINEMATOGRAPH ACT, 1952 THE COPYRIGHT ACT, 1957 THE CUSTOMS ACT, 1962 THE PATENTS ACT, 1970 THE AIRPORT AUTHORITY OF INDIA ACT, 1994 THE TRADE MARKS ACT, 1999 THE GEOGRAPHICAL INDICATIONS OF GOODS (REGISTRATION AND PROTECTION) ACT, 1999 THE PROTECTION OF PLANT VARIETIES AND FARMERS’ RIGHTS ACT, 2001 THE CONTROL OF NATIONAL HIGHWAYS (LAND AND TRAFFIC) ACT, 2002 THE FINANCE ACT, 2017 Intellectual Property Appellate Board (IPAB) was constituted...

Continue reading
17 April 2021
0 Cmnts
Sticky

Vitiation of IPAB and Beyond – Geographical Indications

Posted by BananaIP Reporter
in Geographical Indications (GI), Intellectual Property
Vitiation of IPAB & consequences on the the GI Act

The President of India on fourth of April 2021 promulgated “The Tribunals Reforms (Rationalization and Conditions of Service) Ordinance 2021”. This Ordinance abolishes the various tribunals set up under the following acts: THE CINEMATOGRAPH ACT, 1952 THE COPYRIGHT ACT, 1957 THE CUSTOMS ACT, 1962 THE PATENTS ACT, 1970 THE AIRPORT AUTHORITY OF INDIA ACT, 1994 THE TRADE MARKS ACT, 1999 THE GEOGRAPHICAL INDICATIONS OF GOODS (REGISTRATION AND PROTECTION) ACT, 1999 THE PROTECTION OF PLANT VARIETIES AND FARMERS’ RIGHTS ACT, 2001 THE CONTROL OF NATIONAL HIGHWAYS (LAND AND TRAFFIC) ACT, 2002 THE FINANCE ACT, 2017 Intellectual Property Appellate Board (IPAB) was constituted...

Continue reading
16 April 2021
0 Cmnts
Sticky

Vitiation of IPAB and Beyond – What changes under the Copyright Act now?

Posted by BananaIP Reporter
in Copyrights, Intellectual Property
Tribunal reforms & Copyright Act

The President of India on fourth of April 2021 promulgated “The Tribunals Reforms (Rationalization and Conditions of Service) Ordinance 2021”. This Ordinance abolishes the various tribunals set up under the following acts: THE CINEMATOGRAPH ACT, 1952 THE COPYRIGHT ACT, 1957 THE CUSTOMS ACT, 1962 THE PATENTS ACT, 1970 THE AIRPORT AUTHORITY OF INDIA ACT, 1994 THE TRADE MARKS ACT, 1999 THE GEOGRAPHICAL INDICATIONS OF GOODS (REGISTRATION AND PROTECTION) ACT, 1999 THE PROTECTION OF PLANT VARIETIES AND FARMERS’ RIGHTS ACT, 2001 THE CONTROL OF NATIONAL HIGHWAYS (LAND AND TRAFFIC) ACT, 2002 THE FINANCE ACT, 2017 Intellectual Property Appellate Board (IPAB) was constituted...

Continue reading
11 April 2021
0 Cmnts
Sticky

Close to 10,000 patents issued by the patent office so far this year, higher grants likely

Posted by BIP Patent Attorneys
in Intellectual Property, Patent & Design Statistics
Weekly Patent News - Patent and industrial design statistics

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 9th of April 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm. INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS A total of 1,000 patent applications have been published in the 15th issue of the Patent Journal, 2021. Out of the 1,000 applications published in the journal, 189 applications account for early publications while 811 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total...

Continue reading
09 April 2021
0 Cmnts
Sticky

Saregama and Triller Enter into Global Music Licensing Deal, TikTok inks Licensing deal in South Africa, Maharashtra Govt.’s Guidelines for E-Commerce and Food Delivery Firms and more.

Posted by BananaIP Reporter
in e-Commerce Law, Intellectual Property, IP Commercialization/Licensing
E commerce and Licensing

Maharashtra Government Releases Guidelines for E-Commerce and Food Delivery Firms, Significance of Growth of eCommerce policy in India, MasterCard’s report details growth of eCommerce in 2020, Shopify to get an eCommerce Grocery-Selling App, Saregama and Triller Enter into Global Music Licensing Deal and TikTok inks Licensing deal in South Africa. MAHARASHTRA GOVT. RELEASES GUIDELINES FOR E-COMMERCE AND FOOD DELIVERY FIRMS On April 4th 2021, the Maharashtra Government released a “Break the Chain” order. Effective from April 10th 2021, the order requires e-commerce and food delivery services personnel to get vaccinated, or carry a negative RT-PCR certificate, which will be valid for 15...

Continue reading
09 April 2021
0 Cmnts
Sticky

TuneIn Loses Appeal in UK infringement Lawsuit, Nike sues MSCHF for copyright infringement, Brexit does not hasten exit from EU Copyright Law and more.

Posted by BananaIP Reporter
in Copyrights, Intellectual Property, IP Commercialization/Licensing, Media and Entertainment Law
Copyright and Entertainment Law News

TuneIn Loses Appeal in UK infringement Lawsuit, Nike sues MSCHF for copyright infringement, Goldsmith wins copyright infringement suit against Warhol's work, Publishing company Wiley emphasizes importance of open access and legal sustainability and Brexit does not hasten exit from EU Copyright Law. TUNEIN LOSES APPEAL IN UK INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT In the original ruling in 2019, the UK High Court decided against the San Francisco-based digital radio service and ruled that it breached the copyright of the music companies through unlicensed streams overseas but at the same time, there was no copyright infringement for its licensed streams in the UK. Following this, TuneIn...

Continue reading
css.php