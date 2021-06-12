Patent activity at IPO picks up this week, patent publications increase

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 11th of June 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 978 patent applications have been published in the 24th issue of the Patent Journal, 2021. Out of the 978 applications published in the journal, 317 applications account for early publications while 661 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 544 applications have been granted this week as compared to 654 grants in the last week, thereby marking a decrease of about 16.82%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 17 43 152.94% increase Mumbai 22 29 31.82% increase Chennai 14 235 1578.57% increase Kolkata 1 10 900% increase Total 54 317 487.04% increase

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 57 140 145.61% increase Mumbai 39 68 74.36% increase Chennai 50 389 678% increase Kolkata 51 64 25.49% increase Total 197 661 235.53% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 251

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 978

Percentage difference: 289.64% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,465 FER’s have been issued this week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 561 Mumbai 324 Chennai 441 Kolkata 139 Total 1,465

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 247 188 23.89% decrease Mumbai 93 76 18.28% decrease Chennai 217 191 11.98% decrease Kolkata 97 89 8.25% decrease Total 654 544 16.82% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 978 patent applications published in the journal this week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 273 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 29 applications from Delhi, 18 applications from Mumbai, 16 applications from Pune, 59 applications from Bangalore, 60 applications from Chennai, 41 applications from Hyderabad and 50 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 4th June 2021 to 11th June 2021 Delhi 394 29 Mumbai 452 18 Pune 354 16 Bangalore 526 59 Chennai 688 60 Hyderabad 353 41 Kolkata 139 50

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications 4,885 Total ordinary publications 16,300 Total applications published 21,185 Total grants in Delhi 5,267 Total grants in Mumbai 2,189 Total grants in Chennai 5,040 Total grants in Kolkata 2,206 Total Grants 14,702 Total applications examined 35,593

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 104 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date now adds to a total of 4,395 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 101

Total designs registered this Week: 104

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date: 4,395

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.