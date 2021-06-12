+91-80-26860424 / 34

Call Us Today

LinkedIn

Contact Us
logo
Contact Us
mobile logo
 

Patent activity at IPO picks up this week, patent publications increase

BananaIP Counsels > Intellectual Property  > Patent activity at IPO picks up this week, patent publica...
12 June 2021
0 Cmnts

Patent activity at IPO picks up this week, patent publications increase

Posted by BIP Patent Attorneys
in Intellectual Property, Patent & Design Statistics
Weekly Patent News - Patent and industrial design statistics

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 11th of June 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 978 patent applications have been published in the 24th issue of the Patent Journal, 2021. Out of the 978 applications published in the journal, 317 applications account for early publications while 661 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 544 applications have been granted this week as compared to 654 grants in the last week, thereby marking a decrease of about 16.82%

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi1743152.94% increase
Mumbai222931.82% increase
Chennai142351578.57% increase
Kolkata110900% increase
Total54317487.04% increase

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi57140145.61% increase
Mumbai396874.36% increase
Chennai50389678% increase
Kolkata516425.49% increase
Total197661235.53% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 251

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 978

Percentage difference: 289.64% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,465 FER’s have been issued this week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

CityNo. of FER Issued
Delhi561
Mumbai324
Chennai441
Kolkata139
Total1,465

Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi24718823.89% decrease
Mumbai937618.28% decrease
Chennai21719111.98% decrease
Kolkata97898.25% decrease
Total65454416.82% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 978 patent applications published in the journal this week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 273 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 29 applications from Delhi, 18 applications from Mumbai, 16 applications from Pune, 59 applications from Bangalore, 60 applications from Chennai, 41 applications from Hyderabad and 50 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January till date4th June 2021 to 11th June 2021
Delhi39429
Mumbai45218
Pune35416
Bangalore52659
Chennai68860
Hyderabad35341
Kolkata13950

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications4,885
Total ordinary publications16,300
Total applications published21,185
Total grants in Delhi5,267
Total grants in Mumbai2,189
Total grants in Chennai5,040
Total grants in Kolkata2,206
Total Grants14,702
Total applications examined35,593

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 104 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date now adds to a total of 4,395 applications.

  • Total designs registered in the previous Week: 101
  • Total designs registered this Week: 104

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date: 4,395

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.

Related Posts

Tags:

Leave a Comment

css.php