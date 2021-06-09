+91-80-26860424 / 34

Call Us Today

LinkedIn

Contact Us
logo
Contact Us
mobile logo
 

Slow Week at the Trademark Office this Week

BananaIP Counsels > Intellectual Property  > Slow Week at the Trademark Office this Week
09 June 2021
0 Cmnts

Slow Week at the Trademark Office this Week

Posted by BananaIP Trademark Attorneys
in Intellectual Property, Trademarks
Trademark Statistics

Decrease of 11 percent in total trademark applications examined. A total of 1888 renewal notices issued. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.

INDIAN TRADEMARK STATISTICS

The Trademark Registry comparatively has had a slow week in terms of working capacity as can be seen from the data below. There has been a decrease of 11 percent in the total number of applications examined by trademark office this Week.

Weekly Indian Trademark Statistics

ParticularsLast WeekThis WeekChange in %
Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office70686301A decrease of 11%
Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings19311992An increase of 3%
Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal66285808A decrease of 12%
Total Registrations Granted87744855A decrease of 45%
Total Hearing Notices Issued43906733An increase of 53%
Total Renewal Notices Issued01888An increase of 188800%

Trademark Statistics by Office

Total Number of New Applications Received between June 2nd to June 9th , 2021

 Sr. NoJurisdictionNew ApplicationsExaminedPublishedRegistered
1AHMEDABAD1195894779743
2CHENNAI111213371439889
3DELHI2885204419031980
4KOLKATA364432360292
5MUMBAI163515941327951
Total 7191630158084855

Yearly Trademark Statistics

Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2021 to June 9th , 2021

  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed – 188635
  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined – 98039
  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Published – 93271
  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered – 184289

Data compiled by Shreya Chaddha

About BIP’s Trademark Attorneys

The Trademark News Bulletin is brought to you by the Trademark/Copyright, IP Transactional Strategy Divisions of BananaIP Counsels, a Top IP Firm in India. Led by Sanjeeth Hegde, BIP’s trademark attorneys are among the leading experts in the field. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please write to [email protected] with the subject: Trademark News.

The weekly trademark news initiative is a part of their pro bono work and is aimed at spreading trademark awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and backlink to the source.

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down

Related Posts

Tags:

Leave a Comment

css.php