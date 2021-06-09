Slow Week at the Trademark Office this Week
Decrease of 11 percent in total trademark applications examined. A total of 1888 renewal notices issued. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.
INDIAN TRADEMARK STATISTICS
The Trademark Registry comparatively has had a slow week in terms of working capacity as can be seen from the data below. There has been a decrease of 11 percent in the total number of applications examined by trademark office this Week.
Weekly Indian Trademark Statistics
|Particulars
|Last Week
|This Week
|Change in %
|Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office
|7068
|6301
|A decrease of 11%
|Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings
|1931
|1992
|An increase of 3%
|Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal
|6628
|5808
|A decrease of 12%
|Total Registrations Granted
|8774
|4855
|A decrease of 45%
|Total Hearing Notices Issued
|4390
|6733
|An increase of 53%
|Total Renewal Notices Issued
|0
|1888
|An increase of 188800%
Trademark Statistics by Office
Total Number of New Applications Received between June 2nd to June 9th , 2021
|Sr. No
|Jurisdiction
|New Applications
|Examined
|Published
|Registered
|1
|AHMEDABAD
|1195
|894
|779
|743
|2
|CHENNAI
|1112
|1337
|1439
|889
|3
|DELHI
|2885
|2044
|1903
|1980
|4
|KOLKATA
|364
|432
|360
|292
|5
|MUMBAI
|1635
|1594
|1327
|951
|Total
|7191
|6301
|5808
|4855
Yearly Trademark Statistics
Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2021 to June 9th , 2021
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed – 188635
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined – 98039
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Published – 93271
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered – 184289
Data compiled by Shreya Chaddha
About BIP’s Trademark Attorneys
The Trademark News Bulletin is brought to you by the Trademark/Copyright, IP Transactional Strategy Divisions of BananaIP Counsels, a Top IP Firm in India. Led by Sanjeeth Hegde, BIP’s trademark attorneys are among the leading experts in the field. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please write to [email protected] with the subject: Trademark News.
The weekly trademark news initiative is a part of their pro bono work and is aimed at spreading trademark awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and backlink to the source.
Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down