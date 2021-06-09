Slow Week at the Trademark Office this Week

Decrease of 11 percent in total trademark applications examined. A total of 1888 renewal notices issued. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.

INDIAN TRADEMARK STATISTICS

The Trademark Registry comparatively has had a slow week in terms of working capacity as can be seen from the data below. There has been a decrease of 11 percent in the total number of applications examined by trademark office this Week.

Weekly Indian Trademark Statistics

Particulars Last Week This Week Change in % Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office 7068 6301 A decrease of 11% Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings 1931 1992 An increase of 3% Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal 6628 5808 A decrease of 12% Total Registrations Granted 8774 4855 A decrease of 45% Total Hearing Notices Issued 4390 6733 An increase of 53% Total Renewal Notices Issued 0 1888 An increase of 188800%

Trademark Statistics by Office

Total Number of New Applications Received between June 2nd to June 9th , 2021

Sr. No Jurisdiction New Applications Examined Published Registered 1 AHMEDABAD 1195 894 779 743 2 CHENNAI 1112 1337 1439 889 3 DELHI 2885 2044 1903 1980 4 KOLKATA 364 432 360 292 5 MUMBAI 1635 1594 1327 951 Total 7191 6301 5808 4855

Yearly Trademark Statistics

Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2021 to June 9th , 2021

Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed – 188635

Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined – 98039

Total Number of Trademark Applications Published – 93271

Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered – 184289

Data compiled by Shreya Chaddha

