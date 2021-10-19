contact@bananaip.com
Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics- 8th October 2021 to 13th October 2021

Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics- 8th October 2021 to 13th October 2021
This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 13th of October 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 534 patent applications have been published in the 42nd issue of the Patent Journal, 2021. Out of the 534 applications published in the journal, 147 applications account for early publications while 387 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 468 applications have been granted last week as compared to 494 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 5.26%.

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change
Delhi 19 72 278.95% increase
Mumbai 22 8 63.64% decrease
Chennai 44 60 36.36% increase
Kolkata 4 7 75% increase
Total 89 147 65.17% increase

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change
Delhi 441 267 39.46% decrease
Mumbai 228 75 67.11% decrease
Chennai 383 44 88.51% decrease
Kolkata 35 1 97.14% decrease
Total 1,087 387 64.4% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,176
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 534
Percentage difference: 54.59% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,174 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued
Delhi 360
Mumbai 128
Chennai 604
Kolkata 82
Total 1,174

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change
Delhi 172 175 1.74% increase
Mumbai 69 79 14.49% increase
Chennai 169 157 7.1% decrease
Kolkata 84 57 22.97% decrease
Total 494 468 5.26% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 534 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 70 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 16 applications from Delhi, 10 applications from Mumbai, 3 applications from Pune, 17 applications from Bangalore, 13 applications from Chennai, 11 applications from Hyderabad.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 8th October 2021 to 13th October 2021
Delhi 1,192 16
Mumbai 930 10
Pune 695 3
Bangalore 1,061 17
Chennai 1,140 13
Hyderabad 634 11
Kolkata 227 0

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

ParticularsNo. of Applications
Total early publications 8,480
Total ordinary publications 29,390
Total applications published 37,870
Total grants in Delhi 9,020
Total grants in Mumbai 3,739
Total grants in Chennai 8,535
Total grants in Kolkata 3,577
Total Grants 24,871
Total applications examined 57,400

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 202 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date now adds to a total of 8,984 applications.
  • Total designs registered in the previous Week: 204
  • Total designs registered this Week: 202
  • Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date: 8,984

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey, Patent Associate, BananaIP Counsels

About BananaIP Counsels Patent Attorneys
The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top ranked patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan. BananaIP Counsels’ Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BananaIP Counsels have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.
This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to contact@bananaip.com
Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to contact@bananaip.com for corrections and take down.

