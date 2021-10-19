Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics- 8th October 2021 to 13th October 2021

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 13th of October 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 534 patent applications have been published in the 42nd issue of the Patent Journal, 2021. Out of the 534 applications published in the journal, 147 applications account for early publications while 387 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 468 applications have been granted last week as compared to 494 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 5.26%.

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 19 72 278.95% increase Mumbai 22 8 63.64% decrease Chennai 44 60 36.36% increase Kolkata 4 7 75% increase Total 89 147 65.17% increase

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 441 267 39.46% decrease Mumbai 228 75 67.11% decrease Chennai 383 44 88.51% decrease Kolkata 35 1 97.14% decrease Total 1,087 387 64.4% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,176

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 534

Percentage difference: 54.59% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,174 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 360 Mumbai 128 Chennai 604 Kolkata 82 Total 1,174

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 172 175 1.74% increase Mumbai 69 79 14.49% increase Chennai 169 157 7.1% decrease Kolkata 84 57 22.97% decrease Total 494 468 5.26% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 534 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 70 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 16 applications from Delhi, 10 applications from Mumbai, 3 applications from Pune, 17 applications from Bangalore, 13 applications from Chennai, 11 applications from Hyderabad.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 8th October 2021 to 13th October 2021 Delhi 1,192 16 Mumbai 930 10 Pune 695 3 Bangalore 1,061 17 Chennai 1,140 13 Hyderabad 634 11 Kolkata 227 0

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Particulars No. of Applications Total early publications 8,480 Total ordinary publications 29,390 Total applications published 37,870 Total grants in Delhi 9,020 Total grants in Mumbai 3,739 Total grants in Chennai 8,535 Total grants in Kolkata 3,577 Total Grants 24,871 Total applications examined 57,400

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 202 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date now adds to a total of 8,984 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 204

Total designs registered this Week: 202

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date: 8,984