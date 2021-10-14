Intellepedia IP Radio Download Post as PDFPrint this PostThis weekly...Read More
Weekly Trademark Office Statistics – October, 2021 – Part II
|
Intellepedia IP Radio
This weekly Trademark Office data has been compiled from dynamic data published by the Trademark Office as updated till 13th October, 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Trademark and Copyright team of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.
Indian Trademark Statistics
A decrease of four percent (4%) in the total number of trademark applications examined by the Trademark Office this week. A total of five thousand six hundred and twenty-one (5621) applications were examined. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the Trademark Office published weekly on Mondays.
Trademark Office Going Steady
The Trademark Registry looks to be back to regular working capacity during the past week. There has been an increase of four percent (4%) in the total applications disposed through show cause hearings. There has been a decrease of thirty percent (30%) in the total number of hearing notices issued. Further, six thousand six hundred and fifty-one (6651) applications were published in the previous week, exhibiting a three percent (3%) decrease in publications since last week. Additionally, six thousand one hundred and ninety-five (6195) registration certificates were issued, and two thousand two hundred and sixty-seven (2267) renewal notices were issued.
Weekly Indian Trademark Office Statistics
|Particulars
|Last Week
|This Week
|Percentage Change
|Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office
|5875
|5621
|A decrease of 4%
|Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings
|2714
|2817
|An increase of 4%
|Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal
|6855
|6651
|A decrease of 3%
|Total Registrations Granted
|5829
|6195
|An increase of 6%
|Total Hearing Notices Issued
|8815
|6127
|A decrease of 30%
|Total Renewal Notices Issued
|0
|2267
|An increase of 226700%
Statistics per Trademark Office
|S. No.
|Jurisdiction
|New Applications
|Examinations
|Publications
|Registrations
|1
|Ahmedabad
|1663
|872
|1103
|839
|2
|Chennai
|2225
|1101
|1563
|1135
|3
|Delhi
|4160
|1953
|2364
|2528
|4
|Kolkata
|608
|418
|425
|411
|5
|Mumbai
|2652
|1277
|1196
|1282
|Total
|11308
|5621
|6651
|6195
Trademark Office Statistics Compiled till 6th October, 2021
|Particulars
|No. of Applications
|Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed
|358182
|Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined
|175244
|Total Number of Trademark Applications Published
|120379
|Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered
|258095
Data compiled by Lavanya Anand, Varun Gopala Krishnan and Rohan Joshua Jacob of the Trademark, Copyright and IP Transactional Strategy Division, BananaIP Counsels.
About BananaIP Counsels Trademark Attorneys
This Weekly Trademark Statistics Bulletin is brought to you by the Trademark, Copyright, IP Transactional Strategy Divisions of BananaIP Counsels, a Top IP Firm in India. Led by Sanjeeth Hegde, BananaIP Counsels’ trademark attorneys are among the leading experts in the field. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please write to contact@bananaip.com with the subject: Trademark Weekly Statistics.
The weekly trademark news initiative is a part of their pro bono work and is aimed at spreading trademark awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and backlink to the source.
Disclaimer:
Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to contact@bananaip.com for corrections and take downs.