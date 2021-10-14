contact@bananaip.com
+91-80-26860424 / 34
Mon - Fri: 9.00 am - 7.00 pm
Bangalore, India
+91-80-26860424/34

Weekly Trademark Office Statistics – October, 2021 – Part II

2 days ago Intellectual Property, Trademarks 0Comment
Intellepedia IP Radio
image_pdfDownload Post as PDFimage_printPrint this Post

This weekly Trademark Office data has been compiled from dynamic data published by the Trademark Office as updated till 13th October, 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Trademark and Copyright team of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

Indian Trademark Statistics

A decrease of four percent (4%) in the total number of trademark applications examined by the Trademark Office this week. A total of five thousand six hundred and twenty-one (5621) applications were examined. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the Trademark Office published weekly on Mondays.

Trademark Office Going Steady

The Trademark Registry looks to be back to regular working capacity during the past week. There has been an increase of four percent (4%) in the total applications disposed through show cause hearings. There has been a decrease of thirty percent (30%) in the total number of hearing notices issued. Further, six thousand six hundred and fifty-one (6651) applications were published in the previous week, exhibiting a three percent (3%) decrease in publications since last week. Additionally, six thousand one hundred and ninety-five (6195) registration certificates were issued, and two thousand two hundred and sixty-seven (2267) renewal notices were issued.

Weekly Indian Trademark Office Statistics

ParticularsLast WeekThis WeekPercentage Change
Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office58755621A decrease of 4%
Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings27142817An increase of 4%
Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal68556651A decrease of 3%
Total Registrations Granted58296195An increase of 6%
Total Hearing Notices Issued88156127A decrease of 30%
Total Renewal Notices Issued02267An increase of 226700%

Statistics per Trademark Office

S. No.JurisdictionNew ApplicationsExaminationsPublicationsRegistrations
1Ahmedabad16638721103839
2Chennai2225110115631135
3Delhi4160195323642528
4Kolkata608418425411
5Mumbai2652127711961282
Total11308562166516195

Trademark Office Statistics Compiled till 6th October, 2021

ParticularsNo. of Applications
Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed358182
Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined175244
Total Number of Trademark Applications Published120379
Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered258095

 

Data compiled by Lavanya Anand, Varun Gopala Krishnan and Rohan Joshua Jacob of the Trademark, Copyright and IP Transactional Strategy Division, BananaIP Counsels.

About BananaIP Counsels Trademark Attorneys

This Weekly Trademark Statistics Bulletin is brought to you by the Trademark, Copyright, IP Transactional Strategy Divisions of BananaIP Counsels, a Top IP Firm in India. Led by Sanjeeth Hegde, BananaIP Counsels’ trademark attorneys are among the leading experts in the field. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please write to contact@bananaip.com with the subject: Trademark Weekly Statistics.

The weekly trademark news initiative is a part of their pro bono work and is aimed at spreading trademark awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and backlink to the source.

Disclaimer:

Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to contact@bananaip.com for corrections and take downs.

You May Also Like

The featured image shows the logo of google. To read more on the google versus oracle dispute click here.
Google’s use of Java APIs in Android – fair use?
May 31, 2016 Copyrights, Intellectual Property, Open Source Licensing
Intellepedia - IP News Updates
Circumventing Around Anti-circumvention Law
November 13, 2018 Copyrights, Intellectual Property, Media and Entertainment Law

Leave a comment

Contact Information
No 40, 3rd Mn Rd, J.C Industrial Est, Kanakapura Rd, Bangalore 560 062.
+91.80.26860424/34
Mon - Fri: 9.00 am - 7.00 pm
Get Directions
Contact Information
No 40, 3rd Mn Rd, J.C Industrial Est, Kanakapura Rd, Bangalore 560 062.
+91.80.26860424/34
Mon - Fri: 9.00 am - 7.00 pm
Get Directions

Copyright © 2004-2021 BananaIP Counsels. All Rights Reserved.

Linkedin Facebook Twitter
Linkedin Facebook Twitter

Copyright © 2004-2021 BananaIP Counsels. All Rights Reserved.

Skip to content