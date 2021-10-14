Weekly Trademark Office Statistics – October, 2021 – Part II

Intellepedia IP Radio

This weekly Trademark Office data has been compiled from dynamic data published by the Trademark Office as updated till 13th October, 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Trademark and Copyright team of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

Indian Trademark Statistics

A decrease of four percent (4%) in the total number of trademark applications examined by the Trademark Office this week. A total of five thousand six hundred and twenty-one (5621) applications were examined. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the Trademark Office published weekly on Mondays.

Trademark Office Going Steady

The Trademark Registry looks to be back to regular working capacity during the past week. There has been an increase of four percent (4%) in the total applications disposed through show cause hearings. There has been a decrease of thirty percent (30%) in the total number of hearing notices issued. Further, six thousand six hundred and fifty-one (6651) applications were published in the previous week, exhibiting a three percent (3%) decrease in publications since last week. Additionally, six thousand one hundred and ninety-five (6195) registration certificates were issued, and two thousand two hundred and sixty-seven (2267) renewal notices were issued.

Weekly Indian Trademark Office Statistics

Particulars Last Week This Week Percentage Change Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office 5875 5621 A decrease of 4% Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings 2714 2817 An increase of 4% Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal 6855 6651 A decrease of 3% Total Registrations Granted 5829 6195 An increase of 6% Total Hearing Notices Issued 8815 6127 A decrease of 30% Total Renewal Notices Issued 0 2267 An increase of 226700%

Statistics per Trademark Office

S. No. Jurisdiction New Applications Examinations Publications Registrations 1 Ahmedabad 1663 872 1103 839 2 Chennai 2225 1101 1563 1135 3 Delhi 4160 1953 2364 2528 4 Kolkata 608 418 425 411 5 Mumbai 2652 1277 1196 1282 Total 11308 5621 6651 6195

Trademark Office Statistics Compiled till 6th October, 2021

Particulars No. of Applications Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed 358182 Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined 175244 Total Number of Trademark Applications Published 120379 Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered 258095

Data compiled by Lavanya Anand, Varun Gopala Krishnan and Rohan Joshua Jacob of the Trademark, Copyright and IP Transactional Strategy Division, BananaIP Counsels.

