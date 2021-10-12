contact@bananaip.com
Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics- 1st October 2021 to 8th October 2021

1 hour ago Industrial Designs, Intellectual Property, Patent & Design Statistics, Patents 0Comment
This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 8th of October 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1,176 patent applications have been published in the 41st issue of the Patent Journal, 2021. Out of the 1,176 applications published in the journal, 89 applications account for early publications while 1,087 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 494 applications have been granted last week as compared to 533 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 7.32%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change
Delhi 61 19 68.85% decrease
Mumbai 17 22 29.41% increase
Chennai 162 44 72.84% decrease
Kolkata 2 4 100% increase
Total 242 89 63.22% decrease

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change
Delhi 341 441 29.33% increase
Mumbai 181 228 25.97% increase
Chennai 335 383 14.33% increase
Kolkata 134 35 73.88% decrease
Total 991 1,087 9.69% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,233
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,176
Percentage difference: 4.62% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,333 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued
Delhi 509
Mumbai 192
Chennai 495
Kolkata 137
Total 1,333

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change
Delhi 203 172 15.27% decrease
Mumbai 75 69 8% decrease
Chennai 189 169 10.58% decrease
Kolkata 66 84 27.27% increase
Total 533 494 7.32% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,176 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 220 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 17 applications from Delhi, 60 applications from Mumbai, 19 applications from Pune, 71 applications from Bangalore, 36 applications from Chennai, 15 applications from Hyderabad and 2 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date1st October 2021 to 8th October 2021
Delhi 1,176 17
Mumbai 920 60
Pune 692 19
Bangalore 1,044 71
Chennai 1,127 36
Hyderabad 623 15
Kolkata 227 2

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications 8,333
Total ordinary publications 29,003
Total applications published 37,336
Total grants in Delhi 8,845
Total grants in Mumbai 3,660
Total grants in Chennai 8,378
Total grants in Kolkata 3,520
Total Grants 24,403
Total applications examined 56,226

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 204 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date now adds to a total of 8,782 applications.
  • Total designs registered in the previous Week: 305
  • Total designs registered this Week: 204
  • Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date: 8,782

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey, Patent Associate, BananaIP Counsels

About BananaIP Counsels Patent Attorneys
The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top ranked patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan. BananaIP Counsels’ Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BananaIP Counsels have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.
This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to contact@bananaip.com
Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to contact@bananaip.com for corrections and take down.

