Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics- 1st October 2021 to 8th October 2021

This week's Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 8th of October 2021.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1,176 patent applications have been published in the 41st issue of the Patent Journal, 2021. Out of the 1,176 applications published in the journal, 89 applications account for early publications while 1,087 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 494 applications have been granted last week as compared to 533 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 7.32%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 61 19 68.85% decrease Mumbai 17 22 29.41% increase Chennai 162 44 72.84% decrease Kolkata 2 4 100% increase Total 242 89 63.22% decrease

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 341 441 29.33% increase Mumbai 181 228 25.97% increase Chennai 335 383 14.33% increase Kolkata 134 35 73.88% decrease Total 991 1,087 9.69% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,233

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,176

Percentage difference: 4.62% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,333 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 509 Mumbai 192 Chennai 495 Kolkata 137 Total 1,333

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 203 172 15.27% decrease Mumbai 75 69 8% decrease Chennai 189 169 10.58% decrease Kolkata 66 84 27.27% increase Total 533 494 7.32% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,176 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 220 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 17 applications from Delhi, 60 applications from Mumbai, 19 applications from Pune, 71 applications from Bangalore, 36 applications from Chennai, 15 applications from Hyderabad and 2 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 1st October 2021 to 8th October 2021 Delhi 1,176 17 Mumbai 920 60 Pune 692 19 Bangalore 1,044 71 Chennai 1,127 36 Hyderabad 623 15 Kolkata 227 2

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications 8,333 Total ordinary publications 29,003 Total applications published 37,336 Total grants in Delhi 8,845 Total grants in Mumbai 3,660 Total grants in Chennai 8,378 Total grants in Kolkata 3,520 Total Grants 24,403 Total applications examined 56,226

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 204 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date now adds to a total of 8,782 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 305

Total designs registered this Week: 204

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date: 8,782