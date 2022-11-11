11 hours ago Intellectual Property, Patent & Design Statistics 0Comment

Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics – 4th November 2022 to 11th November 2022

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 11th of November 2022. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 629 patent applications have been published in the 45th issue of the Patent Journal, 2022. Out of the 629 applications published in the journal, 259 applications account for early publications while 370 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 249 applications have been granted this week as compared to 910 grants in the week preceding thereby marking a decrease of about 72.63%.

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi1054755.23% decrease
Mumbai111711600.00% increase
Chennai1547650.64% decrease
Kolkata601968.33% decrease
Total32025919.06% decrease

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi4727783.68% decrease
Mumbai2908371.37% decrease
Chennai30520333.44% decrease
Kolkata15753.33% decrease
Total108237065.80% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1402
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 629
Percentage difference: 55.13% decrease

First Examination Report (FER) Statistics

A total of 815 FER’s were issued this week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

CityNo. of FER issued
Delhi321
Mumbai187
Chennai272
Kolkata35
Total815

Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi3359970.44% decrease
Mumbai1434270.62% decrease
Chennai3418575.07% decrease
Kolkata912374.72% decrease
Total91024972.63% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 629 patent applications published in the journal this week, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 144 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 6 applications from Delhi, 28 applications from Mumbai, 30 applications from Pune, 35 applications from Bangalore, 23 applications from Chennai, 14 applications from Hyderabad and 8 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January 2022 till 11th November 20224th November 2022 to 11th November 2022
Delhi12756
Mumbai161128
Pune112330
Bangalore204835
Chennai217423
Hyderabad111414
Kolkata4028

Patent Statistics Summary (1st Of January 2022 till 11th November 2022)

ParticularsNo of Applications
Total early publications19,468
Total ordinary publications42,602
Total applications published62,070
Total grants in Delhi9,673
Total grants in Mumbai4,168
Total grants in Chennai9,361
Total grants in Kolkata3,240
Total Grants26,442
Total applications examined54,523

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 262 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date now adds to a total of 11,403 applications.
● Total designs registered in the last Week: 222
● Total designs registered this Week: 262
Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date:  11,403
Data compiled by Sushma H.A, Associate Patents, BananaIP Counsels.

This weekly patent statistics is a part of their pro bono work and is aimed at spreading patent awareness.

Disclaimer

Kindly note that the statistics has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP's reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin.

