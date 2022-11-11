Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics – 4th November 2022 to 11th November 2022

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 11th of November 2022. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 629 patent applications have been published in the 45th issue of the Patent Journal, 2022. Out of the 629 applications published in the journal, 259 applications account for early publications while 370 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 249 applications have been granted this week as compared to 910 grants in the week preceding thereby marking a decrease of about 72.63%.

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 105 47 55.23% decrease Mumbai 1 117 11600.00% increase Chennai 154 76 50.64% decrease Kolkata 60 19 68.33% decrease Total 320 259 19.06% decrease

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 472 77 83.68% decrease Mumbai 290 83 71.37% decrease Chennai 305 203 33.44% decrease Kolkata 15 7 53.33% decrease Total 1082 370 65.80% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1402

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 629

Percentage difference: 55.13% decrease

First Examination Report (FER) Statistics

A total of 815 FER’s were issued this week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER issued Delhi 321 Mumbai 187 Chennai 272 Kolkata 35 Total 815

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 335 99 70.44% decrease Mumbai 143 42 70.62% decrease Chennai 341 85 75.07% decrease Kolkata 91 23 74.72% decrease Total 910 249 72.63% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 629 patent applications published in the journal this week, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 144 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 6 applications from Delhi, 28 applications from Mumbai, 30 applications from Pune, 35 applications from Bangalore, 23 applications from Chennai, 14 applications from Hyderabad and 8 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January 2022 till 11th November 2022 4th November 2022 to 11th November 2022 Delhi 1275 6 Mumbai 1611 28 Pune 1123 30 Bangalore 2048 35 Chennai 2174 23 Hyderabad 1114 14 Kolkata 402 8

Patent Statistics Summary (1st Of January 2022 till 11th November 2022)

Particulars No of Applications Total early publications 19,468 Total ordinary publications 42,602 Total applications published 62,070 Total grants in Delhi 9,673 Total grants in Mumbai 4,168 Total grants in Chennai 9,361 Total grants in Kolkata 3,240 Total Grants 26,442 Total applications examined 54,523

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 262 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date now adds to a total of 11,403 applications. ● Total designs registered in the last Week: 222 ● Total designs registered this Week: 262 Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date: 11,403 Data compiled by Sushma H.A, Associate Patents, BananaIP Counsels.

