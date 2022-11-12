What are the Benefits of working with a Patent Attorney?

A patent is an exclusive right granted for an invention, which is a product or a process that offers a new technical solution to a problem. In order to get a patent, technical information about the invention must be made available to the public in a patent application.

A patent attorney is a person who is qualified to represent someone in patent matters before the patent office. Patent attorneys are usually required to have a technical background in a particular field of technology, in addition to a law degree.

There are many reasons why companies should consider having their patent applications drafted through a patent attorney. In India, for Indian companies, startups in India who plan to launch products and services in multiple countries, R&D organisations from various sectors, individual inventors, and entrepreneurs, some of the reasons to work with a Patent Attorney are as follows:

Patent attorneys have the necessary technical and legal expertise to prepare and file patent applications. They are also familiar with the procedures and practices of the patent office, which can save time and money. Patent attorneys can conduct a prior art search to determine whether the invention is novel and inventive. They can also provide advice on the patentability of the invention. Patent attorneys can help to draft the claims of the patent application, which define the scope of the invention. Patent attorneys can represent the applicant in communication with the patent office and in patent office proceedings, such as hearings and interviews. Patent attorneys can provide advice on infringement and validity issues, and can represent the applicant in infringement and validity proceedings. Patent attorneys can provide advice on licensing and commercialisation of patents.

The above are some of the reasons why companies should consider having their patent applications drafted through a patent attorney.

To summarize, patent attorneys can help companies to protect their inventions and to commercialise their technology. They can provide advice on the patentability of an invention, on the drafting of patent applications, and on infringement and validity issues. In addition, they can offer other services, such as freedom-to-operate opinions, due diligence reports, and patent portfolio management.