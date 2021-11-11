contact@bananaip.com
Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics- 29th October 2021 to 5th November 2021

1 min ago Industrial Designs, Intellectual Property, Patent & Design Statistics, Patents
This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 5th of November 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1,127 patent applications have been published in the 45th issue of the Patent Journal, 2021. Out of the 1,127 applications published in the journal, 347 applications account for early publications while 780 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 729 applications have been granted last week as compared to 931 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 21.7%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change
Delhi 178 98 44.94% decrease
Mumbai 174 48 72.41% decrease
Chennai 141 201 42.55% increase
Kolkata 1 ----
Total 494 347 29.76% decrease

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change
Delhi 1,115 448 59.82% decrease
Mumbai86 90 4.65% increase
Chennai 273 232 15.02% decrease
Kolkata 18 10 44.44% decrease
Total 1,492 780 47.72% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,986
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,127
Percentage difference: 43.25% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,411 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued
Delhi 528
Mumbai 237
Chennai 521
Kolkata 125
Total 1,411

Publications under Grant

CityPrevious Week This Week Percentage of change
Delhi 325 278 14.46% decrease
Mumbai 129 101 21.71% decrease
Chennai 362 255 29.56% decrease
Kolkata 115 95 17.39% decrease
Total 931 729 21.7% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,127 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 128 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 9 applications from Delhi, 27 applications from Mumbai, 27 applications from Pune, 13 applications from Bangalore, 26 applications from Chennai, 24 applications from Hyderabad and 2 applications for Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 29th October 2021 to 5th November 2021
Delhi 1,225 9
Mumbai 980 27
Pune 738 27
Bangalore 1,106 13
Chennai 1,188 26
Hyderabad 676 24
Kolkata 231 2

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

ParticularsNo. of Applications
Total early publications 9,419
Total ordinary publications 32,583
Total applications published 42,002
Total grants in Delhi 9,781
Total grants in Mumbai 4,028
Total grants in Chennai 9,300
Total grants in Kolkata 3,827
Total Grants
26,936
Total applications examined 59,963

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 301 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date now adds to a total of 9,588 applications.
  • Total designs registered in the last to last Week: 303
  • Total designs registered this Week: 301
  • Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date: 9,588

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey, Patent Associate, BananaIP Counsels

About BananaIP Counsels Patent Attorneys
The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top ranked patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan. BananaIP Counsels’ Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BananaIP Counsels have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.
This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness.
Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to contact@bananaip.com for corrections and take down.

Leave a comment

