Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics- 29th October 2021 to 5th November 2021

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 5th of November 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1,127 patent applications have been published in the 45th issue of the Patent Journal, 2021. Out of the 1,127 applications published in the journal, 347 applications account for early publications while 780 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 729 applications have been granted last week as compared to 931 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 21.7%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 178 98 44.94% decrease Mumbai 174 48 72.41% decrease Chennai 141 201 42.55% increase Kolkata 1 -- -- Total 494 347 29.76% decrease

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 1,115 448 59.82% decrease Mumbai 86 90 4.65% increase Chennai 273 232 15.02% decrease Kolkata 18 10 44.44% decrease Total 1,492 780 47.72% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,986

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,127

Percentage difference: 43.25% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,411 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 528 Mumbai 237 Chennai 521 Kolkata 125 Total 1,411

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 325 278 14.46% decrease Mumbai 129 101 21.71% decrease Chennai 362 255 29.56% decrease Kolkata 115 95 17.39% decrease Total 931 729 21.7% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,127 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 128 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 9 applications from Delhi, 27 applications from Mumbai, 27 applications from Pune, 13 applications from Bangalore, 26 applications from Chennai, 24 applications from Hyderabad and 2 applications for Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 29th October 2021 to 5th November 2021 Delhi 1,225 9 Mumbai 980 27 Pune 738 27 Bangalore 1,106 13 Chennai 1,188 26 Hyderabad 676 24 Kolkata 231 2

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Particulars No. of Applications Total early publications 9,419 Total ordinary publications 32,583 Total applications published 42,002 Total grants in Delhi 9,781 Total grants in Mumbai 4,028 Total grants in Chennai 9,300 Total grants in Kolkata 3,827 Total Grants

26,936 Total applications examined 59,963

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 301 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date now adds to a total of 9,588 applications.

Total designs registered in the last to last Week: 303

Total designs registered this Week: 301

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date: 9,588