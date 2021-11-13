Patent Agent Exam 2022 Announced

Intellepedia IP Radio

On 12th November, 2021, the Office of CGPDTM has announced the Patent Agent Exam 2022, which is tentatively expected to be held on 8th May, 2022.

Exam Dates

The details are as follows:

Online Application Opening: 22nd November, 2021

Last Date for Applications: 27th December, 2021

Expected Exam Date: 8th May, 2022

Papers

Number of Papers – 2

Paper 1 – Objective Type

Paper 2 – Descriptive Type

Email id for queries: patentagentexam.ipo@nic.in

Earlier Applicants

Candidates who have applied earlier for the exam in 2020 need not apply again. They can change their center if they wish.

Accessibility

The notice does not mention anything about accessibility or reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities, but, as per the RPwD Act, the Office of CGPDTM has to provide appropriate accommodations if any person with a disability requests for the same along with the certificate. We encourage persons with disabilities interested in the patent profession to apply for the exam.

Any person with engineering or science background having at least a Bachelors degree is eligible to take the patent agent exam, and qualified science graduates and engineers are encouraged to take the exam if they are interested in pursuing a patent career.

Public Notice

The notice reads as follows in relevant part:

“Patent Agent Examination – 2020 (2022)

The Controller General of Patents, Designs & Trade Marks invites online application from eligible candidates under Section 126 of the Patents Act, 1970, willing to appear in Patent Agent Examination-2020(2022) which is likely to be held on 08/05/2022. Online registration of candidates shall start from 22/11/2021 (02:00 PM). Last date for registration is 27/12/2021

(05:30 PM).

The examination will be conducted in two sessions namely

Paper-I (Objective type, two hours duration) &

Paper-II (Descriptive type, three hours duration).

The candidates who have registered earlier during Feb, 2020 to May, 2020 may recheck their details and change the centre, if they wish to do so.

Any query may be emailed to patentagentexam.ipo@nic.in.”

The public notice may be viewed at: https://ipindia.gov.in/writereaddata/Portal/News/770_1_Public_Notice.pdf