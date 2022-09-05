Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics – 26th August 2022 to 2nd September 2022

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 2nd of September 2022. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1299 patent applications have been published in the 35th issue of the Patent Journal, 2022. Out of the 1299 applications published in the journal, 371 applications account for early publications while 928 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 1024 applications have been granted this week as compared to 703 grants in the week preceding thereby marking an increase of about 45.66%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 269 194 27.88% decrease Mumbai 59 70 18.64% increase Chennai 156 106 32.05% decrease Kolkata 26 1 96.15% decrease Total 510 371 27.25% decrease

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 331 537 62.24% increase Mumbai 195 195 - Chennai 335 159 55.21% decrease Kolkata 12 37 208.33% increase Total 893 928 3.91% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week):1,403

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week):1299

Percentage difference: 7.41% decrease

First Examination Report (FER) Statistics

A total of 1375 FER’s were issued this week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here

City No. of FER issued Delhi 567 Mumbai 277 Chennai 431 Kolkata 100 Total 1375

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 256 419 63.67% increase Mumbai 94 158 68.09% increase Chennai 258 319 23.64% decrease Kolkata 95 128 34.74 increase Total 703 1024 45.66% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1299 patent applications published in the journal this week, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 150 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 20 applications from Delhi, 26 applications from Mumbai, 30 applications from Pune, 33 applications from Bangalore, 26 applications from Chennai,15 applications from Hyderabad and 0 applications for Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till 2nd September 2022 26th August 2022 to 2nd September 2022 Delhi 778 20 Mumbai 1241 26 Pune 868 30 Bangalore 1432 33 Chennai 1555 26 Hyderabad 857 15 Kolkata 262 0

Patent Statistics Summary (1st of January 2022 till 2nd September 2022)

Particulars No of Applications Total early publications 14,396 Total ordinary publications 31,842 Total applications published 46,238 Total grants in Delhi 7,463 Total grants in Mumbai 3,231 Total grants in Chennai 7,424 Total grants in Kolkata 2,630 Total Grants 20,748 Total applications examined 44,403

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 102 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date now adds to a total of 9,512 applications.

● Total designs registered in the last Week: 102

● Total designs registered this Week: 102

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date: 9,512

