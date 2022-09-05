2 days ago Intellectual Property, Patent & Design Statistics 0Comment

Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics – 26th August 2022 to 2nd September 2022

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 2nd of September 2022. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1299 patent applications have been published in the 35th issue of the Patent Journal, 2022. Out of the 1299 applications published in the journal, 371 applications account for early publications while 928 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 1024 applications have been granted this week as compared to 703 grants in the week preceding thereby marking an increase of about 45.66%

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi26919427.88% decrease
Mumbai597018.64% increase
Chennai15610632.05% decrease
Kolkata26196.15% decrease
Total51037127.25% decrease

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi33153762.24% increase
Mumbai195195-
Chennai33515955.21% decrease
Kolkata1237208.33% increase
Total8939283.91% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week):1,403
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week):1299
Percentage difference: 7.41% decrease

First Examination Report (FER) Statistics

A total of 1375 FER’s were issued this week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here

CityNo. of FER issued
Delhi567
Mumbai277
Chennai431
Kolkata100
Total1375

Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi25641963.67% increase
Mumbai9415868.09% increase
Chennai25831923.64% decrease
Kolkata9512834.74 increase
Total703102445.66% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1299 patent applications published in the journal this week, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 150 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 20 applications from Delhi, 26 applications from Mumbai, 30 applications from Pune, 33 applications from Bangalore, 26 applications from Chennai,15 applications from Hyderabad and 0 applications for Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January till 2nd September 202226th August 2022 to 2nd September 2022
Delhi77820
Mumbai124126
Pune86830
Bangalore143233
Chennai155526
Hyderabad85715
Kolkata2620

Patent Statistics Summary (1st of January 2022 till 2nd September 2022)

ParticularsNo of Applications
Total early publications14,396
Total ordinary publications31,842
Total applications published46,238
Total grants in Delhi7,463
Total grants in Mumbai3,231
Total grants in Chennai7,424
Total grants in Kolkata2,630
Total Grants20,748
Total applications examined44,403

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 102 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date now adds to a total of 9,512 applications.
● Total designs registered in the last Week: 102
● Total designs registered this Week: 102
Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date:  9,512
Data compiled by Sushma H.A, Associate Patents, BananaIP Counsels

