Weekly Anti-Trust And Privacy Updates

This week’s Anti-trust and Privacy updates are as follows:-
Tinder Files Case Against Apple Inc. for Anti-competitive Practices
CCI Issues Notice to ZEE and Sony Against Proposed Merger
Ireland Imposes 405 Million Euros in Fine on Instagram for Violation of EU Data Privacy Rules
