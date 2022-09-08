Weekly Anti-Trust And Privacy Updates

This week’s Anti-trust and Privacy updates are as follows:-

Tinder Files Case Against Apple Inc. for Anti-competitive Practices

Tinder owner Match Group, filing a case against Apple Inc., has alleged abuse of dominant position. The Apple’s apps market poses barriers to developers by forcing use of its proprietary in-app purchase system along with a fee of upto 30%. The allegations in the case are similar to the ongoing case against Apple in the European Union.

CCI Issues Notice to ZEE and Sony Against Proposed Merger

CCI has issued notice to Zee and Sony companies stating that the merger merits for a further thorough investigation. CCI, upon conducting an initial review, found the Zee-Sony merger to potentially create monopoly in the market by gaining “unparalleled bargaining power”. The merger stands to create a 10 billion dollars TV enterprise.

Ireland Imposes 405 Million Euros in Fine on Instagram for Violation of EU Data Privacy Rules

The Irish Data Protection Commission, finding Instagram in violation of data privacy rules, has fined 405 Million Euros. Instagram was found to be mishandling and displaying children’s personal information, including email addresses and phone numbers. Meta Inc. has stated that it will appeal against the fine.

Authored By Ipshita Bhattacharyya (IP Associate, BananaIP Counsels) and Rohan Koshy Cherian (Intern). About BananaIP Counsels Trademark Attorneys This Antitrust News Bulletin is brought to you by the Trademark/Copyright, and IP Transactional Strategy Divisions of BananaIP Counsels, a Top ranked IP Firm in India. Led by Sanjeeth Hegde, BananaIP Counsels’ trademark attorneys are among the leading experts in the field. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please write to contact@bananaip.com with the subject: Antitrust News. The weekly intellectual property law news initiative is a part of their pro bono work and is aimed at spreading awareness about intellectual property and allied laws. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and link back to the source. Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to contact@bananaip.com for corrections and take down.