Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics- 25th February 2022 to 4th March 2022

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 4th of March 2022. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1,593 patent applications have been published in the 9th issue of the Patent Journal, 2022. Out of the 1,593 applications published in the journal, 467 applications account for early publications while 1,126 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 882 applications have been granted last week as compared to 729 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a increase of about 20.99%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 141 131 7.09% decrease Mumbai 84 62 26.19% decrease Chennai 205 271 32.2% increase Kolkata 2 3 50% increase Total 432 467 8.1% increase

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 307 392 27.69% increase Mumbai 159 213 33.96% increase Chennai 233 495 112.45% increase Kolkata 12 26 116.67% increase Total 711 1,126 58.37% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,143

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,593

Percentage difference: 39.37% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 2,447 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 1,081 Mumbai 400 Chennai 768 Kolkata 198 Total 2,447

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 261 307 17.62% increase Mumbai 115 131 13.91% increase Chennai 270 314 16.3% increase Kolkata 83 130 56.63% increase Total 729 882 20.99% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,593 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 294 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 44 applications from Delhi, 55 applications from Mumbai, 26 applications from Pune, 57 applications from Bangalore, 69 applications from Chennai, 36 applications from Hyderabad and 7 applications for Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 25th February 2022 to 4th March 2022 Delhi 298 44 Mumbai 316 55 Pune 280 26 Bangalore 296 57 Chennai 475 69 Hyderabad 299 36 Kolkata 122 7

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Particulars No. of Applications Total early publications

3,623 Total ordinary publications 7,654 Total applications published 11,277 Total grants in Delhi 2,135 Total grants in Mumbai 835 Total grants in Chennai 2,167 Total grants in Kolkata 746 Total Grants 5,883 Total applications examined 12,493

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 325 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date now adds to a total of 2,772 applications.

Total designs registered in the last to last Week: 309

Total designs registered this Week: 325

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date: 2,772