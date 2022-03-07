hello@pearsonspecter.com
Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics- 25th February 2022 to 4th March 2022

2 days ago Industrial Designs, Intellectual Property, Patent & Design Statistics, Patents 0Comment

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 4th of March 2022. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1,593 patent applications have been published in the 9th issue of the Patent Journal, 2022. Out of the 1,593 applications published in the journal, 467 applications account for early publications while 1,126 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 882 applications have been granted last week as compared to 729 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a increase of about 20.99%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change
Delhi 141 131 7.09% decrease
Mumbai 84 62 26.19% decrease
Chennai 205 271 32.2% increase
Kolkata 2 3 50% increase
Total 432 467 8.1% increase

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change
Delhi 307 392 27.69% increase
Mumbai 159 213 33.96% increase
Chennai 233 495 112.45% increase
Kolkata 12 26 116.67% increase
Total 711 1,126 58.37% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,143
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,593
Percentage difference: 39.37% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 2,447 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued
Delhi 1,081
Mumbai 400
Chennai 768
Kolkata 198
Total 2,447

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change
Delhi 261 307 17.62% increase
Mumbai 115 131 13.91% increase
Chennai 270 314 16.3% increase
Kolkata 83 130 56.63% increase
Total 729 882 20.99% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,593 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 294 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 44 applications from Delhi, 55 applications from Mumbai, 26 applications from Pune, 57 applications from Bangalore, 69 applications from Chennai, 36 applications from Hyderabad and 7 applications for Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 25th February 2022 to 4th March 2022
Delhi 298 44
Mumbai 316 55
Pune 280 26
Bangalore 296 57
Chennai 475 69
Hyderabad 299 36
Kolkata 1227

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Particulars No. of Applications
Total early publications
3,623
Total ordinary publications 7,654
Total applications published 11,277
Total grants in Delhi 2,135
Total grants in Mumbai 835
Total grants in Chennai 2,167
Total grants in Kolkata 746
Total Grants 5,883
Total applications examined 12,493

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 325 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date now adds to a total of 2,772 applications.
  • Total designs registered in the last to last Week: 309
  • Total designs registered this Week: 325
Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date: 2,772

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey, Patent Associate, BananaIP Counsels

About BananaIP Counsels Patent Attorneys
The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top ranked patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan. BananaIP Counsels’ Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BananaIP Counsels have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.
This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to contact@bananaip.com
Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to contact@bananaip.com for corrections and take down.

