Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics- 25th February 2022 to 4th March 2022

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 4th of March 2022. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.
INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS
A total of 1,593 patent applications have been published in the 9th issue of the Patent Journal, 2022. Out of the 1,593 applications published in the journal, 467 applications account for early publications while 1,126 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 882 applications have been granted last week as compared to 729 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a increase of about 20.99%
Early Publications
|City
|Previous Week
|This Week
|Percentage of change
|Delhi
|141
|131
|7.09% decrease
|Mumbai
|84
|62
|26.19% decrease
|Chennai
|205
|271
|32.2% increase
|Kolkata
|2
|3
|50% increase
|Total
|432
|467
|8.1% increase
Ordinary Publications
|City
|Previous Week
|This Week
|Percentage of change
|Delhi
|307
|392
|27.69% increase
|Mumbai
|159
|213
|33.96% increase
|Chennai
|233
|495
|112.45% increase
|Kolkata
|12
|26
|116.67% increase
|Total
|711
|1,126
|58.37% increase
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,143
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,593
Percentage difference: 39.37% increase
FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS
A total of 2,447 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.
|City
|No. of FER Issued
|Delhi
|1,081
|Mumbai
|400
|Chennai
|768
|Kolkata
|198
|Total
|2,447
Publications under Grant
|City
|Previous Week
|This Week
|Percentage of change
|Delhi
|261
|307
|17.62% increase
|Mumbai
|115
|131
|13.91% increase
|Chennai
|270
|314
|16.3% increase
|Kolkata
|83
|130
|56.63% increase
|Total
|729
|882
|20.99% increase
Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’
Of the total 1,593 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 294 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 44 applications from Delhi, 55 applications from Mumbai, 26 applications from Pune, 57 applications from Bangalore, 69 applications from Chennai, 36 applications from Hyderabad and 7 applications for Kolkata.
|List of Cities
|1st of January till date
|25th February 2022 to 4th March 2022
|Delhi
|298
|44
|Mumbai
|316
|55
|Pune
|280
|26
|Bangalore
|296
|57
|Chennai
|475
|69
|Hyderabad
|299
|36
|Kolkata
|122
|7
PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)
|Particulars
|No. of Applications
|Total early publications
|3,623
|Total ordinary publications
|7,654
|Total applications published
|11,277
|Total grants in Delhi
|2,135
|Total grants in Mumbai
|835
|Total grants in Chennai
|2,167
|Total grants in Kolkata
|746
|Total Grants
|5,883
|Total applications examined
|12,493
INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS
- Total designs registered in the last to last Week: 309
- Total designs registered this Week: 325
Data compiled by Jaya Pandey, Patent Associate, BananaIP Counsels