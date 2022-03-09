2 days ago Copyrights, Intellectual Property, Uncategorized 0Comment

Indian Copyright Statistics: January and February 2022

A compilation of the statistics for the Indian copyright applications during the months of January and February 2022, is given below.

JANUARY AND FEBRUARY 2022

There is an increase of 9% in the total number of copyright applications filed for the month of February 2022 as compared to the month of January 2022. A total of 2171 applications were filed in the month of January and a total of 2369 applications were filed in the month of February 2022. The majority of applications were filed for literary works and artistic works.

Sr.NoType of WorkNumber of Applications Filed in the Month of January 2022Number of Applications Filed in the Month of February 2022ChangePercentage Change
1Literary/ Dramatic Work
1324136339 Increase of 2.9 %
2Artistic Work406514108Increase of 26%
3Cinematograph Work22275Increase of 22%
4Sound Recording258137121Decrease of 47%
5Software 140298158Increase of 112%
6Music 21309Increase of 43%
Total21712369198Increase of 9%
Authored and compiled by Neharika Vhatkar (Associate, BananaIP Counsels)

The Copyright Statistics Bulletin is brought to you by the Copyright and Trademark Division of BananaIP Counsels, a Top ranked IP Firm in India. Led by Sanjeeth Hegde, BananaIP Counsels’ trademark attorneys are among the leading experts in the field. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please write to contact@bananaip.com with the subject: Copyright Statistics.

The Copyright statistics initiative is a part of their pro bono work and is aimed at spreading awareness about intellectual property and allied laws. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and link back to the source.

Disclaimer:

Please note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to contact@bananaip.com  for corrections and take down.

