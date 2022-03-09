Indian Copyright Statistics: January and February 2022

A compilation of the statistics for the Indian copyright applications during the months of January and February 2022, is given below.

JANUARY AND FEBRUARY 2022

There is an increase of 9% in the total number of copyright applications filed for the month of February 2022 as compared to the month of January 2022. A total of 2171 applications were filed in the month of January and a total of 2369 applications were filed in the month of February 2022. The majority of applications were filed for literary works and artistic works.

Sr.No Type of Work Number of Applications Filed in the Month of January 2022 Number of Applications Filed in the Month of February 2022 Change Percentage Change 1 Literary/ Dramatic Work

1324 1363 39 Increase of 2.9 % 2 Artistic Work 406 514 108 Increase of 26% 3 Cinematograph Work 22 27 5 Increase of 22% 4 Sound Recording 258 137 121 Decrease of 47% 5 Software 140 298 158 Increase of 112% 6 Music 21 30 9 Increase of 43% Total 2171 2369 198 Increase of 9%

