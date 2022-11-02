Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics – 21st October 2022 to 28th October 2022

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 28th of October 2022. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 896 patent applications have been published in the 43rd issue of the Patent Journal, 2022. Out of the 896 applications published in the journal, 280 applications account for early publications while 616 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 505 applications have been granted this week as compared to 429 grants in the week preceding thereby marking an increase of about 17.71%.

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 175 53 69.71% decrease Mumbai 63 73 15.87% increase Chennai 157 152 3.18% decrease Kolkata 54 2 96.29% decrease Total 449 280 37.63% decrease

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 328 66 79.87% decrease Mumbai 167 213 27.54% increase Chennai 351 321 8.54% decrease Kolkata 13 16 23.07% increase Total 859 616 28.28% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1308

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 896

Percentage difference: 31.49% decrease

First Examination Report (FER) Statistics

A total of 1561 FER’s were issued this week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here

City No. of FER issued Delhi 633 Mumbai 284 Chennai 542 Kolkata 102 Total 1561

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 170 159 6.47% decrease Mumbai 60 75 25.00% increase Chennai 161 206 27.95% increase Kolkata 38 65 71.05% increase Total 429 505 17.71% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 896 patent applications published in the journal this week, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 195 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows –23 applications from Delhi, 30 applications from Mumbai, 28 applications from Pune, 42 applications from Bangalore, 49 applications from Chennai, 17 applications from Hyderabad and 6 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January 2022 till 28th October 2022 21st October 2022 to 28th October 2022 Delhi 1236 23 Mumbai 1559 30 Pune 1087 28 Bangalore 1982 42 Chennai 2098 49 Hyderabad 1079 17 Kolkata 387 6

Patent Statistics Summary (1st Of January 2022 till 28th October 2022)

Particulars No of Applications Total early publications 18,889 Total ordinary publications 41,150 Total applications published 60,039 Total grants in Delhi 9,239 Total grants in Mumbai 3,983 Total grants in Chennai 8,935 Total grants in Kolkata 3,126 Total Grants 25,283 Total applications examined 53,123

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 246 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date now adds to a total of 10,919 applications. ● Total designs registered in the last Week: 200 ● Total designs registered this Week: 246 Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date: 10,919 Data compiled by Sushma H.A, Associate Patents, BananaIP Counsels

Disclaimer Kindly note that the statistics has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP's reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to contact@bananaip.com for corrections and take down.