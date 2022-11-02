1 day ago Intellectual Property, Patent & Design Statistics 0Comment

Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics – 21st October 2022 to 28th October 2022

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 28th of October 2022. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 896 patent applications have been published in the 43rd issue of the Patent Journal, 2022. Out of the 896 applications published in the journal, 280 applications account for early publications while 616 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 505 applications have been granted this week as compared to 429 grants in the week preceding thereby marking an increase of about 17.71%.

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi1755369.71% decrease
Mumbai637315.87% increase
Chennai1571523.18% decrease
Kolkata54296.29% decrease
Total44928037.63% decrease

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi3286679.87% decrease
Mumbai16721327.54% increase
Chennai3513218.54% decrease
Kolkata131623.07% increase
Total85961628.28% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1308
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 896
Percentage difference: 31.49% decrease

First Examination Report (FER) Statistics

A total of 1561 FER’s were issued this week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here

CityNo. of FER issued
Delhi633
Mumbai284
Chennai542
Kolkata102
Total1561

Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi1701596.47% decrease
Mumbai607525.00% increase
Chennai16120627.95% increase
Kolkata386571.05% increase
Total42950517.71% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 896 patent applications published in the journal this week, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 195 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows –23 applications from Delhi, 30 applications from Mumbai, 28 applications from Pune, 42 applications from Bangalore, 49 applications from Chennai, 17 applications from Hyderabad and 6 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January 2022 till 28th October 202221st October 2022 to 28th October 2022
Delhi123623
Mumbai155930
Pune108728
Bangalore198242
Chennai209849
Hyderabad107917
Kolkata3876

Patent Statistics Summary (1st Of January 2022 till 28th October 2022)

ParticularsNo of Applications
Total early publications18,889
Total ordinary publications41,150
Total applications published60,039
Total grants in Delhi9,239
Total grants in Mumbai3,983
Total grants in Chennai8,935
Total grants in Kolkata3,126
Total Grants25,283
Total applications examined53,123

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 246 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date now adds to a total of 10,919 applications.
● Total designs registered in the last Week: 200
● Total designs registered this Week: 246
Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date:  10,919
