How to Choose a Patent Attorney: Important Considerations When Choosing

Another important consideration when hiring a patent attorney is to check if they provide patent mining support. Patent mining is an activity that helps you identify and shortlist inventions that can go for Patent filings. This exercise requires a keen understanding of your field, interactions with your inventions, and a fine comb review of your technical documents. Very few Patent Attorneys in India provide this support, and if you are looking for protecting all your inventions, such attorneys will provide very helpful.

Also, you consider choosing Patent attorneys who can train your internal team and inventors. If the Patent attorney can help you with training, you can increase the quality/quantity of your Patent filings and make the process easy and less burdensome. Very few Patent attorneys in India offer such integrated Patent training that suits your business process, and it might help to look for them.