Trademark registry gearing up to resume its operations, Increase of 16% in total number of trademark applications examined. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.

INDIAN TRADEMARK STATISTICS

With the lockdown still in place, it looks like we will have to wait for the Trademark Registry to get its groove back. However, with the relaxations administered by the government, the Indian Trademark Registry has picked up its pace with a sixteen (16) percent increase in the total number of applications Examined by the Trademark Office.

Weekly Indian Trademark Statistics

Particulars Last Week This Week Change in % Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office 2530 2956 An increase of 16% Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings 1065 671 A decrease of 37% Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal N/A N/A N/A Total Registrations Granted N/A N/A N/A Total Hearing Notices Issued N/A N/A N/A Total Renewal Notices Issued N/A N/A N/A

Trademark Statistics by Office

Total Number of New Applications Received between April 29th ,2020 to May 6th ,2020

Sr. No Jurisdiction New Applications Examined Published Registered 1 AHMEDABAD 223 190 N/A N/A 2 CHENNAI 726 251 N/A N/A 3 DELHI 1434 624 N/A N/A 4 KOLKATA 204 88 N/A N/A 5 MUMBAI 844 324 N/A N/A Total 3431 1477 N/A N/A

Yearly Trademark Statistics

Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2020 to May 6th , 2020

Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed – 98203

Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined – 38466

Total Number of Trademark Applications Published – 79609

Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered – 79635

Authored and compiled by Uma T.S & Shreya Chaddha

