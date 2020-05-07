+91-80-26860424 / 34

Trademark Registry Gearing up to Resume its Operations

07 May 2020
Trademark Registry Gearing up to Resume its Operations

Posted by BananaIP Trademark Attorneys
in Intellectual Property, Trademarks
Trademark registry gearing up to resume its operations, Increase of 16% in total number of trademark applications examined. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.

INDIAN TRADEMARK STATISTICS

With the lockdown still in place, it looks like we will have to wait for the Trademark Registry to get its groove back. However, with the relaxations administered by the government, the Indian Trademark Registry has picked up its pace with a sixteen (16) percent increase in the total number of applications Examined by the Trademark Office.

Weekly Indian Trademark Statistics

ParticularsLast WeekThis WeekChange in %
Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office25302956An increase of 16%
Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings1065671A decrease of 37%
Total Applications Published in the Trademark JournalN/AN/AN/A
Total Registrations GrantedN/AN/AN/A
Total Hearing Notices IssuedN/AN/AN/A
Total Renewal Notices IssuedN/AN/AN/A

Trademark Statistics by Office

Total Number of New Applications Received between April 29th ,2020 to May 6th ,2020

 Sr. NoJurisdictionNew ApplicationsExaminedPublishedRegistered
1AHMEDABAD223190N/AN/A
2CHENNAI726251N/AN/A
3DELHI1434624N/AN/A
4KOLKATA20488N/AN/A
5MUMBAI844324N/AN/A
Total 34311477N/AN/A

Yearly Trademark Statistics

Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2020 to May 6th , 2020

  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed – 98203
  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined – 38466
  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Published – 79609
  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered – 79635

 

Authored and compiled by Uma T.S & Shreya Chaddha

About BIP’s Trademark Attorneys

The Trademark News Bulletin is brought to you by the Trademark/Copyright, IP Transactional Strategy Divisions of BananaIP Counsels, a Top IP Firm in India. Led by Sanjeeth Hegde, BIP’s trademark attorneys are among the leading experts in the field. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please write to [email protected] with the subject: Trademark News.

The weekly trademark news initiative is a part of their pro bono work and is aimed at spreading trademark awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and backlink to the source.

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.

