25000+ patent applications examined till date, general decrease in activity at IPO

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 8th of May 2020. These statistics are brought to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 317 patent applications have been published in the 19th issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 317 applications published in the journal, 36 applications account for early publications while 281 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 302 applications have been granted last week as compared to 472 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 36.02%.

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 32 13 59.38% decrease Mumbai 1 1 — Chennai 6 21 250% increase Kolkata 3 1 66.67% decrease Total 42 36 14.29% decrease

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 153 75 50.98% decrease Mumbai 60 52 13.33% decrease Chennai 151 136 9.93% decrease Kolkata 25 18 28% decrease Total 389 281 27.76% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 431

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 317

Percentage difference: 26.45% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,293 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 535 Mumbai 213 Chennai 386 Kolkata 159 Total 1293

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 127 105 17.32% decrease Mumbai 77 49 36.36% decrease Chennai 185 91 50.81% decrease Kolkata 83 57 31.33% decrease Total 472 302 36.02% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 317 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 86 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 14 applications from Delhi, 25 applications from Mumbai, 10 applications from Pune, 11 applications from Bangalore, 14 applications from Chennai and 8 applications from Hyderabad and 4 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 1st May 2020 to 8th May 2020 Delhi 391 14 Mumbai 564 25 Pune 304 10 Bangalore 421 11 Chennai 398 14 Hyderabad 222 8 Kolkata 59 4

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications 1,923 Total ordinary publications 12,778 Total applications published 14,701 Total grants in Delhi 2,934 Total grants in Mumbai 1,388 Total grants in Chennai 2,827 Total grants in Kolkata 1,443 Total Grants 8,592 Total applications examined 25,429

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 69 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 2965 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 51

Total designs registered this Week: 69

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 2965

Data compiled by by Jaya Pandey

