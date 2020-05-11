+91-80-26860424 / 34

25000+ patent applications examined till date, general decrease in activity at IPO

11 May 2020
25000+ patent applications examined till date, general decrease in activity at IPO

Posted by BIP Patent Attorneys
in Intellectual Property, Patents
Weekly IP Statistics

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 8th of May 2020. These statistics are brought to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 317 patent applications have been published in the 19th issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 317 applications published in the journal, 36 applications account for early publications while 281 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 302 applications have been granted last week as compared to 472 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 36.02%.

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi321359.38% decrease
Mumbai11
Chennai621250% increase
Kolkata3166.67% decrease
Total423614.29% decrease
    

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi1537550.98% decrease
Mumbai605213.33% decrease
Chennai1511369.93% decrease
Kolkata251828% decrease
Total38928127.76% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 431

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 317

Percentage difference: 26.45% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,293 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

CityNo. of FER Issued
Delhi535
Mumbai213
Chennai386
Kolkata159
Total1293

Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi12710517.32% decrease
Mumbai774936.36% decrease
Chennai1859150.81% decrease
Kolkata835731.33% decrease
Total47230236.02% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 317 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 86 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 14 applications from Delhi, 25 applications from Mumbai, 10 applications from Pune, 11 applications from Bangalore, 14 applications from Chennai and 8 applications from Hyderabad and 4 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January till date1st May 2020 to 8th May 2020
Delhi39114
Mumbai56425
Pune30410
Bangalore42111
Chennai39814
Hyderabad2228
Kolkata594

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications1,923
Total ordinary publications12,778
Total applications published14,701
Total grants in Delhi2,934
Total grants in Mumbai1,388
Total grants in Chennai2,827
Total grants in Kolkata1,443
Total Grants8,592
Total applications examined25,429

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 69 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 2965 applications.

  • Total designs registered in the previous Week: 51
  • Total designs registered this Week: 69

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 2965

Data compiled by by Jaya Pandey

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down

