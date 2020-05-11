Patent office extends all deadlines to 18th May 2020, WIPO launches COVID-19 IP Policy Tracker and more patent news

In this week’s Patent News – Patent office extends all deadlines to 18th May 2020; WIPO launches COVID-19 IP Policy Tracker; USPTO allows Plant Patent Applications to be filed via the patent electronic filing systems; Japanese tech giants join COVID-19 IP pledge to fight the pandemic and other news updates.

INDIA PATENT NEWS

Patent office extends all deadlines to 18th May 2020

The Indian Patent Office (IPO) by virtue of public notification dated 4th May has extended all deadlines falling between 25th March 2020 and 3rd May 2020 to 18th May 2020. As per the notice, the extension comes in the light of the national lock down period being extended by the Ministry of Home Affairs to 17th May 2020. The notice also explains that the CGPDTM has considered the fact that all the four IP Office are located in the Red Zones (Hotspots). Therefore, all Intellectual Property application deadlines falling between the above-mentioned time period have been extended to 18th May 2020.

You may click here to access the official notice.

INTERNATIONAL PATENT NEWS

USPTO allows Plant Patent Applications to be filed via the patent electronic filing systems

As per a recent notification by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the patent office will be allowing all Plant Patent Applications to be filed via the patent electronic filing systems – EFS-Web and Patent Centre. The public notice published on 4th May 2020 explains that the filing of plant patent applications through the e-filing system has been permitted after considering the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak to be an “extraordinary situation” under 35 CFR 1.183. The notice also provides a list of requirements that are to be followed at the time filing the application. Additionally, USPTO has explained that the e-filing of plant patent will remain effective for limited period of time and that that USPTO will publish a notice to this effect.

You may click here to access the official notice.

WIPO launches COVID-19 IP Policy Tracker

WIPO has launched a new tool called the “COVID-19 IP Policy Tracker” to provide information on changes incorporated by the IP Offices in response to the pandemic. Information such as extension of statutory deadlines, office operational hours, status of processing existing and new applications etc., can be found. In the words of Francis Gurry, Director General of WIPO, “The COVID-19 IP Policy Tracker is an information repository that will help all stakeholders navigate changes implemented by the worldwide IP community as it adjusts to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

You may click here to access the Policy Tracker.

Japanese tech giants join COVID-19 IP pledge to fight the pandemic

Japanese tech giants like Canon, Toyota, Nissan and certain other companies recently announced that they will be offering their Intellectual Property for use at zero cost. The pledge taken by the companies include IPR’s that can be used for “diagnosis, prevention containment and treatment of COVID-19.” The initiative will remain in effect until the World Health Organization (WHO) declares that COVID-19 is not a Public Health Emergency.

Authored and compiled by Vibha Amarnath

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and backlink to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.