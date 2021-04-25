Patent publications decrease this week but grants increase slightly even as India battles COVID

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 23rd of April 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 617 patent applications have been published in the 17th issue of the Patent Journal, 2021. Out of the 617 applications published in the journal, 203 applications account for early publications while 414 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 436 applications have been granted last week as compared to 388 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a increase of about 12.37%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 42 30 28.57% decrease Mumbai 16 26 62.5% increase Chennai 94 145 54.26% increase Kolkata 4 2 50% decrease Total 156 203 30.13% increase

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 303 305 0.66% increase Mumbai 94 57 39.36% decrease Chennai 214 238 11.22% increase Kolkata 37 24 35.14% decrease Total 648 414 36.11% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 804

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 617

Percentage difference: 23.26% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 807 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 335 Mumbai 137 Chennai 294 Kolkata 41 Total 807

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 118 135 14.41% increase Mumbai 48 67 39.58% increase Chennai 156 167 7.05% increase Kolkata 66 67 1.52% increase Total 388 436 12.37% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 617 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 165 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 22 applications from Delhi, 24 applications from Mumbai, 20 applications from Pune, 21 applications from Bangalore, 38 applications from Chennai, 34 applications from Hyderabad and 6 from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 16th April 2021 to 23rd April 2021 Delhi 265 22 Mumbai 337 24 Pune 248 20 Bangalore 323 21 Chennai 488 38 Hyderabad 223 34 Kolkata 66 6

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications 3,582 Total ordinary publications 12,932 Total applications published 16,514 Total grants in Delhi 3,884 Total grants in Mumbai 1,655 Total grants in Chennai 3,682 Total grants in Kolkata 1,592 Total Grants 10,813 Total applications examined 27,460

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 202 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date now adds to a total of 3,442 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 202

Total designs registered this Week: 202

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date: 3,442

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.