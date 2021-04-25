+91-80-26860424 / 34

Patent publications decrease this week but grants increase slightly even as India battles COVID

25 April 2021
Patent publications decrease this week but grants increase slightly even as India battles COVID

Posted by BIP Patent Attorneys
in Intellectual Property, Patent & Design Statistics
Weekly Patent News - Patent and industrial design statistics

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 23rd of April 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 617 patent applications have been published in the 17th issue of the Patent Journal, 2021. Out of the 617 applications published in the journal, 203 applications account for early publications while 414 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 436 applications have been granted last week as compared to 388 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a increase of about 12.37%

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi423028.57% decrease
Mumbai162662.5% increase
Chennai9414554.26% increase
Kolkata4250% decrease
Total15620330.13% increase

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi3033050.66% increase
Mumbai945739.36% decrease
Chennai21423811.22% increase
Kolkata372435.14% decrease
Total64841436.11% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 804

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 617

Percentage difference: 23.26% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 807 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

CityNo. of FER Issued
Delhi335
Mumbai137
Chennai294
Kolkata41
Total807

Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi11813514.41% increase
Mumbai486739.58% increase
Chennai1561677.05% increase
Kolkata66671.52% increase
Total38843612.37% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 617 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 165 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 22 applications from Delhi, 24 applications from Mumbai, 20 applications from Pune, 21 applications from Bangalore, 38 applications from Chennai, 34 applications from Hyderabad and 6 from Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January till date16th April 2021 to 23rd April 2021
Delhi26522
Mumbai33724
Pune24820
Bangalore32321
Chennai48838
Hyderabad22334
Kolkata666

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications3,582
Total ordinary publications12,932
Total applications published16,514
Total grants in Delhi3,884
Total grants in Mumbai1,655
Total grants in Chennai3,682
Total grants in Kolkata1,592
Total Grants10,813
Total applications examined27,460

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 202 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date now adds to a total of 3,442 applications.

  • Total designs registered in the previous Week: 202
  • Total designs registered this Week: 202

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date: 3,442

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.

