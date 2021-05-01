Patent office continues working hard amidst pandemic, over 800 applications examined this week

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 30th of April 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 727 patent applications have been published in the 18th issue of the Patent Journal, 2021. Out of the 727 applications published in the journal, 123 applications account for early publications while 604 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 538 applications have been granted this week as compared to 436 grants in the last week thereby marking an increase of about 23.39%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 30 29 3.33% decrease Mumbai 26 18 30.77% decrease Chennai 145 75 48.28% decrease Kolkata 2 1 50% decrease Total 203 123 39.41% decrease

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 305 276 9.51% decrease Mumbai 57 62 8.77% increase Chennai 238 244 2.52% increase Kolkata 24 22 8.33% decrease Total 624 604 3.21% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 827

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 727

Percentage difference: 12.09% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 807 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 327 Mumbai 99 Chennai 331 Kolkata 50 Total 807

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 135 196 45.19% increase Mumbai 67 64 4.48% decrease Chennai 167 194 16.17% increase Kolkata 67 84 25.37% increase Total 436 538 23.39% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 727 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 103 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 11 applications from Delhi, 13 applications from Mumbai, 16 applications from Pune, 23 applications from Bangalore, 20 applications from Chennai, 18 applications from Hyderabad and 2 from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 23rd April 2021 to 30th April 2021 Delhi 276 11 Mumbai 350 13 Pune 264 16 Bangalore 346 23 Chennai 508 20 Hyderabad 241 18 Kolkata 68 2

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications 3,705 Total ordinary publications 13,746 Total applications published 17,451 Total grants in Delhi 4,080 Total grants in Mumbai 1,719 Total grants in Chennai 3,876 Total grants in Kolkata 1,676 Total Grants 11,351 Total applications examined 28,267

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 202 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date now adds to a total of 3,644 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 202

Total designs registered this Week: 202

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date: 3,644

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.