Patent office continues working hard amidst pandemic, over 800 applications examined this week

01 May 2021
Patent office continues working hard amidst pandemic, over 800 applications examined this week

Posted by BIP Patent Attorneys
in Intellectual Property, Patent & Design Statistics
Weekly Patent News - Patent and industrial design statistics

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 30th of April 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 727 patent applications have been published in the 18th issue of the Patent Journal, 2021. Out of the 727 applications published in the journal, 123 applications account for early publications while 604 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 538 applications have been granted this week as compared to 436 grants in the last week thereby marking an increase of about 23.39%

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi30293.33% decrease
Mumbai261830.77% decrease
Chennai1457548.28% decrease
Kolkata2150% decrease
Total20312339.41% decrease

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi3052769.51% decrease
Mumbai57628.77% increase
Chennai2382442.52% increase
Kolkata24228.33% decrease
Total6246043.21% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 827

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 727

Percentage difference: 12.09% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 807 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

CityNo. of FER Issued
Delhi327
Mumbai99
Chennai331
Kolkata50
Total807

Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi13519645.19% increase
Mumbai67644.48% decrease
Chennai16719416.17% increase
Kolkata678425.37% increase
Total43653823.39% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 727 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 103 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 11 applications from Delhi, 13 applications from Mumbai, 16 applications from Pune, 23 applications from Bangalore, 20 applications from Chennai, 18 applications from Hyderabad and 2 from Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January till date23rd April 2021 to 30th April 2021
Delhi27611
Mumbai35013
Pune26416
Bangalore34623
Chennai50820
Hyderabad24118
Kolkata682

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications3,705
Total ordinary publications13,746
Total applications published17,451
Total grants in Delhi4,080
Total grants in Mumbai1,719
Total grants in Chennai3,876
Total grants in Kolkata1,676
Total Grants11,351
Total applications examined28,267

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 202 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date now adds to a total of 3,644 applications.

  • Total designs registered in the previous Week: 202
  • Total designs registered this Week: 202

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date: 3,644

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.

