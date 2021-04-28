7500+ New Trademark Applications Filed this Week

7500+ new trademark applications filed this week, Increase of 68 percent in total number of hearing notices issued. A total of 5838 applications examined in the previous week. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.

INDIAN TRADEMARK STATISTICS

There has been an overall increase in the working capacity of the Trademark Registry. There has been an increase of twenty four percent (24%) in the total number of applications disposed through show cause hearings. Similarly, there has been a significant increase of sixty eight percent (68%) in the total number of hearing notices issued. However, we can also see a decrease of two percent (2%) in the registrations granted.

Weekly Indian Trademark Statistics

Particulars Last Week This Week Change in % Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office 5336 5838 An increase of 9% Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings 1692 2103 An increase of 24% Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal 3277 3657 An increase of 12% Total Registrations Granted 8668 8457 A decrease of 2% Total Hearing Notices Issued 2320 3902 An increase of 68% Total Renewal Notices Issued 4918 768 A decrease of 84%

Trademark Statistics by Office

Total Number of New Applications Received between April 14th to April 28th, 2021

Sr. No Jurisdiction New Applications Examined Published Registered 1 AHMEDABAD 1036 453 562 1368 2 CHENNAI 1953 505 447 1378 3 DELHI 2261 992 1335 3309 4 KOLKATA 494 188 252 409 5 MUMBAI 1771 702 474 1667 Total 7515 2840 3070 8131

Yearly Trademark Statistics

Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2021 to April 28th, 2021

Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed – 151259

Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined – 68566

Total Number of Trademark Applications Published – 80432

Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered – 138530

Authored and compiled by Uma T.S, Shreya Chaddha & Varun Gopalakrishnan

