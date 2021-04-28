+91-80-26860424 / 34

28 April 2021
7500+ New Trademark Applications Filed this Week

Posted by BananaIP Trademark Attorneys
in Trademarks
Trademark Statistics

7500+ new trademark applications filed this week, Increase of 68 percent in total number of hearing notices issued. A total of 5838 applications examined in the previous week. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.

INDIAN TRADEMARK STATISTICS

There has been an overall increase in the working capacity of the Trademark Registry. There has been an increase of twenty four percent (24%) in the total number of applications disposed through show cause hearings. Similarly, there has been a significant increase of sixty eight percent (68%) in the total number of hearing notices issued. However, we can also see a decrease of two percent (2%) in the registrations granted.

Weekly Indian Trademark Statistics

ParticularsLast WeekThis WeekChange in %
Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office53365838An increase of 9%
Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings16922103An increase of 24%
Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal32773657An increase of 12%
Total Registrations Granted86688457A decrease of 2%
Total Hearing Notices Issued23203902An increase of 68%
Total Renewal Notices Issued4918768A decrease of 84%

Trademark Statistics by Office

Total Number of New Applications Received between April 14th to April 28th, 2021

 Sr. NoJurisdictionNew ApplicationsExaminedPublishedRegistered
1AHMEDABAD10364535621368
2CHENNAI19535054471378
3DELHI226199213353309
4KOLKATA494188252409
5MUMBAI17717024741667
Total 7515284030708131

Yearly Trademark Statistics

Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2021 to April 28th, 2021

  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed – 151259
  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined – 68566
  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Published – 80432
  • Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered – 138530

Authored and compiled by Uma T.S, Shreya Chaddha & Varun Gopalakrishnan

About BIP’s Trademark Attorneys

The Trademark News Bulletin is brought to you by the Trademark/Copyright, IP Transactional Strategy Divisions of BananaIP Counsels, a Top IP Firm in India. Led by Sanjeeth Hegde, BIP’s trademark attorneys are among the leading experts in the field. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please write to [email protected] with the subject: Trademark News.

The weekly trademark news initiative is a part of their pro bono work and is aimed at spreading trademark awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and backlink to the source.

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down

