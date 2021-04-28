7500+ New Trademark Applications Filed this Week
7500+ new trademark applications filed this week, Increase of 68 percent in total number of hearing notices issued. A total of 5838 applications examined in the previous week. These statistics have been compiled from the official journal of the trademark office published weekly on Mondays.
There has been an overall increase in the working capacity of the Trademark Registry. There has been an increase of twenty four percent (24%) in the total number of applications disposed through show cause hearings. Similarly, there has been a significant increase of sixty eight percent (68%) in the total number of hearing notices issued. However, we can also see a decrease of two percent (2%) in the registrations granted.
|Particulars
|Last Week
|This Week
|Change in %
|Total Trademark Applications Examined by Trademark Office
|5336
|5838
|An increase of 9%
|Total Applications Disposed through Show Cause Hearings
|1692
|2103
|An increase of 24%
|Total Applications Published in the Trademark Journal
|3277
|3657
|An increase of 12%
|Total Registrations Granted
|8668
|8457
|A decrease of 2%
|Total Hearing Notices Issued
|2320
|3902
|An increase of 68%
|Total Renewal Notices Issued
|4918
|768
|A decrease of 84%
Trademark Statistics by Office
Total Number of New Applications Received between April 14th to April 28th, 2021
|Sr. No
|Jurisdiction
|New Applications
|Examined
|Published
|Registered
|1
|AHMEDABAD
|1036
|453
|562
|1368
|2
|CHENNAI
|1953
|505
|447
|1378
|3
|DELHI
|2261
|992
|1335
|3309
|4
|KOLKATA
|494
|188
|252
|409
|5
|MUMBAI
|1771
|702
|474
|1667
|Total
|7515
|2840
|3070
|8131
Yearly Trademark Statistics
Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2021 to April 28th, 2021
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed – 151259
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined – 68566
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Published – 80432
- Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered – 138530
Authored and compiled by Uma T.S, Shreya Chaddha & Varun Gopalakrishnan
