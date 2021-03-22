Number of grants increase by over 60% this week, minor drop in patent publications

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 19th of March 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 955 patent applications have been published in the 12th issue of the Patent Journal, 2021. Out of the 955 applications published in the journal, 191 applications account for early publications while 764 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 988 applications have been granted last week as compared to 616 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking an increase of about 60.39%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 57 44 22.81% decrease Mumbai 37 45 21.62% increase Chennai 81 95 17.28% increase Kolkata 8 7 12.5% decrease Total 183 191 4.37% increase

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 297 353 18.86% increase Mumbai 143 164 14.66% increase Chennai 224 218 2.68% decrease Kolkata 140 29 79.29% decrease Total 804 764 4.98% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 987

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 955

Percentage difference: 3.24% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,905 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 609 Mumbai 296 Chennai 746 Kolkata 254 Total 1,905

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 209 347 66.03% increase Mumbai 111 162 45.95% increase Chennai 218 351 61.01% increase Kolkata 78 128 64.10% increase Total 616 988 60.39% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 955 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 159 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 20 applications from Delhi, 30 applications from Mumbai, 32 applications from Pune, 18 applications from Bangalore, 38 applications from Chennai, 18 applications from Hyderabad and 13 from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 12th March 2021 to 19th March 2021 Delhi 161 20 Mumbai 218 30 Pune 166 32 Bangalore 202 18 Chennai 349 38 Hyderabad 134 18 Kolkata 39 13

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications 2,629 Total ordinary publications 9,394 Total applications published 12,023 Total grants in Delhi 2,703 Total grants in Mumbai 1,194 Total grants in Chennai 2,565 Total grants in Kolkata 1,073 Total Grants 7,535 Total applications examined 18,583

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 201 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date now adds to a total of 2,430 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 202

Total designs registered this Week: 201

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date: 2,430

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

