Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics – 9th September 2022 to 16th September 2022

This week's Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 16th of September 2022.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 2080 patent applications have been published in the 37th issue of the Patent Journal, 2022. Out of the 2080 applications published in the journal, 643 applications account for early publications while 1437 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 598 applications have been granted this week as compared to 604 grants in the week preceding thereby marking a decrease of about 0.99%.

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 88 124 40.90% increase Mumbai 167 92 44.91% decrease Chennai 219 380 73.51% increase Kolkata 83 47 43.37% decrease Total 557 643 15.43% increase

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 396 494 24.74% increase Mumbai 172 312 81.39% increase Chennai 219 598 173.05% increase Kolkata 32 33 3.12% increase Total 819 1437 75.45% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week):1376

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week):2080

Percentage difference: 51.16% increase

First Examination Report (FER) Statistics

A total of 1155 FER’s were issued this week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here

City No. of FER issued Delhi 519 Mumbai 221 Chennai 333 Kolkata 82 Total 1155

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 221 239 8.14% increase Mumbai 111 105 5.40% decrease Chennai 205 195 4.87% decrease Kolkata 67 59 11.94% decrease Total 604 598 0.99% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 2080 patent applications published in the journal this week, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 380 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 62 applications from Delhi, 48 applications from Mumbai, 39 applications from Pune, 63 applications from Bangalore, 107 applications from Chennai, 29 applications from Hyderabad and 32 applications for Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January 2022 till 16th September 2022 9th September 2022 to 16th September 2022 Delhi 867 62 Mumbai 1328 48 Pune 917 39 Bangalore 1545 63 Chennai 1712 107 Hyderabad 918 29 Kolkata 329 32

Patent Statistics Summary (1st Of January 2022 till 16th September 2022)

Particulars No of Applications Total early publications 15,596 Total ordinary publications 34,098 Total applications published 49,694 Total grants in Delhi 7,923 Total grants in Mumbai 3,447 Total grants in Chennai 7,824 Total grants in Kolkata 2,756 Total Grants 21,950 Total applications examined 46,807

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 100 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date now adds to a total of 9710 applications.

● Total designs registered in the last Week: 98

● Total designs registered this Week: 100

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date: 9710

