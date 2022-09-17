2 days ago Intellectual Property, Patent & Design Statistics 0Comment

Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics – 9th September 2022 to 16th September 2022

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 16th of September 2022. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 2080 patent applications have been published in the 37th issue of the Patent Journal, 2022. Out of the 2080 applications published in the journal, 643 applications account for early publications while 1437 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 598 applications have been granted this week as compared to 604 grants in the week preceding thereby marking a decrease of about 0.99%.

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi8812440.90% increase
Mumbai1679244.91% decrease
Chennai21938073.51% increase
Kolkata834743.37% decrease
Total55764315.43% increase

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi39649424.74% increase
Mumbai17231281.39% increase
Chennai219598173.05% increase
Kolkata32333.12% increase
Total819143775.45% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week):1376
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week):2080
Percentage difference: 51.16% increase

First Examination Report (FER) Statistics

A total of 1155 FER’s were issued this week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here

CityNo. of FER issued
Delhi519
Mumbai221
Chennai333
Kolkata82
Total1155

Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi2212398.14% increase
Mumbai1111055.40% decrease
Chennai2051954.87% decrease
Kolkata675911.94% decrease
Total6045980.99% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 2080 patent applications published in the journal this week, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 380 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 62 applications from Delhi, 48 applications from Mumbai, 39 applications from Pune, 63 applications from Bangalore, 107 applications from Chennai, 29 applications from Hyderabad and 32 applications for Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January 2022 till 16th September 20229th September 2022 to 16th September 2022
Delhi86762
Mumbai132848
Pune91739
Bangalore154563
Chennai1712107
Hyderabad91829
Kolkata32932

Patent Statistics Summary (1st Of January 2022 till 16th September 2022)

ParticularsNo of Applications
Total early publications15,596
Total ordinary publications34,098
Total applications published49,694
Total grants in Delhi7,923
Total grants in Mumbai3,447
Total grants in Chennai7,824
Total grants in Kolkata2,756
Total Grants21,950
Total applications examined46,807

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 100 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date now adds to a total of 9710 applications.
● Total designs registered in the last Week: 98
● Total designs registered this Week: 100
Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date:  9710
Data compiled by Sushma H.A, Associate Patents, BananaIP Counsels.

