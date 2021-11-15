contact@bananaip.com
+91-80-26860424 / 34
Mon - Fri: 9.00 am - 7.00 pm
Bangalore, India
+91-80-26860424/34

Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics- 5th November 2021 to 12th November 2021

7 mins ago Industrial Designs, Intellectual Property, Patent & Design Statistics, Patents 0Comment
image_pdfDownload Post as PDFimage_printPrint this Post

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 12th of November 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 845 patent applications have been published in the 46th issue of the Patent Journal, 2021. Out of the 845 applications published in the journal, 254 applications account for early publications while 591 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 387 applications have been granted last week as compared to 729 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 46.91%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change
Delhi 98 127 29.59% increase
Mumbai 48 55 14.58% increase
Chennai 201 42 73.1% decrease
Kolkata -- 30 --
Total 347 254 26.8% decrease

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change
Delhi 448 369 17.63% decrease
Mumbai 90 57 36.67% decrease
Chennai 232 110 52.59% decrease
Kolkata 10 55 450% increase
Total 780 591 24.23% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,127
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 845
Percentage difference: 25.02% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 937 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued
Delhi 295
Mumbai 147
Chennai 420
Kolkata 75
Total 937

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change
Delhi 278 117 57.91% decrease
Mumbai 101 59 41.58% decrease
Chennai 255 145 43.14% decrease
Kolkata 95 66 30.53% decrease
Total 729 387 46.91% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 845 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 116 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 18 applications from Delhi, 21 applications from Mumbai, 20 applications from Pune, 19 applications from Bangalore, 9 applications from Chennai, 24 applications from Hyderabad and 5 applications for Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 5th November 2021 to 12th November 2021
Delhi 1,243 18
Mumbai 1,001 21
Pune 758 20
Bangalore 1,125 19
Chennai 1,197 9
Hyderabad 700 24
Kolkata 2365

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

ParticularsNo. of Applications
Total early publications 9,673
Total ordinary publications 33,174
Total applications published 42,847
Total grants in Delhi 9,898
Total grants in Mumbai 4,087
Total grants in Chennai 9,445
Total grants in Kolkata 3,893
Total Grants 27,323
Total applications examined 60,900

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 302 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date now adds to a total of 9,890 applications.
  • Total designs registered in the last to last Week: 301
  • Total designs registered this Week: 302
  • Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date: 9,890

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey, Patent Associate, BananaIP Counsels

About BananaIP Counsels Patent Attorneys
The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top ranked patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan. BananaIP Counsels’ Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BananaIP Counsels have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.
This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to contact@bananaip.com
Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to contact@bananaip.com for corrections and take down.

You May Also Like

The featured image reads Weekly News Updates: Patent News. The logo of intellepedia also forms part of the featured image. To read more click here.
Interesting Inventions, Coffee Drones, Paper from Cow dung, Blackberry versus Facebook and SnapInc, Design term extension and more.
August 27, 2018 Intellectual Property, Patents
Intellepedia - IP News Updates
Licensing IP – A Presentation by Dr. Kalyan Kankanala
February 19, 2014 Intellectual Property, IP Commercialization/Licensing

Leave a comment

Contact Information
No 40, 3rd Mn Rd, J.C Industrial Est, Kanakapura Rd, Bangalore 560 062.
+91.80.26860424/34
Mon - Fri: 9.00 am - 7.00 pm
Get Directions
Contact Information
No 40, 3rd Mn Rd, J.C Industrial Est, Kanakapura Rd, Bangalore 560 062.
+91.80.26860424/34
Mon - Fri: 9.00 am - 7.00 pm
Get Directions

Copyright © 2004-2021 BananaIP Counsels. All Rights Reserved.

Linkedin Facebook Twitter Instagram
Linkedin Facebook Twitter Instagram

Copyright © 2004-2021 BananaIP Counsels. All Rights Reserved.

Skip to content