Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics- 5th November 2021 to 12th November 2021

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 12th of November 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 845 patent applications have been published in the 46th issue of the Patent Journal, 2021. Out of the 845 applications published in the journal, 254 applications account for early publications while 591 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 387 applications have been granted last week as compared to 729 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 46.91%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 98 127 29.59% increase Mumbai 48 55 14.58% increase Chennai 201 42 73.1% decrease Kolkata -- 30 -- Total 347 254 26.8% decrease

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 448 369 17.63% decrease Mumbai 90 57 36.67% decrease Chennai 232 110 52.59% decrease Kolkata 10 55 450% increase Total 780 591 24.23% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,127

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 845

Percentage difference: 25.02% decrease

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 937 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 295 Mumbai 147 Chennai 420 Kolkata 75 Total 937

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 278 117 57.91% decrease Mumbai 101 59 41.58% decrease Chennai 255 145 43.14% decrease Kolkata 95 66 30.53% decrease Total 729 387 46.91% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 845 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 116 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 18 applications from Delhi, 21 applications from Mumbai, 20 applications from Pune, 19 applications from Bangalore, 9 applications from Chennai, 24 applications from Hyderabad and 5 applications for Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 5th November 2021 to 12th November 2021 Delhi 1,243 18 Mumbai 1,001 21 Pune 758 20 Bangalore 1,125 19 Chennai 1,197 9 Hyderabad 700 24 Kolkata 236 5

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Particulars No. of Applications Total early publications 9,673 Total ordinary publications 33,174 Total applications published 42,847 Total grants in Delhi 9,898 Total grants in Mumbai 4,087 Total grants in Chennai 9,445 Total grants in Kolkata 3,893 Total Grants 27,323 Total applications examined 60,900

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 302 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date now adds to a total of 9,890 applications.

Total designs registered in the last to last Week: 301

Total designs registered this Week: 302

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date: 9,890