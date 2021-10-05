Download Post as PDFPrint this PostThis week’s Patent and Design...Read More
Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics- 24th September 2021 to 1st October 2021
This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 1st of October 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.
INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS
A total of 1,233 patent applications have been published in the 40th issue of the Patent Journal, 2021. Out of the 1,233 applications published in the journal, 242 applications account for early publications while 991 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 533 applications have been granted last week as compared to 615 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 13.33%
Early Publications
|City
|Previous Week
|This Week
|Percentage of change
|Delhi
|19
|61
|221.05% increase
|Mumbai
|36
|17
|52.78% decrease
|Chennai
|83
|162
|95.18% increase
|Kolkata
|2
|2
|--
|Total
|140
|242
|72.86% increase
Ordinary Publications
|City
|Previous Week
|This Week
|Percentage of change
|Delhi
|592
|341
|42.4% decrease
|Mumbai
|159
|181
|13.84% increase
|Chennai
|89
|335
|276.4% increase
|Kolkata
|29
|134
|362.07% increase
|Total
|869
|991
|14.04% increase
FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS
A total of 1,470 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.
|City
|No. of FER Issued
|Delhi
|594
|Mumbai
|251
|Chennai
|484
|Kolkata
|141
|Total
|1,470
Publications under Grant
|City
|Previous Week
|This Week
|Percentage of change
|Delhi
|239
|203
|15.06% decrease
|Mumbai
|99
|75
|24.24% decrease
|Chennai
|213
|189
|11.27% decrease
|Kolkata
|64
|66
|3.13% increase
|Total
|615
|533
|13.33% decrease
Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’
Of the total 1,233 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 234 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 23 applications from Delhi, 52 applications from Mumbai, 6 applications from Pune, 85 applications from Bangalore, 41 applications from Chennai, 26 applications from Hyderabad and 1 applications from Kolkata.
|List of Cities
|1st of January till date
|24th September 2021 to 1st October 2021
|Delhi
|1,182
|23
|Mumbai
|912
|52
|Pune
|679
|6
|Bangalore
|1,058
|85
|Chennai
|1,132
|41
|Hyderabad
|634
|26
|Kolkata
|226
|1
PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)
|Total early publications
|8,244
|Total ordinary publications
|27,916
|Total applications published
|36,160
|Total grants in Delhi
|8,673
|Total grants in Mumbai
|3,591
|Total grants in Chennai
|8,209
|Total grants in Kolkata
|3,436
|Total Grants
|23,909
|Total applications examined
|54,893
INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS
- Total designs registered in the previous Week: 303
- Total designs registered this Week: 305
- Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date: 8,578
Data compiled by Jaya Pandey, Patent Associate, BananaIP Counsels