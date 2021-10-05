contact@bananaip.com
+91-80-26860424 / 34
Mon - Fri: 9.00 am - 7.00 pm
Bangalore, India
+91-80-26860424/34

Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics- 24th September 2021 to 1st October 2021

4 mins ago Industrial Designs, Intellectual Property, Patent & Design Statistics, Patents 0Comment
image_pdfDownload Post as PDFimage_printPrint this Post

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 1st of October 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1,233 patent applications have been published in the 40th issue of the Patent Journal, 2021. Out of the 1,233 applications published in the journal, 242 applications account for early publications while 991 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 533 applications have been granted last week as compared to 615 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 13.33%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change
Delhi 19 61 221.05% increase
Mumbai 36 17 52.78% decrease
Chennai 83 162 95.18% increase
Kolkata 2 2 --
Total 140 242 72.86% increase

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious Week This Week Percentage of change
Delhi 592 341 42.4% decrease
Mumbai 159 181 13.84% increase
Chennai 89 335 276.4% increase
Kolkata 29 134 362.07% increase
Total 869 991 14.04% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,470 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued
Delhi 594
Mumbai 251
Chennai 484
Kolkata 141
Total 1,470

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change
Delhi 239 203 15.06% decrease
Mumbai 99 75 24.24% decrease
Chennai 213 189 11.27% decrease
Kolkata 64 66 3.13% increase
Total 615 533 13.33% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,233 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 234 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 23 applications from Delhi, 52 applications from Mumbai, 6 applications from Pune, 85 applications from Bangalore, 41 applications from Chennai, 26 applications from Hyderabad and 1 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 24th September 2021 to 1st October 2021
Delhi 1,18223
Mumbai 91252
Pune 6796
Bangalore 1,05885
Chennai 1,13241
Hyderabad 63426
Kolkata 2261

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications 8,244
Total ordinary publications 27,916
Total applications published 36,160
Total grants in Delhi 8,673
Total grants in Mumbai 3,591
Total grants in Chennai 8,209
Total grants in Kolkata 3,436
Total Grants 23,909
Total applications examined 54,893

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 303 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date now adds to a total of 8,578 applications.
  • Total designs registered in the previous Week: 303
  • Total designs registered this Week: 305
  • Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date: 8,578

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey, Patent Associate, BananaIP Counsels

About BananaIP Counsels Patent Attorneys
The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top ranked patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan. BananaIP Counsels’ Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BananaIP Counsels have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.
This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to contact@bananaip.com
Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to contact@bananaip.com for corrections and take down.

You May Also Like

The featured image reads "Weekly news updates: Trademark news." The featured image also contains the logo of intellepedia. To read more on this, click here.
Louis Vuitton Trademark infringement, Toblerone-3D mark, ‘Covfefe’ trademark, Traditional Rattan handicrafts moves for GI Tag and more
June 7, 2017 Intellectual Property, Trademarks
5900 New Trademark Applications Filed this Week
May 20, 2021 Intellectual Property, Trademarks

Leave a comment

Contact Information
No 40, 3rd Mn Rd, J.C Industrial Est, Kanakapura Rd, Bangalore 560 062.
+91.80.26860424/34
Mon - Fri: 9.00 am - 7.00 pm
Get Directions
Contact Information
No 40, 3rd Mn Rd, J.C Industrial Est, Kanakapura Rd, Bangalore 560 062.
+91.80.26860424/34
Mon - Fri: 9.00 am - 7.00 pm
Get Directions

Copyright © 2004-2021 BananaIP Counsels. All Rights Reserved.

Linkedin Facebook Twitter
Linkedin Facebook Twitter

Copyright © 2004-2021 BananaIP Counsels. All Rights Reserved.

Skip to content