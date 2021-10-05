Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics- 24th September 2021 to 1st October 2021

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 1st of October 2021. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1,233 patent applications have been published in the 40th issue of the Patent Journal, 2021. Out of the 1,233 applications published in the journal, 242 applications account for early publications while 991 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 533 applications have been granted last week as compared to 615 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a decrease of about 13.33%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 19 61 221.05% increase Mumbai 36 17 52.78% decrease Chennai 83 162 95.18% increase Kolkata 2 2 -- Total 140 242 72.86% increase

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 592 341 42.4% decrease Mumbai 159 181 13.84% increase Chennai 89 335 276.4% increase Kolkata 29 134 362.07% increase Total 869 991 14.04% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,470 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 594 Mumbai 251 Chennai 484 Kolkata 141 Total 1,470

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 239 203 15.06% decrease Mumbai 99 75 24.24% decrease Chennai 213 189 11.27% decrease Kolkata 64 66 3.13% increase Total 615 533 13.33% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,233 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 234 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 23 applications from Delhi, 52 applications from Mumbai, 6 applications from Pune, 85 applications from Bangalore, 41 applications from Chennai, 26 applications from Hyderabad and 1 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 24th September 2021 to 1st October 2021 Delhi 1,182 23 Mumbai 912 52 Pune 679 6 Bangalore 1,058 85 Chennai 1,132 41 Hyderabad 634 26 Kolkata 226 1

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications 8,244 Total ordinary publications 27,916 Total applications published 36,160 Total grants in Delhi 8,673 Total grants in Mumbai 3,591 Total grants in Chennai 8,209 Total grants in Kolkata 3,436 Total Grants 23,909 Total applications examined 54,893

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 303 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date now adds to a total of 8,578 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 303

Total designs registered this Week: 305

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2021 till date: 8,578