Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics – 23rd September 2022 to 30th September 2022

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 30th of September 2022. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1126 patent applications have been published in the 39th issue of the Patent Journal, 2022. Out of the 1126 applications published in the journal, 368 applications account for early publications while 758 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 526 applications have been granted this week as compared to 620 grants in the week preceding thereby marking a decrease of about 15.16%.

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 105 79 24.76% decrease Mumbai 68 81 19.11% increase Chennai 217 200 7.83% decrease Kolkata 47 8 82.97% decrease Total 437 368 15.78% decrease

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 448 229 48.88% decrease Mumbai 329 237 27.96% decrease Chennai 348 261 25.00% decrease Kolkata 39 31 20.51% decrease Total 1164 758 34.87% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1601

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week):1126

Percentage difference: 29.66% decrease

First Examination Report (FER) Statistics

A total of 1159 FER’s were issued this week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here

City No. of FER issued Delhi 488 Mumbai 229 Chennai 361 Kolkata 81 Total 1159

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 277 213 23.10% decrease Mumbai 92 88 4.34% decrease Chennai 193 158 18.13% decrease Kolkata 58 67 15.51% increase Total 620 526 15.16% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1126 patent applications published in the journal this week, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 324 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 78 applications from Delhi, 10 applications from Mumbai, 28 applications from Pune, 128 applications from Bangalore, 52 applications from Chennai, 20 applications from Hyderabad and 8 applications for Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January 2022 till 30th September 2022 23rd September 2022 to 30th September 2022 Delhi 1064 78 Mumbai 1384 10 Pune 972 28 Bangalore 1717 128 Chennai 1827 52 Hyderabad 986 20 Kolkata 362 8

Patent Statistics Summary (1st Of January 2022 till 30th September 2022)

Particulars No of Applications Total early publications 17,044 Total ordinary publications 37,457 Total applications published 54,501 Total grants in Delhi 8,413 Total grants in Mumbai 3,267 Total grants in Chennai 8,175 Total grants in Kolkata 2,881 Total Grants 23,096 Total applications examined 49,136

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 200 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date now adds to a total of 10110 applications. ● Total designs registered in the last Week: 200 ● Total designs registered this Week: 200 Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date: 10110 Data compiled by Sushma H.A, Associate Patents, BananaIP Counsels

Disclaimer Kindly note that the statistics has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP's reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin.