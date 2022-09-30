3 days ago Intellectual Property, Patent & Design Statistics 0Comment

Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics – 23rd September 2022 to 30th September 2022

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 30th of September 2022. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1126 patent applications have been published in the 39th issue of the Patent Journal, 2022. Out of the 1126 applications published in the journal, 368 applications account for early publications while 758 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 526 applications have been granted this week as compared to 620 grants in the week preceding thereby marking a decrease of about 15.16%.

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi1057924.76% decrease
Mumbai688119.11% increase
Chennai2172007.83% decrease
Kolkata47882.97% decrease
Total43736815.78% decrease

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi44822948.88% decrease
Mumbai32923727.96% decrease
Chennai34826125.00% decrease
Kolkata393120.51% decrease
Total116475834.87% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1601
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week):1126
Percentage difference: 29.66% decrease

First Examination Report (FER) Statistics

A total of 1159 FER’s were issued this week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here

CityNo. of FER issued
Delhi488
Mumbai229
Chennai361
Kolkata81
Total1159

Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi27721323.10% decrease
Mumbai92884.34% decrease
Chennai19315818.13% decrease
Kolkata586715.51% increase
Total62052615.16% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1126 patent applications published in the journal this week, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 324 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 78 applications from Delhi, 10 applications from Mumbai, 28 applications from Pune, 128 applications from Bangalore, 52 applications from Chennai, 20 applications from Hyderabad and 8 applications for Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January 2022 till 30th September 202223rd September 2022 to 30th September 2022
Delhi106478
Mumbai138410
Pune97228
Bangalore1717128
Chennai182752
Hyderabad98620
Kolkata3628

Patent Statistics Summary (1st Of January 2022 till 30th September 2022)

ParticularsNo of Applications
Total early publications17,044
Total ordinary publications37,457
Total applications published54,501
Total grants in Delhi8,413
Total grants in Mumbai3,267
Total grants in Chennai8,175
Total grants in Kolkata2,881
Total Grants23,096
Total applications examined49,136

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 200 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date now adds to a total of 10110 applications.
● Total designs registered in the last Week: 200
● Total designs registered this Week: 200
Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date:  10110
