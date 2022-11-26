Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics – 18th November 2022 to 25th November 2022

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 25th of November 2022. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.
INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS
A total of 1746 patent applications have been published in the 47th issue of the Patent Journal, 2022. Out of the 1746 applications published in the journal, 838 applications account for early publications while 908 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 622 applications have been granted this week as compared to 554 grants in the week preceding thereby marking an increase of about 12.27%.
Early Publications
|City
|Previous Week
|This Week
|Percentage of change
|Delhi
|182
|371
|103.84% increase
|Mumbai
|82
|71
|13.41% decrease
|Chennai
|307
|293
|4.56% decrease
|Kolkata
|35
|103
|194.28% increase
|Total
|606
|838
|38.28% increase
Ordinary Publications
|City
|Previous Week
|This Week
|Percentage of change
|Delhi
|317
|384
|21.13% increase
|Mumbai
|166
|189
|13.85% increase
|Chennai
|82
|324
|295.12% increase
|Kolkata
|65
|11
|83.07% decrease
|Total
|630
|908
|44.12% increase
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1236
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1746
Percentage difference: 41.26% increase
First Examination Report (FER) Statistics
A total of 1089 FER’s were issued this week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.
|City
|No. of FER issued
|Delhi
|461
|Mumbai
|222
|Chennai
|346
|Kolkata
|60
|Total
|1089
Publications under Grant
|City
|Previous Week
|This Week
|Percentage of change
|Delhi
|220
|225
|2.27% increase
|Mumbai
|100
|107
|7.00% increase
|Chennai
|154
|216
|40.25% increase
|Kolkata
|80
|74
|7.5% decrease
|Total
|554
|622
|12.27% increase
Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’
Of the total 1746 patent applications published in the journal this week, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 338 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 13 applications from Delhi, 18 applications from Mumbai, 28 applications from Pune, 194 applications from Bangalore, 52 applications from Chennai, 31 applications from Hyderabad and 2 applications from Kolkata.
|List of Cities
|1st of January 2022 till 25th November 2022
|18th November 2022 to 25th November 2022
|Delhi
|1314
|13
|Mumbai
|1657
|18
|Pune
|1186
|28
|Bangalore
|2284
|194
|Chennai
|2294
|52
|Hyderabad
|1177
|31
|Kolkata
|436
|2
Patent Statistics Summary (1st Of January 2022 till 25th November 2022)
|Particulars
|No of Applications
|Total early publications
|20,912
|Total ordinary publications
|44,140
|Total applications published
|65,052
|Total grants in Delhi
|10,118
|Total grants in Mumbai
|4,375
|Total grants in Chennai
|9,731
|Total grants in Kolkata
|3,394
|Total Grants
|27,618
|Total applications examined
|56,212
INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS
