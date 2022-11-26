Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics – 18th November 2022 to 25th November 2022

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 25th of November 2022. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1746 patent applications have been published in the 47th issue of the Patent Journal, 2022. Out of the 1746 applications published in the journal, 838 applications account for early publications while 908 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 622 applications have been granted this week as compared to 554 grants in the week preceding thereby marking an increase of about 12.27%.

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 182 371 103.84% increase Mumbai 82 71 13.41% decrease Chennai 307 293 4.56% decrease Kolkata 35 103 194.28% increase Total 606 838 38.28% increase

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 317 384 21.13% increase Mumbai 166 189 13.85% increase Chennai 82 324 295.12% increase Kolkata 65 11 83.07% decrease Total 630 908 44.12% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1236

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1746

Percentage difference: 41.26% increase

First Examination Report (FER) Statistics

A total of 1089 FER’s were issued this week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER issued Delhi 461 Mumbai 222 Chennai 346 Kolkata 60 Total 1089

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 220 225 2.27% increase Mumbai 100 107 7.00% increase Chennai 154 216 40.25% increase Kolkata 80 74 7.5% decrease Total 554 622 12.27% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1746 patent applications published in the journal this week, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 338 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 13 applications from Delhi, 18 applications from Mumbai, 28 applications from Pune, 194 applications from Bangalore, 52 applications from Chennai, 31 applications from Hyderabad and 2 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January 2022 till 25th November 2022 18th November 2022 to 25th November 2022 Delhi 1314 13 Mumbai 1657 18 Pune 1186 28 Bangalore 2284 194 Chennai 2294 52 Hyderabad 1177 31 Kolkata 436 2

Patent Statistics Summary (1st Of January 2022 till 25th November 2022)

Particulars No of Applications Total early publications 20,912 Total ordinary publications 44,140 Total applications published 65,052 Total grants in Delhi 10,118 Total grants in Mumbai 4,375 Total grants in Chennai 9,731 Total grants in Kolkata 3,394 Total Grants 27,618 Total applications examined 56,212

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 413 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date now adds to a total of 12,046 applications. ● Total designs registered in the last Week: 230 ● Total designs registered this Week: 413 Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date: 12,046 Data compiled by Sushma H.A, Associate Patents, BananaIP Counsels.

