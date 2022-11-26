10 hours ago Intellectual Property, Patent & Design Statistics 0Comment

Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics – 18th November 2022 to 25th November 2022

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 25th of November 2022. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1746 patent applications have been published in the 47th issue of the Patent Journal, 2022. Out of the 1746 applications published in the journal, 838 applications account for early publications while 908 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 622 applications have been granted this week as compared to 554 grants in the week preceding thereby marking an increase of about 12.27%.

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi182371103.84% increase
Mumbai827113.41% decrease
Chennai3072934.56% decrease
Kolkata35103194.28% increase
Total60683838.28% increase

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi31738421.13% increase
Mumbai16618913.85% increase
Chennai82324295.12% increase
Kolkata651183.07% decrease
Total63090844.12% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1236
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1746
Percentage difference: 41.26% increase

First Examination Report (FER) Statistics

A total of 1089 FER’s were issued this week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

CityNo. of FER issued
Delhi461
Mumbai222
Chennai346
Kolkata60
Total1089

Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi2202252.27% increase
Mumbai1001077.00% increase
Chennai15421640.25% increase
Kolkata80747.5% decrease
Total55462212.27% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1746 patent applications published in the journal this week, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 338 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 13 applications from Delhi, 18 applications from Mumbai, 28 applications from Pune, 194 applications from Bangalore, 52 applications from Chennai, 31 applications from Hyderabad and 2 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January 2022 till 25th November 202218th November 2022 to 25th November 2022
Delhi131413
Mumbai165718
Pune118628
Bangalore2284194
Chennai229452
Hyderabad117731
Kolkata4362

Patent Statistics Summary (1st Of January 2022 till 25th November 2022)

ParticularsNo of Applications
Total early publications20,912
Total ordinary publications44,140
Total applications published65,052
Total grants in Delhi10,118
Total grants in Mumbai4,375
Total grants in Chennai9,731
Total grants in Kolkata3,394
Total Grants27,618
Total applications examined56,212

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 413 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date now adds to a total of 12,046 applications.
● Total designs registered in the last Week: 230
● Total designs registered this Week: 413
Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date:  12,046
Data compiled by Sushma H.A, Associate Patents, BananaIP Counsels.

