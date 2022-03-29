3 hours ago Industrial Designs, Intellectual Property, Patent & Design Statistics, Patents 0Comment

Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics- 18th March 2022 to 25th March 2022

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 25th of March 2022. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1,373 patent applications have been published in the 12th issue of the Patent Journal, 2022. Out of the 1,373 applications published in the journal, 328 applications account for early publications while 1,045 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 584 applications have been granted last week as compared to 500 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a increase of about 16.8%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change
Delhi 81 41 49.38% decrease
Mumbai 55 58 4.46% increase
Chennai 124 228 83.87% increase
Kolkata 4 1 75% decrease
Total 264 328 24.24% increase

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change
Delhi 350 493 40.86% increase
Mumbai 107 165 54.21% increase
Chennai 429 373 13.05% decrease
Kolkata 12 14 16.67% increase
Total 898 1,045 16.37% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,162
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,373
Percentage difference: 18.16% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,670 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

CityNo. of FER Issued
Delhi 726
Mumbai 282
Chennai 536
Kolkata 126
Total 1,670

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change
Delhi 172 178 3.49% increase
Mumbai 80 121 51.25% increase
Chennai 177 211 19.21% increase
Kolkata 71 74 4.23% increase
Total 500 584 16.8% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,373 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 255 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 21 applications from Delhi, 40 applications from Mumbai, 20 applications from Pune, 89 applications from Bangalore, 58 applications from Chennai, 24 applications from Hyderabad and 3 applications for Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 18th March 2022 to 25th March 2022
Delhi 392 21
Mumbai 401 40
Pune 341 20
Bangalore 467 89
Chennai 594 58
Hyderabad 357 24
Kolkata 143 3

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Particulars No. of Applications
Total early publications 4,654
Total ordinary publications 11,092
Total applications published 15,746
Total grants in Delhi 2,708
Total grants in Mumbai 1,138
Total grants in Chennai 2,738
Total grants in Kolkata 973
Total Grants 7,557
Total applications examined 18,557

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 350 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date now adds to a total of 3,725 applications.
  • Total designs registered in the last to last Week: 255
  • Total designs registered this Week: 350
Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date: 3,725

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey, Patent Associate, BananaIP Counsels

About BananaIP Counsels Patent Attorneys
The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top ranked patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan. BananaIP Counsels’ Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BananaIP Counsels have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.
This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to contact@bananaip.com
Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to contact@bananaip.com for corrections and take down.

