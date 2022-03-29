Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics- 18th March 2022 to 25th March 2022

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 25th of March 2022. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1,373 patent applications have been published in the 12th issue of the Patent Journal, 2022. Out of the 1,373 applications published in the journal, 328 applications account for early publications while 1,045 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 584 applications have been granted last week as compared to 500 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking a increase of about 16.8%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 81 41 49.38% decrease Mumbai 55 58 4.46% increase Chennai 124 228 83.87% increase Kolkata 4 1 75% decrease Total 264 328 24.24% increase

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 350 493 40.86% increase Mumbai 107 165 54.21% increase Chennai 429 373 13.05% decrease Kolkata 12 14 16.67% increase Total 898 1,045 16.37% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 1,162

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,373

Percentage difference: 18.16% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 1,670 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 726 Mumbai 282 Chennai 536 Kolkata 126 Total 1,670

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 172 178 3.49% increase Mumbai 80 121 51.25% increase Chennai 177 211 19.21% increase Kolkata 71 74 4.23% increase Total 500 584 16.8% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,373 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 255 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 21 applications from Delhi, 40 applications from Mumbai, 20 applications from Pune, 89 applications from Bangalore, 58 applications from Chennai, 24 applications from Hyderabad and 3 applications for Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 18th March 2022 to 25th March 2022 Delhi 392 21 Mumbai 401 40 Pune 341 20 Bangalore 467 89 Chennai 594 58 Hyderabad 357 24 Kolkata 143 3

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Particulars No. of Applications Total early publications 4,654 Total ordinary publications 11,092 Total applications published 15,746 Total grants in Delhi 2,708 Total grants in Mumbai 1,138 Total grants in Chennai 2,738 Total grants in Kolkata 973 Total Grants 7,557 Total applications examined 18,557

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 350 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date now adds to a total of 3,725 applications.

Total designs registered in the last to last Week: 255

Total designs registered this Week: 350

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date: 3,725