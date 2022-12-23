21 hours ago Intellectual Property, Patent & Design Statistics 0Comment

Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics – 16th December 2022 to 23rd December 2022

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 23rd of December 2022. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 755 patent applications have been published in the 51st issue of the Patent Journal, 2022. Out of the 755 applications published in the journal, 340 applications account for early publications while 415 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 353 applications have been granted this week as compared to 697 grants in the week preceding thereby marking a decrease of about 49.35%.

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi10013232.00% increase
Mumbai66609.09% decrease
Chennai19414127.31% decrease
Kolkata6716.66% increase
Total3663407.10% decrease

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi219206 5.93% decrease
Mumbai21911846.11% decrease
Chennai1317939.69% decrease
Kolkata151220.00% decrease
Total58441528.93% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 950
TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 755
Percentage difference: 20.52% decrease

First Examination Report (FER) Statistics

A total of 876 FER’s were issued this week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

CityNo. of FER issued
Delhi313
Mumbai176
Chennai327
Kolkata60
Total876

Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi24715935.62% decrease
Mumbai1246051.61% decrease
Chennai24710657.08% decrease
Kolkata792864.55% decrease
Total69735349.35% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 755 patent applications published in the journal this week, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 203 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 16 applications from Delhi, 22 applications from Mumbai, 20 applications from Pune, 69 applications from Bangalore, 45 applications from Chennai, 31 applications from Hyderabad and 0 application from Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January 2022 till 23rd December 202216th December 2022 to 23rd December 2022
Delhi1,35916
Mumbai1,78422
Pune1,27220
Bangalore2,68369
Chennai2,46645
Hyderabad1,28631
Kolkata4640

Patent Statistics Summary (1st Of January 2022 till 23rd December 2022)

ParticularsNo of Applications
Total early publications22,734
Total ordinary publications46,390
Total applications published69,124
Total grants in Delhi11,203
Total grants in Mumbai4,795
Total grants in Chennai10,644
Total grants in Kolkata3,694
Total Grants30,336
Total applications examined60,249

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 1,249 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date now adds to a total of 14,840 applications.
● Total designs registered in the last Week: 698
● Total designs registered this Week: 1,249
Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date:  14,840
Data compiled by Sushma H.A, Associate Patents, BananaIP Counsels.

