Weekly Patent and Industrial Design Statistics – 16th December 2022 to 23rd December 2022

This week’s Patent and Design data has been compiled from the Official journal of patents and designs, published by the patent office on the 23rd of December 2022. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 755 patent applications have been published in the 51st issue of the Patent Journal, 2022. Out of the 755 applications published in the journal, 340 applications account for early publications while 415 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 353 applications have been granted this week as compared to 697 grants in the week preceding thereby marking a decrease of about 49.35%.

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 100 132 32.00% increase Mumbai 66 60 9.09% decrease Chennai 194 141 27.31% decrease Kolkata 6 7 16.66% increase Total 366 340 7.10% decrease

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 219 206 5.93% decrease Mumbai 219 118 46.11% decrease Chennai 131 79 39.69% decrease Kolkata 15 12 20.00% decrease Total 584 415 28.93% decrease

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 950

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 755

Percentage difference: 20.52% decrease

First Examination Report (FER) Statistics

A total of 876 FER’s were issued this week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER issued Delhi 313 Mumbai 176 Chennai 327 Kolkata 60 Total 876

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 247 159 35.62% decrease Mumbai 124 60 51.61% decrease Chennai 247 106 57.08% decrease Kolkata 79 28 64.55% decrease Total 697 353 49.35% decrease

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 755 patent applications published in the journal this week, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 203 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 16 applications from Delhi, 22 applications from Mumbai, 20 applications from Pune, 69 applications from Bangalore, 45 applications from Chennai, 31 applications from Hyderabad and 0 application from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January 2022 till 23rd December 2022 16th December 2022 to 23rd December 2022 Delhi 1,359 16 Mumbai 1,784 22 Pune 1,272 20 Bangalore 2,683 69 Chennai 2,466 45 Hyderabad 1,286 31 Kolkata 464 0

Patent Statistics Summary (1st Of January 2022 till 23rd December 2022)

Particulars No of Applications Total early publications 22,734 Total ordinary publications 46,390 Total applications published 69,124 Total grants in Delhi 11,203 Total grants in Mumbai 4,795 Total grants in Chennai 10,644 Total grants in Kolkata 3,694 Total Grants 30,336 Total applications examined 60,249

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 1,249 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date now adds to a total of 14,840 applications. ● Total designs registered in the last Week: 698 ● Total designs registered this Week: 1,249 Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2022 till date: 14,840 Data compiled by Sushma H.A, Associate Patents, BananaIP Counsels.

About BananaIP Counsels Patent Attorneys The patent statistics is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top-ranked patent and IP firm in India. Disclaimer Kindly note that the statistics has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP's reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin.