Session for Telangana AI Mission on Business Value of Intellectual Property for Start-ups

Intellectual Property (IP) is an important business tool in the hands of start-ups and small companies. If used appropriately, IP can help a start-up build a competitive fence or wall around its business. In order to build IP and take advantage of it, start-ups must know what IP they have, how to protect / build it, and how to gain business / financial value out of it.

BananaIP’s collaboration with T-AIM NASSCOM

BananaIP Counsels has collaborated with Telangana AI Mission (T-AIM) NASSCOM to assist start-ups in developing, protecting and commercializing their inventions and ideas. The Firm’s collaboration with T-AIM NASSCOM includes activities such as conducting webinars and sessions on IP and business, providing a helpdesk to assist start-ups, preferential pricing for IP protection, and IP mining for select start-ups.

Webinar on IP for Business Value

On June 9th, 2022, NASSCOM organised a session on “Business Value of Intellectual Property for Start Ups” which was conducted by Dr. Kalyan C. Kankanala, Managing Partner, BananaIP Counsels. Currently, there are 38 Start-ups incubating under NASSCOM, out of which 24 Start-ups attended the session. During the session, Dr. Kalyan explained how start-ups can gain value from their IP. He particularly focused on:

What is the value of IP for start-ups?; What start-ups must bear in mind while protecting and managing their IP?; and What should start-ups do to gain commercial and financial value out of IP?

During and after the session, participants discussed various issues on the IP perspective and went home with plausible solutions.

Engaging BananaIP Counsels

If incubators, start-up hubs, government entities, entrepreneurship cells or organisations wish to engage BananaIP to help / assist their start-ups, they may write to contact@bananaip.com with the subject: “Startup IP collaboration” or fill the IP consultation request form as given here.