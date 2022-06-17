Weekly News Updates: Copyright and Entertainment Law

This is a weekly news update on Copyright and Entertainment Law.

Makers of “Top Gun: Maverick” sued for Copyright infringement

A suit for copyright infringement has been filed against Paramount Pictures, the makers of the movie “Top Gun: Maverick”. This suit has been filed by the widow and son of Ehud Yonay, whose 1983 article ‘Top Gun’ inspired this movie’s prequel, “Top Gun”. They have claimed for damages including profits on grounds that Paramount Pictures failed to re-acquire the rights to the article before releasing the derivative sequel.

US Copyright Office sued for denying authorship registration to AI Model

Stephen Thaler has filed a suit against the US Copyright Office and its director for denying his request to register an AI as an author of a digital image. He claims that he should be recognised as the owner of the work, as the work has been authored by an AI created by him, so it is a “work made for hire for a human”, against the Copyright Office’s contention that Copyright can only be granted for fruits of intellectual labour of humans.

Mariah Carey hit with a Copyright infringement suit

A copyright infringement suit has been filed by songwriter Andy Stone against the popular singer Mariah Carey claiming that she had co-written a song with the same title “All I Want For Christmas is You” in 1990. She is claiming damages of USD 20 million against her co-writer, Mariah Carey and Sony Music Entertainment.

Traders can be arrested under the Copyright Act for manufacturing fake labels

Sachin Kumar, a garment manufacturer from Dugri was arrested for allegedly selling his locally manufactured products with labels of famous brands like Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Levis and so on. Similar arrests were also made by the police in three other instances. They have been booked under Section 63 and Section 65 of the Copyright Act, 1957, which provides criminal liability for copyright infringement.

Authored and compiled by Neharika Vhatkar (Associate, BananaIP Counsels), Varun Gopala Krishnan (Associate, BananaIP Counsels) and Snigdha Saraff (Legal Intern)

This Copyright and Entertainment Law News Bulletin is brought to you by the Copyright and Trademark Division of BananaIP Counsels, a Top ranked IP Firm in India. Led by Sanjeeth Hegde, BananaIP Counsels’ trademark attorneys are among the leading experts in the field. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please write to contact@bananaip.com with the subject: Copyright News.

The weekly intellectual property law news initiative is a part of their pro bono work and is aimed at spreading awareness about intellectual property and allied laws. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and link back to the source.

Disclaimer:

Please note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to contact@bananaip.com for corrections and take down.