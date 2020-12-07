Philips and Xiaomi face off in Delhi High Court, India and USA sign MoU to strengthen intellectual property cooperation and more

In this week’s Patent News – Philips institutes lawsuit for patent infringement against Xiaomi Inc.; REC Group files patent infringement lawsuit against Hanwha Q Cells; China’s Standing Committee of the NPC to review SPC’s proposal to establish China’s 4th Intellectual Property Court; India and USA sign MoU to strengthen intellectual property cooperation and other news updates.

PATENT INFRINGEMENT NEWS UPDATES

Philips institutes lawsuit for patent infringement against Xiaomi Inc.

Koninklijke Philips has filed a lawsuit for patent infringement against Xiaomi in the High Court of Delhi. The Dutch company has alleged the Chinese smartphone company of using its Universal Mobile Telecommunication Service (UMTS) technology. Philips has asked the High Court to restrain Xiaomi from “assembling, selling of phones through any of the online-commerce platforms and/or retail chains in the subcontinent.” It has also asked the Central Board of Exercise and Customs to stop all imports of Xiaomi’s cellphones to India.

REC Group files patent infringement lawsuit against Hanwha Q Cells

On November 30th 2020, REC Group filed a patent infringement suit against Hanwha Solutions Corporation and Hanwha Q CELLS USA Inc. in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware. The Chief Technology Officer of REC said that the Group filed the patent infringement lawsuit to protect its intellectual property rights and encourage innovation in the solar energy industry. He also said “As a global pioneering solar energy company we champion intellectual property rights and fair competition. This also means that we will rigorously defend our rights when they are being violated.”

INTERNATIONAL PATENTS AND DESIGNS NEWS UPDATES

China’s Standing Committee of the NPC to review SPC’s proposal to establish China’s 4th Intellectual Property Court

The Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC) of the People’s Republic of China will be reviewing the proposal put forth by the Supreme People’s Courts to establish China’s 4th Intellectual Property Court called Hainan Free Trade Port Intellectual Property Court.

India and USA sign MoU to strengthen intellectual property cooperation

On 2nd December 2020, India and USA signed a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen intellectual property cooperation between the two countries. The MoU was virtually executed by the Secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Dr. Guruprasad Mohapatra and the Director of USPTO, Andrei Iancu. The MoU is expected to facilitate a path for dissemination of IP knowledge between R&D organizations, Universities, SME’s and the public by offering a variety of training programs and outreach activities. It is also expected to offer opportunities to experts in the field of IP. According to reports, the patent offices will now frame a plan of action to implement the terms of the Agreement.

Japan Patent Attorneys’ Association (JPAA) holds virtual seminar on the Registered Community Design (RCD) with EUIPO

The Japan Patent Attorneys’ Association (JPAA) organized a seminar on the Registered Community Design (RCD) for Japanese users on 3rd December 2020. Panelists from EUIPO participated in the virtual seminar. As explained on the official EUIPO website, the seminar covered topics such as RCD proceedings like – filings, registrations, design invalidity proceedings and design protection. The EUIPO also described the Common Practice for Assessing Disclosure of Designs on the Internet and presented demos of tools such as – DesignView and DesignClass, developed by the European Union Intellectual Property Network (EUIPN).

