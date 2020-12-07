94% increase in patent publications, over 2000 FERs issued this week

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 4th of December 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1,010 patent applications have been published in the 49th issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 1,010 applications published in the journal, 350 applications account for early publications while 660 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 627 applications have been granted last week as compared to 584 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking an increase of about 7.36%

Early Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 28 185 560.71% increase Mumbai 55 9 83.64% decrease Chennai 88 111 26.14% increase Kolkata — 45 — Total 171 350 104.68 % increase

Ordinary Publications

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 67 95 41.79% increase Mumbai 73 83 13.7% increase Chennai 186 321 72.58% increase Kolkata 23 161 600% increase Total 349 660 89.11% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 520

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,010

Percentage difference: 94.23% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 2,018 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

City No. of FER Issued Delhi 988 Mumbai 289 Chennai 581 Kolkata 160 Total 2,018

Publications under Grant

City Previous Week This Week Percentage of change Delhi 166 242 45.78% increase Mumbai 121 110 9.09% decrease Chennai 185 174 5.95% decrease Kolkata 112 101 9.82% decrease Total 584 627 7.36% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,010 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 201 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 25 applications from Delhi, 31 applications from Mumbai, 15 applications from Pune, 38 applications from Bangalore, 69 applications from Chennai and 16 applications from Hyderabad and 7 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities 1st of January till date 27th November 2020 to 4th December 2020 Delhi 1,249 25 Mumbai 1,555 31 Pune 924 15 Bangalore 1,342 38 Chennai 1,440 69 Hyderabad 722 16 Kolkata 221 7

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications 7,867 Total ordinary publications 41,370 Total applications published 49,237 Total grants in Delhi 8,833 Total grants in Mumbai 3,706 Total grants in Chennai 8,375 Total grants in Kolkata 4,045 Total Grants 24,959 Total applications examined 67,309

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 202 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 8,639 applications.

Total designs registered in the previous Week: 203

Total designs registered this Week: 202

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 8,639

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

