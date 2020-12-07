+91-80-26860424 / 34

94% increase in patent publications, over 2000 FERs issued this week

07 December 2020
94% increase in patent publications, over 2000 FERs issued this week

Posted by BIP Patent Attorneys
in Intellectual Property, Patents
Weekly Patent News - Patent and industrial design statistics

This week’s Patent & Design data has been compiled from the Official Journal of the Patents and Designs published by the patent office on the 4th of December 2020. These statistics are presented to you by the Patent attorneys and experts of BananaIP Counsels, India’s leading Intellectual Property Firm.

INDIAN PATENT STATISTICS

A total of 1,010 patent applications have been published in the 49th issue of the Patent Journal, 2020. Out of the 1,010 applications published in the journal, 350 applications account for early publications while 660 applications account for ordinary publications or publications occurring after the 18 – month period. A total of 627 applications have been granted last week as compared to 584 grants in the week preceding the last thereby marking an increase of about 7.36%

Early Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi28185560.71% increase
Mumbai55983.64% decrease
Chennai8811126.14% increase
Kolkata45
Total171350104.68 % increase

Ordinary Publications

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi679541.79% increase
Mumbai738313.7% increase
Chennai18632172.58% increase
Kolkata23161600% increase
Total34966089.11% increase

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (Previous Week): 520

TOTAL PUBLICATIONS (This Week): 1,010

Percentage difference: 94.23% increase

FIRST EXAMINATION REPORT (FER) STATISTICS

A total of 2,018 FER’s were issued last week. Applicants and their agents can check if any of their patent applications have been examined by referring to the journal available here.

CityNo. of FER Issued
Delhi988
Mumbai289
Chennai581
Kolkata160
Total2,018

Publications under Grant

CityPrevious WeekThis WeekPercentage of change
Delhi16624245.78% increase
Mumbai1211109.09% decrease
Chennai1851745.95% decrease
Kolkata1121019.82% decrease
Total5846277.36% increase

Number of Applications published based on ‘Applicant City’

Of the total 1,010 patent applications published in the journal last week, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata have contributed a total of 201 applications. The total applications from each of the previously mentioned cities are as follows – 25 applications from Delhi, 31 applications from Mumbai, 15 applications from Pune, 38 applications from Bangalore, 69 applications from Chennai and 16 applications from Hyderabad and 7 applications from Kolkata.

List of Cities1st of January till date27th November 2020 to 4th December 2020
Delhi1,24925
Mumbai1,55531
Pune92415
Bangalore1,34238
Chennai1,44069
Hyderabad72216
Kolkata2217

PATENT STATISTICS SUMMARY (1ST OF JANUARY TILL DATE)

Total early publications7,867
Total ordinary publications41,370
Total applications published49,237
 
Total grants in Delhi8,833
Total grants in Mumbai3,706
Total grants in Chennai8,375
Total grants in Kolkata4,045
Total Grants24,959
 
Total applications examined67,309

INDIAN INDUSTRIAL DESIGN STATISTICS

The design office has registered a total of 202 designs this week. The total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date now adds to a total of 8,639 applications.

  • Total designs registered in the previous Week: 203
  • Total designs registered this Week: 202

Total designs registered from the 1st of January 2020 till date: 8,639

Data compiled by Jaya Pandey

About BIP’s Patent Attorneys

The patent news bulletin is brought to you by the patent division of BananaIP Counsels, a top patent and IP firm in India. Led by Senior Partners, Somashekar Ramakrishna, Nitin Nair and Vinita Radhakrishnan, BIP’s Patent Attorneys are among the leading patent practitioners in the country. They work with clients such as Mahindra and Mahindra, Samsung, HCL, Eureka Forbes, to name a few. The patent attorneys at BIP have strong technical and legal expertise in areas such as IT/Software, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Automotive, Green Energy, Traditional Medicine and Bio/Pharma domains. The firm is a first choice for clients looking for support in patent filing, prosecution, management and strategy in India, and across the world.

This weekly patent news bulletin is a part of their pro bono work, and is aimed at spreading patent awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and back link to the source.

If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please feel free to write to [email protected]

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down.

