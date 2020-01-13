Patents & Industrial Designs Statistics 2019 – A look back

Firstly, congratulations are in order to the Patent Office and the office of the CGPDTM for its stellar performance in disposing of patent applications and bringing down the total pendency of patent applications in 2019. As recently as 2 years ago, the patent office suffered with a massive backlog of patent applications which was extremely frustrating to a patent applicant, however timely actions such as the recruitment of additional examiners, streamlining of patent office practice and procedures have borne fruit.

Patent statistics summary (1st January 2019 – 31st December 2019)

Total applications Published 49351 Indian resident applicants 15466 Delhi 1889 Mumbai 1692 Bangalore 1651 Chennai 1637 Pune 1118 Hyderabad 812 Kolkata 338 Total Patents Granted 23527 Delhi 8925 Chennai 7578 Mumbai 3763 Kolkata 3261 Total applications examined 83226 Delhi 31314 Mumbai 27870 Kolkata 13108 Chennai 10934

In 2019, a total of 49,351 patent applications were published. Of these 49,351 applications, about 15,466 applications belong to Indian applicants or where the applicant’s address includes India. Based on the applicant city, Delhi tops the list with 1,889 patent applications followed by Mumbai, Bangalore an Chennai, with each of them contributing about 1600 patent applications on an average. Pune, Hyderabad and Kolkata contributed a total of 2,268 patent applications. While Pune contributed 1118 applications, Hyderabad contributed about 812 applications and Kolkata contributed about 338 applications.

A total of 23,527 patents were granted in 2019. The maximum grants came from the Delhi patent office which issued as many as 8,925 patents. The Chennai patent office issued 7,578 patents while the Mumbai patent office issued 3,763 grant certificates. A total of 3,261 applications were issued by the Kolkata patent office.

In terms of examination of applications and issue of First Examination Reports (FERs), the Delhi patent office issued a whopping 31, 314 FERs followed by the Mumbai patent office which examined and issued FERs for 27,870 applications. Further, while the Kolkata Patent office examined 13,108 patent applications , the Chennai patent office examined and issued FERs for 10,93 applications. In all, the patent office issued 83,226 examination reports this year as opposed to 81,000 FERs in 2018.

Industrial Designs

A total of 14,529 designs were registered in 2019 as compared to 8,037 registrations in 2018, signifying a mammoth increase of about 81% in filings and registrations. Out of the 14,529 designs registered, about 2390 designs were filed by applicants residing or having place of business in Maharashtra while about 1764 designs came from Delhi. Gujarat filed as many as 1375 design applications and West Bengal featured in the list with a remarkable tally of 1116 design registrations this year. Tamil Nadu filed 726 applications while Karnataka, Telanaga and Andhra Pradesh filed 572, 138 and 52 designs respectively.

Authored and compiled by Namitha Saju and Gaurav Mishra

