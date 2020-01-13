+91-80-26860424 / 34

Patents & Industrial Designs Statistics 2019 – A look back

13 January 2020
Patents & Industrial Designs Statistics 2019 – A look back

Posted by BananaIP Reporter
in Industrial Designs, Intellectual Property, Patents
Patent and industrial design statistics - 2019 recap

Firstly, congratulations are in order to the Patent Office and the office of the CGPDTM for its stellar performance in disposing of patent applications and bringing down the total pendency of patent applications in 2019. As recently as 2 years ago, the patent office suffered with a massive backlog of patent applications which was extremely frustrating to a patent applicant, however timely actions such as the recruitment of additional examiners, streamlining of patent office practice and procedures have borne fruit. 

Patent statistics summary (1st January 2019 – 31st December 2019)

Total applications Published

49351

Indian resident applicants

15466

Delhi

1889

Mumbai

1692

Bangalore

1651

Chennai

1637

Pune

1118

Hyderabad

812

Kolkata

338

Total Patents Granted

23527

Delhi

8925

Chennai

7578

Mumbai

3763

Kolkata

3261

Total applications examined

83226

Delhi

31314

Mumbai

27870

Kolkata

13108

Chennai

10934

In 2019, a total of 49,351 patent applications were published. Of these 49,351 applications, about 15,466 applications belong to Indian applicants or where the applicant’s address includes India. Based on the applicant city, Delhi tops the list with 1,889 patent applications followed by Mumbai, Bangalore an Chennai, with each of them contributing about 1600 patent applications on an average. Pune, Hyderabad and Kolkata contributed a total of 2,268 patent applications. While Pune contributed 1118 applications,  Hyderabad contributed about 812 applications and Kolkata contributed about 338 applications.

A total of 23,527 patents were granted in 2019. The maximum grants came from the Delhi patent office which issued as many as 8,925 patents. The Chennai patent office issued 7,578 patents while the Mumbai patent office issued 3,763 grant certificates. A total of 3,261 applications were issued by the Kolkata patent office.

In terms of examination of applications and issue of First Examination Reports (FERs), the Delhi patent office issued a whopping 31, 314 FERs followed by the Mumbai patent office which examined and issued FERs for 27,870 applications. Further, while the Kolkata Patent office examined 13,108 patent applications , the Chennai patent office examined and issued FERs for 10,93 applications. In all, the patent office issued 83,226 examination reports this year as opposed to 81,000 FERs in 2018.

Industrial Designs

A total of 14,529 designs were registered in 2019 as compared to 8,037 registrations in 2018, signifying a mammoth increase of about 81% in filings and registrations. Out of the 14,529 designs registered, about 2390 designs were filed by applicants residing or having place of business in Maharashtra while about 1764 designs came from Delhi. Gujarat filed as many as 1375 design applications and West Bengal featured in the list with a remarkable tally of 1116 design registrations this year. Tamil Nadu filed 726 applications while Karnataka, Telanaga and Andhra Pradesh filed 572, 138 and 52 designs respectively.

Total designs registered

14550

Maharashtra

2390

Delhi

1764

Gujarat

1375

West Bengal

1116

Tamil Nadu

726

Karnataka

572

Telangana

138

Andhra Pradesh

52

Authored and compiled by Namitha Saju and Gaurav Mishra

Also read:

2019 Trademark Statistics – A Recap

Copyright Statistics 2019 Recap

2019 Intellectual Property Statistics in India – Up, Up and away!

