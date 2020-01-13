2019 Trademark Statistics – A Recap
Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2019 to December 31st, 2019
|Particulars
|2019
|Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed
|336,194
|Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined
|384,725
|Total Number of Trademark Applications Published
|380,922
|Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered
|302,816
Yearly Trademark Statistics – A Comparison
|Particulars
|2017
|2018
|2019
|Percentage Change(2018-19)
|Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed
|253,906
|311,078
|336,194
|An increase of 8%
|Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined
|377,710
|370,015
|384,725
|An increase of 4%
|Total Number of Trademark Applications Published
|389,428
|429,440
|380,922
|A decrease of 11%
|Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered
|331,669
|348,556
|302,816
|A decrease of 13%
As we can see from the table above, there has been an increase of 8% in the total number of new trademark applications filed in the year 2019 as compared to 2018.
Further, the total number of trademark applications examined this year is 14,710 more as compared to 2018. The increase may be attributed to the fact that since the Trademark Rules 2017 came in to effect, the Trademark Registry has speeded-up its process of examining the applications, which earlier used to take more than six months but has now reduced to less than three months’ time period.
Domain Name Disputes Filed in India
Total Number of complaints resolved from 1st January 2019-31st December 2019: 109
Total Number of complaints resolved from 1st January 2018-31st December 2018: 119
There has been a decrease of 10 cases in the total number of domain name disputes that have been resolved in India in 2019 as compared to 2018.
Domain Name Dispute WIPO
Total Number of complaints filed from 1st January 2019-31st December 2019: 3693
Total Number of complaints filed from 1st January 2018-31st December 2018: 3447
There is an increase of 7% in the total number of complaints filed in 2019 as compared to 2018.
Authored and compiled by Shreya Chaddha & Uma T.S
