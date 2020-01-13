+91-80-26860424 / 34

Call Us Today

LinkedIn

Search
Contact Us
logo
Contact Us
mobile logo
 

2019 Trademark Statistics – A Recap

BananaIP Counsels > Intellectual Property  > 2019 Trademark Statistics – A Recap
13 January 2020
0 Cmnts

2019 Trademark Statistics – A Recap

Posted by BananaIP Trademark Attorneys
in Intellectual Property

2019 Trademark Statistics – A Recap

Trademark Statistics from January 1st, 2019 to December 31st, 2019

Particulars2019
Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed336,194
Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined384,725
Total Number of Trademark Applications Published380,922
Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered302,816

Yearly Trademark Statistics – A Comparison

Particulars201720182019Percentage Change(2018-19)
Total Number of Trademark Applications Filed253,906311,078336,194An increase of 8%
Total Number of Trademark Applications Examined377,710370,015384,725An increase of 4%
Total Number of Trademark Applications Published389,428429,440380,922A decrease of 11%
Total Number of Trademark Applications Registered331,669348,556302,816A decrease of 13%

As we can see from the table above, there has been an increase of 8% in the total number of new trademark applications filed in the year 2019 as compared to 2018.

Further, the total number of trademark applications examined this year is 14,710 more as compared to 2018. The increase may be attributed to the fact that since the Trademark Rules 2017 came in to effect, the Trademark Registry has speeded-up its process of examining the applications, which earlier used to take more than six months but has now reduced to less than three months’ time period.

Domain Name Disputes Filed in India

Total Number of complaints resolved from 1st January 2019-31st December 2019: 109

Total Number of complaints resolved from 1st January 2018-31st December 2018: 119

There has been a decrease of 10 cases in the total number of domain name disputes that have been resolved in India in 2019 as compared to 2018.

Domain Name Dispute WIPO

Total Number of complaints filed from 1st January 2019-31st December 2019: 3693

Total Number of complaints filed from 1st January 2018-31st December 2018: 3447

There is an increase of 7% in the total number of complaints filed in 2019 as compared to 2018.

 

Authored and compiled by Shreya Chaddha & Uma T.S

About BIP’s Trademark Attorneys

The Trademark News Bulletin is brought to you by the Trademark/Copyright, IP Transactional Strategy Divisions of BananaIP Counsels, a Top IP Firm in India. Led by Sanjeeth Hegde, BIP’s Trademark Attorneys are among the leading experts in the field. If you have any questions, or need any clarifications, please write to [email protected] with the subject: Trademark News.

The weekly trademark news initiative is a part of their pro bono work and is aimed at spreading trademark awareness. You are free to share the news with appropriate attribution and backlink to the source.

Disclaimer: Kindly note that the news bulletin has been put together from different sources, primary and secondary, and BananaIP’s reporters may not have verified all the news published in the bulletin. You may write to [email protected] for corrections and take down. 

Total Page Visits: 308 - Today Page Visits: 10

Related Posts

Tags:

Leave a Comment

logo

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Contact BananaIP

Write to us at [email protected]


BananaIP Counsels
No 40, 2nd floor, 3rd Main Road,
JC Industrial Estate, Kanakapura Road,
Bangalore 560 062.

Quick Contact

SOME OF OUR CLIENTS

Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Sitemap
Copyright © 2004-2019 BananaIP Counsels. All Rights Reserved.

Application Download Button From App Store
Speak with an IP Expert Today
close slider
css.php