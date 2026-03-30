Artificial Intelligence in IP Practice: Managing Psychological Trauma, Stress, and Anxiety in a Changing Landscape

Summary Artificial intelligence is reshaping intellectual property practice by taking over or assisting with research, drafting, documentation, and file management. While this may improve efficiency, it also creates serious concerns around professional relevance, fee pressure, changing work roles, and reduced control over work. For IP attorneys, especially in already stressful practice environments, these changes can deepen psychological trauma, stress, and anxiety. The article considers these concerns and suggests practical ways in which IP professionals can respond individually and collectively.

Legal/IP Practise and Psychological Trauma

It is today largely agreed that the legal profession is quite stressful, and that working as a lawyer can lead to psychological trauma, stress, anxiety, and depression, among other concerns. Many studies show that lawyers experience higher levels of stress, anxiety, depression, and burnout than other occupational groups, and that workplace stress and lack of organisational support worsen these outcomes (Chlap and Brown, 2022). Within the legal profession, intellectual property practice carries its own distinct pressures, which can further increase the psychological trauma and stress experienced by attorneys.

To begin with, IP attorneys operate at the meeting point of law, technology, business, and regulation, and are expected to keep pace with rapidly changing technologies, legal rules and standards, and evolving business models, which is not easy. They are also expected to deliver high-quality work within short timelines and at progressively diminishing professional fees and costs, which adds to the already high pressure being experienced by them. In India, IP attorneys also work in an environment where decisions are not always predictable or consistent, and this can create helplessness, frustration, and loss of institutional trust, which can also add to their psychological trauma and stressful life.

Artificial Intelligence and the IP Profession

Artificial intelligence (AI) is affecting almost every sector, and intellectual property is no exception. In the IP profession, a substantial part of the work delivered relates to research, documentation, drafting, and management of files, all of which can now be done by AI either fully or partially. Prior art searches can be carried out faster through AI-enabled tools, documentation and file management can be streamlined through automated systems, drafting systems are now available for specifications, claims, responses, summaries, and internal notes, and even portfolio management, such as docketing, file management, maintenance, audits, and related functions can now be done by AI. These developments have important implications for IP practice.

A significant part of professional work in IP has traditionally rested on the ability to gather information, process technical and legal material, prepare documents, and manage matters carefully across timelines, and when AI begins to perform these functions, either on its own or with limited human supervision, the nature of professional contribution shifts. As more of these functions become automated, clients may begin to see certain parts of IP work as less skill-intensive, less time-intensive, and therefore less deserving of professional fees at earlier levels. This can increase pressure on pricing and turnaround expectations, and it can also reduce the space available for junior and mid-level professionals whose work has traditionally included research, first-level drafting, document preparation, and prosecution support.

The effect of this change may be psychological as well as professional. When a large part of one’s work can be done more quickly by a machine, anxiety naturally arises about continued relevance and future role. Research shows that AI adoption can affect employee well-being through job insecurity, which in turn contributes to anxiety and depression (Kim and Lee, 2025). Studies also show that the risk of job substitution associated with AI increases job insecurity and adversely affects mental health (Zhao and Wu, 2025). In the context of IP practice, this concern is especially important because AI is no longer limited to routine back-end work. It is beginning to enter many areas through which IP professionals have traditionally built expertise and delivered value.

AI and Psychological Consequences

The psychological consequences of AI may not be limited to the possibility of job loss. They may arise from a combination of factors including uncertainty, changing work roles, and the gradual shift in how professional expertise is perceived. As AI systems begin to perform research, drafting, and analytical work, professionals may experience a reduction in their sense of control over work processes. This can lead to anxiety, stress, and, over time, psychological trauma.

Many research studies show that AI-related job insecurity is a significant contributor to mental health concerns, including anxiety and depression (Kim and Lee, 2025; Zhao and Wu, 2025). In addition, studies have also shown that the rapid pace of technological change can create what has been described as AI-related anxiety, where individuals experience sustained unease about their future role and relevance (Kim et al., 2025). In knowledge-driven professions such as IP practice, these concerns are particularly relevant because AI is increasingly engaging with areas that were traditionally considered to require human expertise and involvement.

Developments in AI technology may also affect the identity of IP professionals at different levels. When systems are able to perform tasks that previously required specialised training and experience, there may be a perception that such expertise is being reduced in value, and this can lead to uncertainty, stress, and a sense of diminished professional standing (Shekhar and Saurombe, 2026). Over time, such perceptions can contribute to psychological trauma, especially when combined with existing pressures within the IP profession.

Moreover, research has shown that AI technologies may create new forms of work-related stress, as professionals may be required to continuously learn and adapt to new systems, review complex AI-generated outputs, and manage concerns relating to accuracy, accountability, and confidentiality. This form of pressure, often described as technostress, has been linked to increased mental fatigue and reduced well-being (Högemann et al., 2025). Also, increased reliance on AI may reduce human interaction at work, which can contribute to isolation, loneliness, and related effects such as sleep disturbances (Tang et al., 2023).

When these factors are considered alongside existing challenges in IP practice, such as unpredictable decision-making, fee pressures, and lack of institutional certainty, the result is a cumulative increase in psychological trauma, stress, and anxiety.

Addressing AI-Related Psychological Trauma

To address the psychological impact of AI in IP practice, a balanced and practical approach may be required. At a general level, the objective must not be to resist technological change, but to manage its effects in a manner that preserves professional stability and mental well-being.

At an individual level, IP professionals may need to gradually adapt to a shift in the roles they are playing today. As AI takes on routine and process-driven tasks, they may consider focusing more on interpretation, strategy, and oversight-type services. In addition, IP professionals may also consider developing a clear understanding of how AI tools function in order to mitigate uncertainty and retain a sense of control over their work.

At a collective level, there may be value in greater engagement among IP professionals. While the profession is inherently competitive, many of the challenges arising from AI are common, and informal forums, peer discussions, and knowledge-sharing groups can provide opportunities to exchange experiences, discuss emerging practices, and build a more consistent understanding of how AI can be used responsibly. Such engagement can reduce isolation and contribute to psychological stability.

Within the professional environment, it is important to have a balanced set of expectations and approaches. Efficiency gains from AI should not automatically result in unsustainable reductions in fees or unrealistic timelines. Clients, organisations, and other stakeholders may need to recognise that while AI can support work, it does not eliminate the need for human judgment, responsibility, and accountability. In this context, a more considered approach to pricing, workload, and timelines can help in balancing interests and maintaining a healthy relationship between stakeholders.

Most importantly, IP professionals have to start giving psychological well-being the importance it deserves. Gaining awareness of psychological trauma, stress, and anxiety, along with access to support systems, can play an important role in mitigating the effects of change. Research suggests that supportive environments can reduce the negative psychological impact associated with AI adoption (Kim and Lee, 2025).

Closing Thoughts

As technology progresses, artificial intelligence is likely to transform IP practice in several ways. How work is carried out, who carries out that work, how work is valued, and what roles IP professionals will be required to play will continue to change, and so will the psychological consequences created by AI-driven progress. If the psychological trauma, stress, and anxiety associated with AI-driven change are not appropriately addressed, the effects may extend beyond individuals and may affect the quality and stability of the IP system as a whole.

References

Chlap, N. and Brown, R. (2022) ‘Relationships between workplace characteristics, psychological stress, affective distress, burnout and empathy in lawyers’, International Journal of the Legal Profession, 29(2), pp. 159–180.

Högemann, M., Hein, L., Britsche, J.-O. and Thomas, O. (2025) ‘Technostress and generative AI in the workplace: a qualitative analysis of young professionals’, Frontiers in Artificial Intelligence, 8, article 1728881.

Kim, B.-J. and Lee, J. (2025) ‘AI adoption, employee depression and knowledge: How corporate social responsibility buffers psychological impact’, Journal of Innovation & Knowledge, 10, article 100815.

Kim, J.J.H., Soh, J., Kadkol, S., Solomon, I., Yeh, H., Srivatsa, A.V., Nahass, G.R., Choi, J.Y., Lee, S., Nyugen, T. and Ajilore, O. (2025) ‘AI Anxiety: a comprehensive analysis of psychological factors and interventions’, AI and Ethics, 5, pp. 3993–4009.

Shekhar, A. and Saurombe, M.D. (2026) ‘Algorithmic anxiety: AI, work, and the evolving psychological contract in digital discourse’, Frontiers in Psychology, 17, article 1745164.

Tang, P.M., Koopman, J., Mai, K.M., De Cremer, D., Zhang, J.H., Reynders, P., Ng, C.T.S. and Chen, I.-H. (2023) ‘No person is an island: unpacking the work and after-work consequences of interacting with artificial intelligence’, Journal of Applied Psychology, 108(11), pp. 1766–1789.

Zhao, H. and Wu, P. (2025) ‘Artificial intelligence job substitution risks, digital self-efficacy, and mental health among employees’, Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine, 67(5), pp. e302–e310.

Disclaimer

This case blog is based on the author’s understanding of the judgment. Understandings and opinions of others may differ. An AI application was used to generate parts of this case blog. Views are personal.