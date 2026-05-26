The P-C Problem: Something that a Trademark Registry Search in 2001 could have prevented

Summary Sanofi, a French pharmaceutical company, sued Intas Pharmaceuticals for using the mark CLAVIX for an anti-thrombosis drug containing the same active ingredient as its globally established PLAVIX. The Delhi High Court found CLAVIX deceptively similar to PLAVIX under Section 29 of the Trade Marks Act, 1999, rejected Intas's prior user defence under Section 34 and its Section 17 argument limiting the scope of the device mark, and awarded a permanent injunction along with nominal damages of Rs. 20 lakhs. Sanofi's passing off claim, however, was dismissed: the court held that global sales figures and a handful of doctor certificates did not establish the goodwill and reputation in India required for passing off, distinguishing the Milmet line of cases from the post-trial standard set in Toyota v. Prius. The ruling is a significant affirmation of the strict confusion standard applied to pharmaceutical trademark infringement in India, and clarifies that dishonest adoption forecloses both the Section 34 defence and any equity-based delay objection.

Background

Pharmaceutical trademark infringement disputes in India invite their strictest judicial scrutiny when competing products share an active ingredient and sit in the same disease segment, because one wrong letter on a prescription can have irreversible consequences. This scrutiny was applied once again in the present case, when one party substituted the first letter of a registered mark and sold the same drug.

Sanofi (“Sanofi”), a French pharmaceutical company among the world’s largest, coined the mark PLAVIX in 1995 for its anti-thrombosis drug containing Clopidogrel bisulphate. It filed for registration of the word mark PLAVIX in Class 5 on 20 January 1995 and the stylised device mark on 17 June 1998. PLAVIX entered the world market in 1998 and the Indian market in January 2003, accumulating billions of euros in global annual sales and becoming closely associated with heart-care treatment in the medical community worldwide.

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and its marketing affiliate (collectively “Intas”), both based in Ahmedabad, launched the mark CLAVIX in 2001 for a formulation of the identical active ingredient, Clopidogrel bisulphate, for the same cardiovascular indication. Intas claimed to have derived the mark by combining ‘CL’ (from Clopidogrel) + ‘AVI’ (from the alleged therapeutic indication Atherosclerotic Vascular Incidences) + ‘X’ (said to indicate reduction in recurrence of acute events). Intas applied for registration of CLAVIX in December 2007, which Sanofi later opposed in July 2009.

Sanofi first became aware of CLAVIX in mid-2005 and filed the present suit in 2008, initially as a passing off action, before amending the plaint in September 2009 to add a claim for infringement. Issues were framed in March 2010, evidence was recorded through a Local Commissioner and closed in April 2018, and arguments concluded in March 2026, with judgment reserved and pronounced on 28 April 2026.

Issues

Whether CLAVIX is deceptively similar to the registered marks PLAVIX and the stylised device mark, and whether Intas’s use constitutes infringement under Section 29 of the Trade Marks Act, 1999 Whether Section 17 of the Act limits the scope of Sanofi’s rights to the device mark as a composite, precluding standalone protection for the word PLAVIX Whether Intas qualifies as a prior and bona fide user of CLAVIX within the meaning of Section 34 of the Act Whether Sanofi had established sufficient goodwill and reputation in India by July 2001 to sustain an action for passing off

Sanofi’s Arguments

Sanofi argued that it was the registered proprietor of PLAVIX (word mark, with effect from 20 January 1995; device mark, with effect from 17 June 1998); CLAVIX is unregistered and differs from PLAVIX only by substituting ‘P’ with ‘C’, creating phonetic and structural near-identity PLAVIX is a coined, inherently distinctive mark commanding the highest level of trademark protection; the deceptive similarity under Section 29 is self-evident on a like-for-like mark comparison PLAVIX is the essential element of the device mark; Section 17 cannot extinguish protection for it, and as held in United Biotech v. Orchid Chemicals; a separately registered word mark further forecloses the argument Intas’s stated derivation of CLAVIX was fabricated: “Atherosclerotic Vascular Incidences” is not a recognised medical term, ‘X’ denotes multiplication rather than reduction, and Intas already marketed the same Clopidogrel formulation under PREVA and PRASUGEL A stricter confusion standard applies to pharmaceutical marks per Cadila Health Care v. Cadila Pharmaceuticals; prescription-only status does not eliminate confusion risk given India’s linguistic diversity and the emergency nature of the drug PLAVIX’s global goodwill since 1998 had spilled over into India by 2001, with Indian doctors prescribing PLAVIX before its official commercial launch



Intas’s Arguments

The first letter (‘C’ vs ‘P’) is the most significant distinguishing element; courts have previously found FLAVIX and CLAVIX to be different marks and the same logic should apply here Intas is the prior user of CLAVIX since 2001, before PLAVIX’s commercial Indian launch in 2003. The amended plaint asserts infringement of the device mark only; Section 17 therefore, precludes Sanofi from asserting standalone word mark rights Both products are Schedule H prescription medicines; trained prescribers and pharmacists form the relevant audience, eliminating any realistic confusion risk Sanofi had no established goodwill or reputation in India when CLAVIX launched in 2001



Court’s Analysis

Pharmaceutical Marks and the Strictest Standard

The court noted that PLAVIX is a coined term bearing no reference to the active ingredient or therapeutic indication, earning it the highest level of trademark protection. Viewed mark-to-mark, CLAVIX and PLAVIX differ only by the substitution of ‘C’ for ‘P’, producing phonetic and structural near-identity from the perspective of a person of average intelligence and imperfect recollection. Drawing on Cadila Health Care v. Cadila Pharmaceuticals, the court held that when competing pharmaceutical products share an identical active ingredient and treat the same disease, the likelihood of confusion is at its highest, not lower merely because the products happen to be identical. Prescription-only status offered Intas no shelter: the court reasoned that accidental misreading of prescriptions, linguistic diversity across India, and the life-threatening stakes of cardiac medication are precisely why a stricter confusion standard applies in this field.

Infringement Is Tested Mark to Mark

The court drew a structural distinction that ran through the entire judgment. In an infringement action, once the essential features of the plaintiff’s mark have been adopted, differences in packaging, colour scheme, get-up, and trade origin are immaterial;, the defendant cannot escape by pointing to what surrounds the mark. In a passing off action, by contrast, such added matter can defeat the claim by sufficiently distinguishing the two products. This distinction, affirmed by a Division Bench in Wow Momo Foods v. Wow Burger, disposed of Intas’s argument that differences in overall product appearance precluded confusion. Since Intas had itself applied to register the word mark CLAVIX, it could not simultaneously invoke added material to neutralise the infringement claim.

The Device Mark Cannot Swallow PLAVIX’s Protection

The court held that the stylised device mark is a representation of PLAVIX alone, containing no other word or logo. Citing United Biotech v. Orchid Chemicals, the court observed that registering a label mark simultaneously protects the word it contains. Sanofi’s separately registered word mark, carrying effect from 20 January 1995, independently resolved any residual Section 17 argument.

The Company-Name Argument Has No Place in Pharma

Intas relied on the decision in Gensol v. Mahindra to argue that displaying its company name alongside CLAVIX would dispel any confusion. The court rejected this by articulating a product-category distinction: in the automobile sector, the manufacturer’s name is a primary purchase driver and a meaningful differentiator; in pharmaceuticals, however, consumers do not similarly anchor product identity to the manufacturer, making the company-name-as-prefix argument structurally unavailable in pharma infringement disputes.

An Afterthought, Not a Derivation

The court found Intas’s account of how CLAVIX was coined to be dishonest. Cross-examination revealed that “Atherosclerotic Vascular Incidences” is not a recognised medical term, that ‘X’ in ordinary usage denotes multiplication rather than reduction, and that Intas was already marketing the same Clopidogrel formulation under PREVA and PRASUGEL. No trademark search and no market research had been conducted before launch, and the witness admitted that a registry search in 2001 would have disclosed Sanofi’s pending applications. The Punjab and Haryana High Court’s earlier finding that FLAVIX and CLAVIX were not similar did not assist Intas: that ruling was made at the ad-interim stage in a passing off action only, and was driven by the fact that the two products served entirely different therapeutic purposes. Here, the action was for infringement, and both products treated the same disease.

Section 34: Registration Date Controls, and Dishonesty Forecloses the Defence

Relying on the decision in Bodhisattva Charitable Trust v. Mayo Foundation, the court noted that Section 34 prior user defence requires use of the impugned mark to predate both the registration and the use of the plaintiff’s mark, whichever is earlier. Critically, as confirmed in Adidas AG v. Keshav H. Tulsiani, a registered proprietor can enforce its mark even without actual commercial use, and the relevant date is the date of registration, not the date of Indian launch. Sanofi’s registrations carried effect dates of 1995 and 1998, both predating Intas’s 2001 launch, so the defence failed at the threshold regardless of when PLAVIX entered Indian pharmacies. Dishonest adoption independently closed the door: an infringer acting in bad faith cannot invoke an equitable prior-use shield. The same principle extinguished the delay objection, where adoption is dishonest, the plaintiff is entitled to wait until the infringement causes material commercial harm before filing suit.

Trans-Border Reputation and the Limits of Passing Off

The passing off claim failed at the first hurdle: goodwill and reputation in India. Global sales figures, undated promotional materials, a single journal article, and certificates from a handful of Indian doctors established, at best, that a small segment of the Indian medical community was aware of PLAVIX by July 2001. The court held that sporadic awareness among a few practitioners does not amount to the established goodwill and reputation that an action for passing off requires. Crucially, the court clarified that being first in the world market does not automatically translate into goodwill in India – a foreign pharmaceutical company must demonstrate that its mark had acquired a meaningful presence in the Indian market specifically, and at the relevant point in time. Sanofi had not cleared that bar as of July 2001, and the passing off claim was dismissed without the court needing to examine misrepresentation or damage.

Findings

In view of the observations and the arguments presented by both the parties, the Delhi High Court:

Held that Sanofi is the registered proprietor of the word mark PLAVIX (with effect from 20 January 1995) and the stylised device mark (with effect from 17 June 1998), and that Intas’s challenge to proprietary title was without merit Held that CLAVIX is deceptively similar to PLAVIX and constitutes infringement of Sanofi’s registered marks under Section 29 of the Trade Marks Act Held that Section 17 does not preclude protection for the word PLAVIX as the essential element of the device mark registration Held that Intas is neither a prior nor a bona fide user within the meaning of Section 34, given both the effect dates of Sanofi’s registrations and the dishonest adoption of the mark CLAVIX Held that Sanofi had not established goodwill and reputation in India as of July 2001 sufficient to sustain a passing off action; the passing off claim is accordingly dismissed Awarded a permanent injunction restraining Intas from manufacturing, selling, or offering for sale any medicinal preparation under the mark CLAVIX or any mark deceptively similar to Sanofi’s registered marks Awarded nominal damages of Rs. 20,00,000 in favour of Sanofi, payable within eight weeks Awarded actual costs of litigation to Sanofi, to be quantified by the Taxation Officer



Case Citation: Sanofi v. Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. & Anr., CS(COMM) 120/2016, High Court of Delhi, decided on 28 April 2026. 2026:DHC:3574. Available on https://indiankanoon.org/doc/4601802/

Authored by Gaurav Mishra, IP Attorney, BananaIP Counsels