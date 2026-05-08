Golden Stag Hunts Blue Mangoes: Copyright Claim Falls Short

Summary In the case of Mr. David Davidar vs Ms. Sivasundari Bose, the court dealt with a copyright dispute between two novels, Golden Stag and The House of Blue Mangoes. The court held that The House of Blue Mangoes did not infringe copyright in Golden Stag because access to the manuscript and substantial similarity in protected expression were not proved. The court also held that the groundless threats claim of Mr David became infructuous, and that defamation was not proved.

Background

Copyright Infringement and Defamation Dispute

This case began with two novels and one allegation of copying. Ms. Sivasundari Bose wrote Golden Stag as a novel based on family life, regional culture, and social change in South Tamil Nadu. She stated that she began writing in 1987, completed a draft in 1991, and approached several publishers. She submitted material to Penguin India and later claimed that she submitted the complete manuscript in January 2000.

On the other hand, Mr. David Davidar wrote The House of Blue Mangoes as a novel about three generations of a South Indian family. He stated that he began writing in 1988, revised the manuscript over time, completed it in 2000, and published the novel in 2002.

In 2003, Ms. Bose came across The House of Blue Mangoes. She believed that the novel reflected her manuscript. She compared the two works and pointed to similarities in family structures, maps, settings, cultural references, caste conflicts, religious practices, and events.

She later issued a legal notice alleging plagiarism and copyright infringement. Mr. Davidar denied the allegations and stated that he had never seen her manuscript. He asserted that his role at Penguin India did not mean that the manuscript reached him.

The dispute moved to court in two suits. Mr. Davidar filed a suit alleging groundless threats and defamation. Ms. Bose filed a suit seeking a declaration of infringement, acknowledgment, and profits. The court consolidated both suits and decided them together.

Questions Before the Court

Whether Mr. Davidar had access to the manuscript of Golden Stag. Whether The House of Blue Mangoes copied protected expression from Golden Stag. Whether the similarities between the two novels amounted to substantial similarity. Whether the allegations amounted to groundless threats. Whether the statements amounted to defamation.

Arguments Presented By the Parties

Mr. David Davidar’s Arguments

He argued that Ms. Bose failed to prove access to the manuscript, and that his position at Penguin India could not establish access. He stated that unsolicited manuscripts were handled by junior editors and that the manuscript never reached him. He contended that the two novels differed in plot, structure, characters, narrative, and treatment. He submitted that any similarities arose from common history, culture, and the family saga genre, which are not protectable. He argued that the allegations of plagiarism were false and amounted to groundless threats and defamation.



Ms. Sivasundari Bose’s Arguments

She argued that she authored Golden Stag prior to The House of Blue Mangoes and submitted it to Penguin India. She contended that Mr. Davidar’s position at the publishing house created a basis to infer access. She relied on multiple similarities in passages, family structures, maps, settings, and cultural elements. She argued that the number and pattern of similarities showed copying of her work. She maintained that her actions were in assertion of her copyright and did not amount to defamation or groundless threats.



Court’s Analysis

The court started its analysis by first looking at the requirement of access. It noted that the allegation concerned copying from an unpublished manuscript, which made proof of access critical. It examined the evidence placed on record and found that the complete manuscript allegedly submitted in January 2000 was not produced. It reviewed the material relating to earlier submissions and found that only sample pages were shown to have been shared with the publisher. On this basis, it concluded that the record did not establish that the manuscript ever reached Mr. Davidar.

It then reviewed the argument that Mr. Davidar’s position at Penguin India could itself show access. It rejected this line of reasoning and stated that designation or role cannot replace proof. It found that the evidence did not show any direct or indirect link between the manuscript and the author of The House of Blue Mangoes.

After that, the Court considered whether the two novels were substantially similar in protected expression. It began by setting out the principle that copyright protects expression and not ideas, themes, plots, or historical material. It then moved to the nature of the two works and observed that both novels belonged to the genre of multi-generational family sagas set in South India.

The Court examined the elements relied upon by Ms. Bose, including family trees, maps, generational conflicts, caste references, religious practices, and historical settings. It treated these as common features that naturally arise in such narratives. It then reviewed the specific instances of alleged similarity and found them to be scattered and based on shared cultural and historical context rather than copying of expression.

The Court went further and compared the overall structure, narrative flow, character development, and treatment of the two novels. It found that the works differed in the way they told their stories, developed characters, and arranged events. It concluded that the similarities did not reach the threshold of substantial similarity in protected expression.

The Court therefore held that the claim of copyright infringement failed on both counts, absence of access and absence of substantial similarity.

The Court then turned to the issue of groundless threats. It started by noting the scope of Section 60 of the Copyright Act and the remedy it provides. It then considered the proviso, which limits that remedy where the person making the threat institutes and prosecutes an infringement action with due diligence. It found that Ms. Bose had in fact filed and pursued such a suit. On that basis, it held that the groundless threats claim did not survive and became infructuous.

Finally, the Court considered the allegation of defamation. It reviewed the statements relied upon and the context in which they were made. It noted that the statements arose in the course of asserting a legal claim and seeking redress. It also considered that Ms. Bose expressed her belief in her claim during the pendency of proceedings. It concluded that these statements did not meet the legal threshold for defamation and held that the claim was not proved.

Findings

The court stated that Ms. Bose failed to prove that Mr. Davidar had access to Golden Stag. The court held that The House of Blue Mangoes did not infringe copyright in Golden Stag. The court concluded that the alleged similarities did not amount to substantial similarity in protected expression. The court held that the groundless threats claim became infructuous. The court held that defamation was not proved.



Case Citation: Mr. David Davidar v. Ms. Sivasundari Bose, CS(COMM) 706/2018 and CS(COMM) 581/2024, Delhi High Court, Apr. 30, 2026. Indian Kanoon link: http://indiankanoon.org/doc/84589699/ Visit date: May 5, 2026

Disclaimer: This case blog is based on the author’s understanding of the judgment. Understandings and opinions of others may differ. An AI application was used to generate parts of this case blog. Views are personal.