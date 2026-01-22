Shattering one order at a time – Court allows appeal against refusal of glass fiber patent

Summary The Calcutta High Court reversed the rejection of OCV's patent for a high-performance glass fiber composition, citing failure to consider the 'teaching away' principle and synergistic effects under Section 3(e).

In the case of OCV Intellectual Capital LLC v. Controller of Patents, the Calcutta High Court set aside the Controller’s order rejecting a patent application for a high-performance glass fiber composition. The Court held that the impugned order was perverse and unreasoned, as it failed to consider the doctrine of ‘teaching away’, the technical advantages of the invention, and the synergistic effect under Section 3(e) of the Patents Act.

Background

OCV Intellectual Capital LLC (hereinafter referred to as “OCV”) filed an Indian Patent Application No. 1733/KOLNP/2008 titled “Composition for high performance glass, high performance glass fiber and articles therefrom” claiming a specific glass fiber composition that achieves S-Glass level performance at significantly lower manufacturing cost by eliminating the need for expensive platinum-lined furnaces. The composition required at least 5% MgO and 6.9% CaO, among other components.

The Controller rejected the application on the grounds that the claimed invention lacked novelty and inventive step and amounted to a mere admixture of known substances. OCV filed an appeal under Section 117A of the Patents Act before the Calcutta High Court.

Issues Before the Court

Whether the claimed invention was novel over prior art D1. Whether the claimed invention involved an inventive step in view of documents D1–D4. Whether the invention demonstrated a synergistic effect to overcome Section 3(e) of the Act.

Key Arguments

OCV contended that the impugned order was perverse and ignored well-settled principles. They argued that D1 taught away from the invention by limiting MgO to 4.5% because higher levels adversely affect high-temperature resistance, whereas the invention required a minimum of 5%. This increase was technically significant because prior art discouraged higher MgO concentrations. OCV also submitted technical data showing that the composition enabled direct melting in refractory-lined furnaces, resulting in both technical and economic advantages.

The Controller held that there was substantial overlap with D1, and the 0.5% increase in MgO was negligible and did not constitute novelty. The Controller also argued that the combination of D1-D4 was obvious to a person skilled in the art. On Section 3(e), the Controller stated that the experimental data did not establish a synergistic effect, as results were predictable.

Court’s Observations and Analysis

The Court held that the Controller failed to consider critical legal principles and scientific submissions made by OCV.

On novelty, the Court noted that D1 limited MgO to 4.5%, whereas the claimed invention required a minimum of 5%. Further, the Court emphasized the ‘teaching away’ principle where prior art discourages what the invention does and observed that D1 warned against increasing MgO. The Court noted that even a 0.5% difference could be significant if the direction taken was contrary to the prior art.

On inventive step, the Court found the refusal order was a mere reproduction of the teachings of D1–D4 without any analysis. The Court noted that the Controller failed to explain how each prior art led to the claimed invention or how they could be logically combined. The Court reiterated that inventive step analysis must demonstrate a clear path from prior art to invention, especially when differences were technical.

On Section 3(e), the Court observed that the Controller failed to consider OCV’s submissions regarding cost-efficient production and enhanced strength. The Court noted that the Controller failed to examine whether the composition delivered an unexpected or improved result.

Conclusion

The Court set aside the Controller’s order and allowed the appeal. The matter was remanded to the Controller to decide afresh within three months from the date of communication of the order.

Citation

OCV Intellectual Capital LLC v. Controller of Patents, IPDPTA/34/2022, Calcutta High Court.

Article review and Accessibility review by: Gaurav Mishra