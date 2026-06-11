Clocks Don’t Stop for Negligent Agents: Neurocentria Patent Revival Fails

Summary Neurocentria Inc., a California-based company, filed a PCT national phase application in India in February 2010, nearly four months beyond the mandatory 31-month deadline counted from its earliest priority date. Its first patent agent had omitted to disclose that priority date in Form 1 and failed to file a formal disclaimer. Over a decade later, Neurocentria sought to amend the priority date via Form 13 under Section 57(5) of the Patents Act, 1970, effectively attempting to re-anchor the deadlines to a later priority date. The Deputy Controller of Patents rejected the request and treated the application as deemed withdrawn. The Delhi High Court upheld that order, holding that the 31-month national phase entry deadline and the 48-month Request for Examination deadline are mandatory and non-extendable, and that an amendment of the priority date cannot be used to circumvent those statutory consequences. The ruling reinforces the principle that what cannot be done directly cannot be done indirectly, and that patent agent negligence, however extreme, does not override mandatory timelines at the national phase entry and RFE stages.

Background

In Indian patent prosecution, a missed mandatory deadline is rarely a fixable problem, and Neurocentria Inc.’s case illustrates precisely what happens when two of the most critical PCT timelines are missed simultaneously, and a belated attempt to restructure the priority claim is offered as the remedy.

Neurocentria (formerly operating as Magceutics, Inc.) is a California-based pharmaceutical company. In March 2008, it filed PCT International Application No. PCT/US2008/058073, claiming priority from three US provisional applications: US 60/896,458 dated 22 March 2007 (the earliest priority), US 60/994,902 dated 20 September 2007 (the second priority), and US 61/066,592 dated 20 February 2008 (the third priority). The application related to magnesium compositions and their therapeutic uses.

Under Rule 20(4)(i) of the Patent Rules, 2003, read with Article 2(xi) of the PCT, the 31-month deadline for entering the Indian national phase was calculated from the earliest priority date, 22 March 2007, placing the deadline at 22 October 2009. Neurocentria’s first Indian patent agent missed that deadline. On the agent’s advice, Neurocentria filed the national phase application on 15 February 2010, nearly four months late, omitting the earliest priority date from Form 1 entirely and disclosing only the second and third priorities. No accompanying document disclosed any intent to disclaim the first priority. The Patent Office accepted the application, calculating timelines from the second priority date. On that basis, the Request for Examination (RFE) filed on 16 September 2011 also appeared timely.

The First Examination Report, received in March 2018, raised the objection that the RFE ought to have been filed within 48 months from the earliest priority date of 22 March 2007, making 22 March 2011 the true deadline. Neurocentria’s response, filed in September 2018, explained that the first priority had been disclaimed at filing. A hearing scheduled for August 2019 was not attended due to the first agent’s failure to receive the notice, and the application was refused on 5 August 2019. Following Neurocentria’s representations, an extended hearing was granted in June 2024. Neurocentria had by then replaced its first agent and, through its new agent, filed written submissions along with Form 13 under Section 57(5) of the Patents Act, 1970 seeking voluntary amendment to formally disclaim the earliest priority date.

By order dated 29 October 2024, the Deputy Controller of Patents treated the application as deemed withdrawn for failure to meet both the 31-month national phase entry deadline and the 48-month RFE deadline from the earliest priority date. Neurocentria appealed to the Delhi High Court under Section 117A of the Patents Act.

Issues Before the Court

Whether Neurocentria could disclaim its earliest PCT priority date through Form 13 under Section 57(5) of the Patents Act, so as to extend the applicable deadlines for national phase entry and RFE filing. Whether the 31-month national phase entry deadline under Rule 20(4)(i) and the 48-month RFE deadline under Section 11B read with Rule 24B(1)(i) are mandatory and non-extendable. Whether the Deputy Controller could have exercised powers under Rule 137 to condone the irregularity and allow the Form 13 amendment. Whether the negligence of the first patent agent could entitle Neurocentria to relief from the statutory consequences of the missed deadlines.



Neurocentria’s Arguments

The earliest PCT priority date was disclaimed by conduct from the outset: the agent had been instructed in September 2009 to file the national phase application, had missed the 22 October 2009 deadline, and had advised filing using only the second and third priorities- an advice Neurocentria followed in good faith. Section 57(5) of the Patents Act, expressly permits amendment of a priority date by disclaimer, and no limitation period is prescribed for filing such a request. The amendment was therefore admissible. Neurocentria’s Form 13 was not an amendment of Form 1 but a formal disclaimer of a priority it had never asserted in the Indian application. It did not seek to introduce a new claim; it sought to formalise what had already occurred in practice. The Deputy Controller’s reliance on Nippon Steel Corporation v. Union of India was misplaced: in that case, the application was already deemed withdrawn when the amendment was sought; here, the application was still alive when Form 13 was filed in June 2024. Patent agent negligence is a recognised basis for relief under settled Delhi High Court authority, including European Union v. Union of India, Bry-Air Prokon Sagl v. Union of India, Bry-Air (Asia) Pvt. Ltd. v. Union of India, and Synertec Pty Ltd v. Union of India, all of which extended relief where no fault was attributable to the applicant. Indian patent practice had, in at least one known instance, permitted disclaimer of an earliest PCT priority to extend national phase timelines; the application in question proceeded to grant. No third-party rights would be prejudiced by allowing the amendment; the disadvantage, if any, would fall on Neurocentria itself through potential claim exclusions.



Deputy Controller’s Arguments

Form 1, filed on 15 February 2010, did not disclose the earliest priority of 22 March 2007. No document accompanied the filing to indicate any intent to disclaim that date. The omission was deliberate, intended to mislead the Patent Office into accepting an otherwise time-barred application. Rule 20(4)(i), read with Article 2(xi) of the PCT, defines the priority date for computing time limits as the filing date of the earliest priority application where several priorities are claimed. Rule 22 provides that non-compliance with Rule 20 results in the application being deemed withdrawn. This consequence is mandatory and admits no discretion. Section 11B(4) is equally peremptory: failure to file the RFE within 48 months from the earliest priority date results in the application being treated as withdrawn, with no room for the Controller to condone delay for any reason, including patent agent negligence. The delay for national phase entry exceeded four months, and the delay in filing the RFE exceeded six months. Rule 138, which permits the Controller to extend time by up to one month in limited circumstances, expressly excludes the timelines under Rule 20(4)(i) and Rule 24B(1). The cases relied upon by Neurocentria were distinguishable: the European Union decision itself categorised national phase entry and RFE deadlines as non-extendable; the Bry-Air cases concerned response timelines to examination reports, not national phase entry. Permitting disclaimer of the earliest priority date to retroactively cure missed deadlines would open floodgates and undermine the integrity of the mandatory statutory scheme.



Court’s Observations and Analysis

Mandatory Timelines

The court examined the statutory framework in detail and held that the timelines at issue admit no flexibility. Rule 20(4)(i) fixes the national phase entry period at 31 months from the priority date as defined under Article 2(xi) of the PCT, which, where multiple priorities are claimed, is the date of the earliest priority application. Rule 22 provides that an international application designating India shall be “deemed to be withdrawn” if these requirements are not met. The court noted that the word “shall” in Rule 22 is mandatory, not directory, as confirmed by the Division Bench in Diebold Self Service Systems v. Union of India. That decision had also held that Rule 22 is in consonance with both the Patents Act, and the PCT Rules and that no provision permits extension of the 31-month deadline beyond one month under Rule 138 – a window Neurocentria never invoked and could not have used given a four-month delay.

On the RFE deadline, the court noted that Section 11B(4) of the Patents Act, is equally explicit: if the RFE is not filed within the period specified in Section 11B(1) read with Rule 24B(1)(i), the application shall be treated as withdrawn. The court relied on the Division Bench’s ruling in Carlos Alberto Perez Lafuente v. Union of India, which had held that however bona fide an applicant’s belief may be, it cannot seek to evade a rule that is clear and explicit in its enunciation.

The Priority Disclaimer Cannot Rescue an Expired Application

The court found that the core flaw in Neurocentria’s case was not that a disclaimer is impermissible in principle, but that it cannot be used to work backward and cure the consequences of missed mandatory deadlines. The court observed that Section 57(5) of the Patents Act, does permit amendment of the priority date, but only in relation to an application that exists in law. Once an application is deemed withdrawn by operation of Section 11B(4) or Rule 22, the Controller cannot entertain any amendment to it. The court followed Nippon Steel Corporation v. Union of India precisely on this point, noting that the fact that no limitation period is prescribed for filing an amendment request does not mean the request can be made after the application has ceased to exist in law.

The court further held that Neurocentria’s attempt to disclaim the earliest priority date was, in substance, an attempt to extend the 31-month and 48-month deadlines indirectly. The principle that what is prohibited directly is equally prohibited when attempted through an indirect route was treated as decisive.

The Absence of a Formal Disclaimer at Filing

The court noted that Neurocentria had filed no document at the time of filing Form 1 to indicate any intent to disclaim the earliest priority date. The earliest priority simply did not appear in Form 1. The court observed that the first formal request for a disclaimer came only through Form 13 filed in June 2024, fourteen years after the application was filed, and only after the Patent Office had raised the timeline objection in the First Examination Report of 2018. The court found that the strategic benefit of omitting the earliest priority date, which kept both the national phase entry and the RFE timelines alive, pointed against the bona fide disclaimer narrative.

Patent Agent Negligence Does Not Override Non-Extendable Deadlines

The court acknowledged the line of decisions in European Union v. Union of India, Bry-Air (Asia) Pvt. Ltd. v. Union of India, and Synertec Pty Ltd v. Union of India, which had permitted relief where patent agent negligence was found and no fault could be attributed to the applicant. The court observed, however, that those decisions uniformly concerned deadlines that are extendable: in particular, timelines for filing responses to First Examination Reports under Section 21 of the Patents Act. The court noted that the European Union ruling itself had explicitly categorised national phase entry timelines and RFE timelines as non-extendable, placing them beyond the reach of even exceptional judicial intervention under Articles 226 and 227 of the Constitution.

The court, therefore, held that patent agent negligence, however well established, cannot serve as a basis for relief where the deadline missed is non-extendable as a matter of statute. The appeal was dismissed.

Findings

In view of the observations and the arguments presented by both the parties, the court held that:

The 31-month deadline for PCT national phase entry under Rule 20(4)(i) of the Patent Rules, 2003, read with Article 2(xi) of the PCT, is mandatory and non-extendable. Neurocentria’s national phase application, filed four months beyond that deadline, was non-compliant from the outset. The 48-month deadline for filing the Request for Examination under Section 11B(1) of the Patents Act, read with Rule 24B(1)(i) of the Patent Rules, 2003, is equally mandatory, with no discretion in the Controller to extend it for any reason. Section 57(5) of the Patents Act, permits amendment of a priority date only in respect of an application that subsists in law. It cannot be invoked to amend an application that has been deemed withdrawn under Rule 22 or Section 11B(4). An amendment of the priority date under Form 13, sought with a view to extending the non-extendable timelines for national phase entry and RFE filing, amounts to doing indirectly what cannot be done directly and is not permissible. Rule 137 cannot be invoked to condone the irregularity, as Section 57(5) already provides a specific mechanism for amending the priority date and Rule 137 does not apply where a special provision exists in the Act. Patent agent negligence, regardless of the applicant’s own blamelessness, does not entitle an applicant to relief from non-extendable statutory deadlines at the national phase entry or RFE stages. The decisions in European Union v. Union of India and related cases apply only to extendable deadlines such as those for filing responses to examination reports. The Deputy Controller’s order dated 29 October 2024 treating the patent application as deemed withdrawn was upheld. The appeal was dismissed.



Case Citation: Neurocentria Inc. v. Deputy Controller of Patents and Designs, C.A.(COMM.IPD-PAT) 5/2025, Delhi High Court, decided on 18 May 2026. Available on https://indiankanoon.org/doc/137358450/

Authored by Gaurav Mishra, IP Attorney, BananaIP Counsels