When Your Own Patents Anticipate You: The Sulzer Mixpac Mixer Case

Summary Sulzer Mixpac AG, a Swiss manufacturer, sought to patent a static mixer that connected more than five installation bodies through a common bar element, but the Assistant Controller of Patents and Designs rejected the application for lacking an inventive step, relying on the applicant's own earlier patents as prior art. A Single Judge of the Delhi High Court dismissed Sulzer Mixpac's statutory appeal, prompting a Letters Patent Appeal before a Division Bench. The Division Bench first held the appeal maintainable, rejecting a preliminary objection grounded in the appellate scheme of the Patents Act, and then examined whether the claimed invention involved an inventive step under Section 2(1)(ja) of the Patents Act. Finding that the applicant's own prior patent disclosed connecting up to twelve installation bodies through an equivalent structure, the court held that the claimed arrangement was an obvious extension rather than an inventive leap, and dismissed the appeal. The ruling illustrates how an inventor's own patent family can become the very prior art that defeats a later, related application.

Background

Patent applicants sometimes discover that their most formidable opponent in proving an inventive step is not a competitor’s technology but their own earlier patent filings. Fourteen years after a mixing device was first filed for protection, its applicant learned this lesson twice: once before the patent office, and again before a Division Bench of the Delhi High Court.

Sulzer Mixpac AG (“Sulzer Mixpac”), a Swiss manufacturer, had applied on 1 May 2012 for a patent titled “Static Mixer,” a device used to blend molten polymers as they pass through an injection-molding process, via Application 1329/DEL/2012. The invention consisted of multiple installation bodies arranged inside a tubular mixing housing, connected to each other through bar elements, an arrangement designed to maintain low internal pressure despite very thin valve walls. A First Examination Report was issued on 22 May 2019, and after Sulzer Mixpac’s reply and a Subsequent Examination Report, the Assistant Controller of Patents and Designs (“ACPD”) rejected the application by order dated 10 March 2021, finding it anticipated by four prior art documents, D1 to D4, several of which belonged to Sulzer Mixpac’s own patent family. Sulzer Mixpac’s statutory appeal under Section 117A(2) of the Patents Act, 1970 (“Patents Act”) was dismissed by a Single Judge on 5 April 2024, prompting the present Letters Patent Appeal (“LPA”).

Issues

Whether a Letters Patent Appeal lies against a judgment passed under Section 117A(2) of the Patents Act, given the bar on further appeals from a civil court’s decree. Whether the five-step obviousness framework from Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd v. Cipla Ltd must be followed step-by-step in every case, or serves only as guidance. Whether the subject invention, a static mixer connecting more than five installation bodies through a common bar element, involved an inventive step over prior art under Section 2(1)(ja) of the Patents Act.



Appellant’s (Sulzer Mixpac’s) Arguments

Argued that the appeal was maintainable, relying on a Division Bench ruling that a Registrar or Controller acting under a special statute is not a civil court, so the bar on further appeals from a civil court’s decree did not apply. Argued that the Single Judge erred by not applying the five-step obviousness framework from Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd v. Cipla Ltd step-by-step before rejecting the appeal. Argued, through a comparative chart, that prior art D1 to D4 disclosed installation bodies dividing fluid flow into two or three streams and connected only to adjacent bodies, whereas the subject invention connected more than five installation bodies through one common bar element, yielding improved homogeneity and reduced breakage risk.



Respondent’s (ACPD’s) Arguments

Contended that no Letters Patent Appeal lies against a judgment under Section 117A(2) of the Patents Act, since it amounts to a decision on a civil dispute from which no further appeal is permitted. Argued that prior art D1, itself part of Sulzer Mixpac’s own patent family, disclosed connection elements mechanically equivalent to the claimed common bar element and taught arrangements of up to twelve installation bodies. Argued that D2 through D4 each disclosed more than five installation bodies joined by reinforced strips or connecting elements equivalent to a bar element. Argued that Sulzer Mixpac furnished no comparative data showing an unexpected technical effect over the cited prior art, relying instead on comparisons with an unrelated European patent.



Court’s Analysis

A Question of Forum, Not a Civil Court’s Decree

The court noted that the preliminary objection to maintainability rested on treating a judgment under Section 117A(2) of the Patents Act as equivalent to a civil court’s decree, from which no further appeal could lie. The court observed that this premise did not hold, since an earlier Division Bench ruling had already settled that the bar on further appeals applies only where the order under appeal originates from a civil court, and a statutory authority such as the Controller of Patents does not carry the trappings of one. The court held that the same reasoning, developed in the trademark context, applied with equal force to appeals under the Patents Act, and the Letters Patent Appeal was accordingly maintainable.

Guidance, Not Commandment

The court found no merit in the submission that the five-step obviousness framework from the Roche precedent had to be applied mechanically. The court reasoned that the five steps offer a structured method for assessing inventive step, but adjudication under the Patents Act remains governed by the statute itself, not by a rigid checklist. The court stated that where a case can fairly be decided without walking through each step in sequence, the outcome is not vitiated on that ground.

An Inventor Competing With Itself

On the substantive question, the court observed that the ACPD’s findings on obviousness deserved to be sustained. The court noted that prior art document D1, part of Sulzer Mixpac’s own patent portfolio, disclosed connection elements joining installation bodies and expressly taught arrangements extending to twelve installation bodies through a common connecting structure, closely mirroring the claimed feature. The court observed that where the inventor of the prior art and the subject application are the same, the distance between what was already disclosed and what is now claimed narrows considerably, since a skilled person is presumed to draw naturally on that inventor’s own earlier teachings.

The court further observed that D2 and D3 depicted reinforced strips performing an equivalent connecting function across more than five installation bodies, and D4 disclosed a common connecting element joining multiple mixing elements, reinforcing that the claimed arrangement was an obvious extension rather than an inventive leap. The court held that all essential features of the subject invention stood anticipated by D1 alone, and the remaining prior art independently corroborated the absence of an inventive step under Section 2(1)(ja) of the Patents Act.

No Data to Show a Surprising Effect

The court opined that comparing the invention with an unrelated European patent, rather than with the cited prior art, could not establish inventiveness, since the relevant benchmark is the prior art actually cited against the application. The court also noted that the argument on the number of fluid streams had not been raised at the examination stage and was not identified as a defining feature in the specification itself. The court stated that no comparative data existed to demonstrate any surprising technical advantage from connecting more than five installation bodies through a common bar element, leaving the claimed improvement resting on assertion rather than evidence.

Findings

In view of the observations and the arguments presented by both the parties, the Delhi High Court held that:

The Letters Patent Appeal was maintainable, since a judgment rendered under Section 117A(2) of the Patents Act is not a decree of a civil court, and the bar on further appeals from such decrees did not apply. The five-step obviousness framework from Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd v. Cipla Ltd is a tool of guidance and not a mandatory sequence that must be followed in every case. The subject invention lacked an inventive step under Section 2(1)(ja) of the Patents Act, since prior art document D1 alone disclosed all its essential features, and D2 to D4 independently corroborated this finding. No comparative data had been placed on record to demonstrate any unexpected technical advantage over the cited prior art. The order of the Assistant Controller of Patents and Designs dated 10 March 2021, and the judgment of the Single Judge dated 5 April 2024, were upheld, and the appeal was dismissed.



Case Citation: Sulzer Mixpac AG v. Assistant Controller of Patents and Designs, LPA 545/2024, High Court of Delhi, decided on 1 July 2026. Available at http://indiankanoon.org/doc/11770176/.

Authored by Gaurav Mishra, IP Attorney, BananaIP Counsels