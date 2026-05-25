Philips DVD Standard Essential Patent Damages Reversed After 17 Years

Summary Seventeen years after Koninklijke Philips Electronics NV filed suit against two small DVD player manufacturers in India, the Delhi High Court's Division Bench overturned every element of the damages decree Philips had won at trial. The dispute centred on whether Philips' DVD decoding patent was a standard essential patent, whether the Bansals' DVD players infringed it, and whether the royalty rates Philips sought were FRAND. The Division Bench, pronouncing judgment in May 2026, found Philips had failed at each step: the Essentiality Certificates were inadmissible, no claim charts were produced, infringement was established by neither direct nor indirect evidence, patent rights had been exhausted under Section 107A(b) of the Patents Act, and no third-party licence agreements were ever placed on record. The ruling lays down a rigorous, step-by-step evidentiary template for standard essential patent litigation in India.

Background

Standard essential patent litigation is, as the Delhi High Court’s Division Bench observed at the opening of this judgment, a “delicate and involved” affair. Seventeen years after the proceedings began, that phrase proved its full worth.

Koninklijke Philips Electronics NV (“Philips”), the Netherlands-headquartered consumer electronics company, was granted an Indian Patent bearing number IN 184753 (“the suit patent”) in February 1995, for a decoding device that sits inside every DVD player. The chip converts disc data from 16-bit code words into 8-bit information words, the step that makes a DVD readable. Philips claimed that the suit patent was a standard essential patent (“SEP”), the Indian equivalent of certified essential patents it held in the US (US 5696505) and Europe (EP 745254B1), both of which were formally recognized as essential to the DVD standard maintained by the DVD Forum.

Rajesh Bansal and K K Bansal traded through Mangalam Technology (“Mangalam”) and Bhagirathi Electronics (“Bhagirathi”), assembling budget DVD players in Haridwar by sourcing component boards from suppliers in China. Philips filed infringement suits against them around 2009. The suit patent expired in February 2015, leaving damages as the only live remedy.

A Single Judge of the Delhi High Court decreed both suits in Philips’ favour in July 2018, awarding royalty at USD 3.175 per DVD player until May 2010 and USD 1.90 per player until the patent’s expiry, with interest at 10% per annum and punitive damages of ₹5 lakhs. The Bansals filed an appeal against this decision, and the Division Bench, after hearing the matter at length, reserved judgment in December 2025 and pronounced its ruling on May 18, 2026, allowing the appeals in full.

Issues Before the Court

Whether Indian Patent IN 184753 constitutes a standard essential patent under the DVD standard set by the DVD Forum Whether the Bansals’ patent rights were extinguished by the doctrine of international patent exhaustion under Section 107A(b) of the Patents Act, 1970 Whether the Bansals infringed the suit patent by the direct or indirect test recognized in Intex Technologies (India) Ltd v. Telefonaktiebolaget L.M. Ericsson (2023 SCC OnLine Del 1845) Whether the damages awarded by the Single Judge, including the royalty rate and punitive damages, were legally sustainable



The Bansals’ Arguments

The DVD Forum was not a genuinely independent standard-setting organisation. Philips held dominant influence over the Forum and could not rely on a body it substantially controlled to certify its own patents as essential. The Essentiality Certificates from Proskauer Rose LLP and Cohausz & Florack, which certified the US and EP patents as essential to the DVD standard, were not proved in accordance with Section 45 of the Indian Evidence Act, 1872. Neither firm produced a witness for examination or cross-examination, and the certificates contained no technical reasoning explaining how the patents mapped onto the standard. No claim charts mapping the claims in the suit patent onto the technical features of the DVD standard were produced, as required by the ruling in Intex Technologies v. Ericsson. The suit patent resided in a chip or PCB, which was just one of many components in a DVD player. The Bansals purchased PCBs containing MediaTek chips from authorized distributors. Under Section 107A(b) of the Patents Act, as amended in 2003, this exhausted Philips’ patent rights in India entirely. Philips did not produce any third-party licence agreements to establish that the royalty rates it claimed were FRAND. Royalty, in any case, could not be assessed on the entire DVD player for a patent that covered only a chip.



Philips’ Arguments

The DVD Forum’s status as an SSO was acknowledged by the Bansals in their own written statement. The equivalence of the suit patent with the certified US and EP patents was also admitted by the Bansals in their pleadings, which shifted the burden of proof to them to show the suit patent was not an SEP. Philips’ expert witness independently tested the Bansals’ DVD players and confirmed that they used the EFM+ decoding technique claimed in the suit patent. The Bansals’ original pleading attributed their components to Sony and SANYO. The MediaTek exhaustion argument was raised only at the affidavit stage and in final arguments, well after Philips’ evidence had closed. Parties cannot introduce an entirely new case beyond their pleadings at the argument stage. Section 107A(b), in its pre-amendment form, required the seller to be authorized by the patentee. No evidence established that MediaTek had been specifically authorized by Philips to sell or distribute the patented product. The royalty rate offered to the Bansals was the same rate uniformly offered to all other licensees, which was consistent with the non-discrimination limb of FRAND obligations.



Court’s Analysis

A Product Patent, Not a Technology Patent

The Division Bench began by identifying what the suit patent actually claims. The Court noted that all six of the suit patent’s claims described a “decoding device”: a physical product, not a method or process. Philips’ own expert admitted under cross-examination that the invention resided in a chip embedded on a PCB inside the DVD player. The court further noted that under Section 10(4)(c) of the Patents Act, protection extends only to what the claims define. The suit patent is a product patent directed at a chip or PCB, not at the technology of DVD decoding in the abstract. This characterisation shaped every issue that followed.

A Standard Existed, but Essentiality Did Not

The Court noted that the Bansals had effectively conceded the DVD Forum’s status as a Standard Setting Organisation. The Bansals had acknowledged in their written statement that the Forum was a body that set DVD industry standards. The cross-examination of Philips’ expert by the Bansals on the DVD standard document during the trial further confirmed this. Having elicited that evidence themselves, the Bansals could not later contest the document’s admissibility. The existence of a standard therefore had to be accepted.

What Philips could not prove, however, was that its patent was essential to that standard. Philips relied on Essentiality Certificates from Proskauer Rose LLP and Cohausz & Florack. The Division Bench held, while applying the Supreme Court’s ruling in State of Himachal Pradesh v. Jai Lal (1999) 7 SCC 280, that such certificates are expert opinions under Section 45 of the Indian Evidence Act and must be proved by the expert who prepared them, available for cross-examination. Neither firm sent a witness. The certificates also offered no reasoning explaining how the US or EP patents mapped onto the DVD standard’s technical features. Separately, Intex Technologies v. Ericsson requires claim charts showing that a patent’s claims correspond feature-by-feature to the standard’s technical specifications. The Court noted that Philips had produced no claim charts, and the Essentiality Certificates, though submitted, were not proved in accordance with the Evidence Act. The suit patent could not, therefore, be declared an SEP.

No Infringement Proved by Either Route

Under Intex Technologies v. Ericsson, infringement of an SEP can be established in one of two ways: the direct test, which involves mapping the defendant’s product to the claims in the suit patent, or the indirect test, which works by showing that the patent is essential to a standard and that the defendant’s product complies with that standard. Since Philips had not proved the suit patent was an SEP, the indirect route was unavailable from the outset.

Philips then relied on the direct test. The primary technical evidence was in the form of an affidavit from one Ravi Babu, who had purportedly tested the Bansals’ DVD players and confirmed the use of the patented decoding technique. The problem was that Ravi Babu never entered the witness box. An affidavit that has not been deposed to by its maker has no evidentiary value. Philips’ other expert witness claimed to have independently tested the Bansals’ products, but never placed his testing logs on record, despite admitting they existed. The Division Bench drew an adverse inference under Section 114 Illustration (g) of the Indian Evidence Act, which provides that where a party withholds evidence it was in a position to produce, that evidence is presumed to be unfavourable to that party. Crucially, no product-to-claim mapping exercise was ever undertaken at all. The Court noted that such mapping, comparing the claims in the suit patent against the defendant’s actual product, is the classical test for patent infringement under F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd v. Cipla Ltd (225 (2015) DLT 391 (DB)) and has been recently reaffirmed by the Supreme Court in Zydus Lifesciences Ltd v. E.R. Squibb & Sons (2026 SCC OnLine SC 483). Without it, no case of infringement could be made out.

Patent Rights Already Exhausted

The Bansals’ evidence, which was not challenged in cross-examination, established that they had purchased PCBs from Shuntak and Sheen Land, both of whom were authorized distributors of MediaTek. MediaTek was itself a known Philips vendor, and Philips’ own DVD players, when unscrewed during the trial, were found to contain the identical MediaTek chip. This chain of supply was corroborated by letters from Shuntak and Sheen Land filed in evidence by the Bansals and not rebutted by Philips.

The Single Judge had rejected the exhaustion defence on the ground that there was nothing to show MediaTek was specifically authorized by Philips. The Division Bench disagreed. The 2003 amendment to Section 107A(b) of the Patents Act changed the test: the seller need no longer be authorized by the patentee specifically, but only be duly authorized under the law of the country from which the product is imported. There was no dispute that Shuntak and Sheen Land were lawfully authorized to trade the MediaTek PCBs. Once Philips had placed the chip-containing PCBs into the market, its exclusivity in the suit patent stood exhausted and could not be reasserted against downstream purchasers.

FRAND Obligations and the Damages Award

The Division Bench set out the framework from Intex Technologies v. Ericsson, which itself drew on the CJEU’s ruling in Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd v. ZTE Corp. (Case No. C-170/13): before any court can award royalty or damages in an SEP case, the patentee must demonstrate it was willing to license at genuinely fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory rates. Proof of that requires, at the very least, the production of agreements executed with other licensees, so that the rate offered can be assessed objectively. Philips did not produce a single such agreement, even though its witness admitted copies were in his possession. The Division Bench drew an adverse inference from this failure as well.

Even setting aside the absence of proof, the Court held that the Single Judge’s calculation was flawed on a separate and independent basis. The suit patent covered only a chip or PCB, not the entire DVD player. Awarding royalty on a per-DVD-player basis would require the Bansals to pay for components and technologies in which Philips held no patent rights. Philips’ commercial practice of offering royalties on the end product might be a valid business choice in licence negotiations, but it could not form the basis of a court’s assessment of FRAND royalty in litigation over a specific device patent. The punitive damages award could not survive the absence of any underlying finding of infringement.

Findings

In view of the observations and the arguments presented by both the parties, the Delhi High Court held that:

The suit patent is a product patent, with its claims directed solely at a decoding device residing in a chip or PCB inside a DVD player; under Section 10(4)(c) of the Patents Act, protection extends no further than the claims define. The DVD Forum qualifies as an SSO and the existence of the DVD standard was established; however, Philips failed to prove the suit patent was an SEP, as the Essentiality Certificates were not proved under Section 45 of the Indian Evidence Act and no claim charts were produced. Infringement was not established by either the direct or the indirect test: the primary technical affidavit was proved by no one, the testing logs were withheld, and no product-to-claim mapping was ever undertaken. The exhaustion defence under the amended Section 107A(b) of the Patents Act succeeded: the PCBs were purchased from sellers authorized under law, and patentee-specific authorisation is no longer required after the 2003 amendment. The royalty rates were not supported by any third-party licence agreements and could not be characterized as FRAND; a per-DVD-player royalty was additionally impermissible for a patent covering only a chip or PCB. Punitive damages could not be awarded in the absence of any finding of infringement. The judgment of the Single Judge dated July 12, 2018 is quashed and set aside; both appeals are allowed with no order as to costs.



Case Citation: Koninklijke Philips Electronics NV v. K K Bansal & Koninklijke Philips Electronics NV v. Rajesh Bansal, RFA(OS)(COMM) 17/2018 and RFA(OS)(COMM) 18/2018, Delhi High Court, decided on May 18, 2026. Available on: https://indiankanoon.org/doc/183478356/

Earlier Single Judge Ruling: Koninklijke Philips Electronics NV v. Rajesh Bansal (CS(Comm) 24/2016) and Koninklijke Philips Electronics NV v. Bhagirathi Electronics (CS(Comm) 436/2017), Delhi High Court, decided on July 12, 2018.

Authored by Gaurav Mishra, Patent Attorney, BananaIP Counsels