Promised and Forgotten: How a Pre-Grant Opposition swallowed a hearing

Summary AIC246 AG & Co. KG, a German company, filed an Indian patent application for a combination of a triazole fungicide and a biological control agent, only to have it rejected by the Controller of Patents after a pre-grant opposition; without the Section 14 examination hearing the Controller had explicitly promised to reschedule. The Bombay High Court set aside the rejection, holding that examination under Chapter IV and opposition under Chapter V of the Patents Act, 1970 are distinct statutory tracks that cannot be merged, and that a Section 14 hearing is a mandatory right of the applicant before any refusal. The ruling firmly closes the door on any argument that a bilateral opposition hearing can stand in for the applicant-centric examination hearing, and confirms that opponents have no right to participate in Section 14 proceedings.

Background

The integrity of India’s patent examination process rests on a foundational procedural guarantee: before refusing a patent application, the Controller must give the applicant a hearing. That guarantee, embedded in Section 14 of the Patents Act became the pivot of a Bombay High Court challenge after a Controller’s rejection managed to issue without it.

AIC246 AG & Co. KG (“AIC246”), incorporated under German law, filed Patent Application No. 201627001750 on 21st March 2016, seeking protection for “Combinations Comprising a Triazole Fungicide and a Biological Control Agent.” The Patent Office published the application on 7th October 2016, and a First Examination Report (“FER”) under Section 12 issued on 4th December 2020. The Controller subsequently scheduled a Section 14 hearing for 5th January 2021. Less than an hour before it was due to begin, the Controller cancelled it, expressly recording that a fresh hearing would be granted “in due course.”

That assurance sat on record as a third-party opponent filed a pre-grant opposition under Section 25(1) after AIC246 replied to the FER. The Controller conducted a bilateral opposition hearing on 19th April 2023, heard both parties, received written submissions, and then, without honouring the promised Section 14 hearing or passing any order under Section 15, rejected AIC246’s application solely on grounds arising under Section 25(1). AIC246 challenged the rejection in Commercial Miscellaneous Petition No. 72 of 2025 before the Bombay High Court’s Commercial Division.

Issues

Whether the Controller is obligated to conduct a Section 14 hearing before refusing a patent application, even after a pre-grant opposition has been filed and heard under Section 25(1). Whether examination under Chapter IV and opposition under Chapter V of the Patents Act constitute distinct statutory processes requiring separate hearings, culminating in a composite order under Section 15. Whether a rejection order passed solely under Section 25(1), without any Section 15 order, is procedurally valid.



AIC246’s Arguments

Chapters IV and V of the Patents Act are distinct statutory frameworks: examination culminates in a grant or refusal under Section 15, while opposition under Rule 55 of the Patent Rules operates as an aid to the examination process rather than a replacement for it. A Section 14 hearing is mandatory before any refusal. Patent Manual paragraph 09.04(12) states unequivocally that no patent shall be refused without this opportunity; Rule 55(5) and paragraph 09.06(10) of the Patent Manual require the Controller to pass a composite speaking order under Section 15 after concluding opposition proceedings, disposing of both the application and the opposition simultaneously. The Controller’s explicit written assurance that a fresh Section 14 hearing would be granted “in due course” created a legitimate expectation that was never fulfilled.



Patent Office’s Arguments

Rule 55 provides a complete, self-contained procedure for pre-grant opposition; once Section 25(1) proceedings are initiated, the Controller may refuse the patent without separately invoking Sections 14 and 15. The bilateral hearing of 19th April 2023 satisfied the requirements of natural justice. Granting an additional Section 14 hearing after opposition proceedings would afford the applicant a second opportunity while excluding the opponent, creating a procedural imbalance that is itself contrary to natural justice. Granting a Section 14 hearing in parallel with completed opposition proceedings would amount to impermissible duplication not intended by Parliament. Examination and opposition are procedurally separate streams.



Court’s Observations and Analysis

Examination and Opposition: Two tracks that cannot merge

The court’s reasoning began with the statutory architecture. Chapters IV and V of the Patents Act bear distinct titles for a reason, and following the Delhi High Court Division Bench’s reasoning in Novartis AG v. Natco Pharma & Anr., the court held that examination under Chapter IV and opposition under Chapter V are independent statutory pathways that may proceed in parallel but cannot be collapsed into a single proceeding. The Controller’s power to grant or refuse a patent under Section 15 belongs to Chapter IV and operates independently of whatever pre-grant opposition is pending. Critically, the court confirmed that opponents have no right to participate in Section 14 hearings: their exclusion at that stage is a deliberate feature of the statute, not an oversight, and does not infringe natural justice in any way.

Section 14: Mandatory, Not Discretionary

On the mandatory character of the Section 14 hearing, the court was unequivocal. Abraxis Bioscience LLC v. Union of India had established that this opportunity constitutes a statutory right of the applicant, the denial of which vitiates an order as contrary to natural justice. The Calcutta High Court’s ruling in UPL Limited v. Union of India & Ors. reinforced the point: opposition and examination must be heard separately, even if both ultimately conclude in a single composite order under Section 15. Patent Manual paragraph 09.04(12) placed this beyond dispute, and Rule 55(5) independently confirmed that a speaking order under Section 15 is required after opposition proceedings. The Patent Office’s reliance on Snehlata Gupte and Merck v. Glenmark was rejected outright: those decisions addressed an entirely different question and provided no support for the proposition that examination and opposition could be merged into one proceeding.

A Promise made and broken: Arbitrary procedure

The court noted that before the pre-grant opposition was even filed, the Controller had already cancelled AIC246’s scheduled Section 14 hearing with an explicit written assurance of rescheduling the hearing. That assurance was never acted upon. After the Section 25(1) opposition hearing, the Controller simply rejected AIC246’s application solely under Section 25(1), without any Section 15 order. The court held that this violated the statutory scheme, the Patent Manual, and the Controller’s own unambiguous promise.

AIC246 placed on record multiple comparable orders in which the Patent Office itself had conducted separate hearings under Sections 14 and 25(1) before issuing composite Section 15 orders. This consistent practice confirmed that the Controller’s approach in this case was arbitrary, unexplained, and at odds with established procedure. The court observed that accepting it would permit the Controller to bypass mandatory Chapter IV requirements, refuse patents without Section 15 orders, and adopt different procedures across matters without justification. Such an outcome could not be countenanced.

Why the Patent Office’s Defence Cannot Stand

The court described the Patent Office’s defence as not merely wrong but, in its own word, “befuddling.” The position that a Section 25(1) hearing displaces the need for Section 14 ran contrary to the Patents Act, the Patent Rules, the Patent Manual, and three binding or persuasive judicial decisions, all at once. The court also noted that the Patent Office had initially failed, despite multiple opportunities, to file any reply affidavit; it did so only after the court formally expressed its serious view of that non-compliance. When the reply finally came, it sought to justify a position that the court found wholly untenable in law and wholly inconsistent with the Controller’s own established practice in other matters.

Findings

In view of the observations and the arguments presented by both the parties, the Bombay High Court held that:

Examination proceedings under Chapter IV and opposition proceedings under Chapter V of the Patents Act, 1970 are distinct statutory processes that must be conducted separately, even where they run simultaneously. A hearing under Section 14 before the refusal of a patent application is a mandatory statutory right of the applicant; it cannot be dispensed with on the ground that a bilateral hearing under Section 25(1) has already been conducted. The Controller’s rejection of Patent Application No. 201627001750, passed solely under Section 25(1) without affording a Section 14 hearing and without passing an order under Section 15, was procedurally invalid and contrary to law. The impugned order dated 26th June 2023 was set aside. The patent application was remanded for fresh consideration before a different Controller, with directions to comply with the hearing and order-making requirements under Sections 14, 15, and 25 of the Patents Act. No order as to costs was made.



Case Citation: AIC246 AG & Co. KG v. The Patent Office of India and Ors., Comm. Miscellaneous Petition No. 72 of 2025, High Court of Judicature at Bombay (Commercial Division), decided on 27th February 2026. Available on https://indiankanoon.org/doc/154458370/

Authored by Gaurav Mishra, Patent Attorney, BananaIP Counsels