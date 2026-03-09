Can Anyone Own the “Forest”? Delhi High Court Applies Anti Dissection Rule in Forest Essentials case

Summary In the case of Mountain Valley Springs India Private Limited v. Baby Forest Ayurveda Private Limited, the Delhi High Court considered whether the mark “BABY FOREST” used for ayurvedic baby care products was deceptively similar to the mark “FOREST ESSENTIALS.” Mountain Valley Springs, the company behind the Forest Essentials brand, sought an interim injunction restraining Baby Forest Ayurveda from using the mark. The court held that “FOREST ESSENTIALS” and “BABY FOREST” are distinct composite marks, and that the word “FOREST,” being a dictionary word, could not be monopolised without strong evidence of secondary meaning. Applying the anti dissection rule, the court found that the marks must be compared as a whole and were not deceptively similar. Since Mountain Valley had not established a strong prima facie case of infringement or passing off, the court declined to interfere with the Single Judge’s refusal of interim injunction and dismissed the appeal.

Background

Mountain Valley Springs India Private Limited (hereinafter referred to as Mountain Valley) markets ayurvedic skincare and wellness products under the brand “FOREST ESSENTIALS.” In the present case, Mountain Valley claimed that it had been using the mark “FOREST ESSENTIALS” since around the year 2000 and had built a luxury brand in the ayurvedic cosmetics segment.

Over time, Forest Essentials expanded its product portfolio and also sold a small range of baby care products under the expressions “FOREST ESSENTIALS BABY” and “FOREST ESSENTIALS BABY ESSENTIALS.” According to Mountain Valley, its products were widely sold through exclusive brand stores, hotel chains, and online platforms, and the brand had acquired substantial goodwill.

In June 2023, Mountain Valley discovered that Baby Forest Ayurveda Private Limited was selling baby care products under the marks “BABY FOREST” and “BABY FOREST SOHAM OF AYURVEDA.” Baby Forest Ayurveda had earlier operated under the name Landsmill Healthcare Private Limited, but later changed its corporate name.

The products sold under the “BABY FOREST” brand included ayurvedic oils, lotions, soaps, and other baby care products.

Mountain Valley believed that the use of “BABY FOREST” for similar ayurvedic products was likely to cause confusion with its “FOREST ESSENTIALS” brand. It also pointed to instances where customers and commercial partners had allegedly asked whether the two brands were related.

Mountain Valley therefore, filed a commercial suit before the Delhi High Court seeking an injunction restraining Baby Forest Ayurveda from using the marks “BABY FOREST” and “BABY FOREST SOHAM OF AYURVEDA.”

During the proceedings before the Single Judge, Baby Forest Ayurveda agreed not to use the expressions “BABY ESSENTIALS” and “SAUNDARYA,” which had also been part of the dispute. As a result, the controversy before the court became limited to the use of the marks “BABY FOREST” and “BABY FOREST SOHAM OF AYURVEDA.”

After considering the pleadings and evidence, the Single Judge refused to grant interim injunction to Mountain Valley. The court held that the marks “FOREST ESSENTIALS” and “BABY FOREST” were distinct composite marks and that Mountain Valley had not established a prima facie case for interim relief.

Aggrieved by the refusal of injunction, Mountain Valley filed an appeal before the Division Bench of the Delhi High Court.

Questions Before the Court

Whether the mark “BABY FOREST,” used by Baby Forest Ayurveda Private Limited, was deceptively similar to the marks “FOREST ESSENTIALS,” “FOREST ESSENTIALS BABY,” and “FOREST ESSENTIALS BABY ESSENTIALS” used by Mountain Valley. Whether Mountain Valley could claim exclusivity or monopoly over the word “FOREST” in relation to ayurvedic cosmetics and baby care products. Whether the anti dissection rule and the dominant feature test supported Mountain Valley’s claim of trademark infringement and passing off. Whether the material on record established a prima facie case, balance of convenience, and irreparable injury warranting interim injunction. Whether the Division Bench should interfere with the discretionary order of the Single Judge refusing interim injunction

Mountain Valley’s Arguments

Mountain Valley argued that:

It had been using the mark “FOREST ESSENTIALS” since 2000 , and its baby care related marks since 2006 , and the brand had acquired substantial goodwill and reputation. Both companies were selling similar ayurvedic baby care products , including oils, soaps, lotions, and related items, making it important that their trademarks were clearly distinguishable. The word “FOREST” was the dominant feature of the mark “FOREST ESSENTIALS,” and through long use, advertising, and promotion, the word had acquired secondary meaning associated with its brand. Baby Forest Ayurveda had adopted the mark “BABY FOREST” dishonestly in order to ride on the reputation and goodwill of the Forest Essentials brand. Baby Forest Ayurveda had changed its corporate name from Landsmill Healthcare Private Limited to Baby Forest Ayurveda Private Limited, which according to Mountain Valley strengthened the association with the impugned mark. There were instances of actual consumer confusion , including: Emails and queries from hotel chains and customers asking whether Baby Forest products were connected with Forest Essentials. Social media comments suggesting that consumers believed the two brands were related. Search engine predictions asking whether the two brands were the same. Baby Forest Ayurveda had earlier undertaken before the Single Judge not to use the marks “BABY ESSENTIALS” and “SAUNDARYA,” which according to Mountain Valley indicated that it had initially attempted to adopt marks similar to those used by Forest Essentials. The Single Judge had applied an incorrect legal test for confusion , because trademark infringement could be established even if the confusion was momentary or initial.



Arguments by Baby Forest Ayurveda

Baby Forest Ayurveda argued that:

Its mark was “ BABY FOREST,” whereas Mountain Valley’s registered mark was “FOREST ESSENTIALS,” and the two were distinct composite marks. Mountain Valley could not split the composite mark “FOREST ESSENTIALS” and claim exclusivity over the word “FOREST.” The word “FOREST” is a dictionary word commonly used in the cosmetics and ayurvedic products industry to indicate natural or herbal ingredients and therefore cannot be monopolised by one trader. The visual appearance, stylisation, packaging, and trade dress used by the two companies were entirely different. The tree device and logos used by the parties were visually distinct and the overall presentation of the products differed significantly. The evidence of confusion relied upon by Mountain Valley, including emails, online comments, and search engine results, did not establish widespread confusion and would need to be examined at trial. The adoption of the mark “BABY FOREST” was bona fide , as the company focused on ayurvedic baby care products and the mark reflected the natural positioning of its products. Baby Forest Ayurveda had also obtained trademark registrations for “BABY FOREST” in several classes , which supported its use of the mark.



Court’s Analysis

Scope of Appellate Review

The court first observed that an appellate court should be cautious while interfering with a discretionary order granting or refusing interim injunction. Referring to the Supreme Court’s decision in Wander Ltd. v. Antox India Pvt. Ltd., the court stated that interference is justified only where the order of the Single Judge is arbitrary, perverse, or contrary to settled legal principles. The court therefore examined whether the discretion exercised by the Single Judge suffered from any such infirmity.



Infringement and Passing Off Principles

The court explained that trademark infringement is a statutory remedy available to the proprietor of a registered mark. If the impugned mark is identical or deceptively similar and used for similar goods, an injunction may follow. The court further observed that passing off requires proof of goodwill, misrepresentation, and likelihood of damage. In determining deceptive similarity, courts must consider the marks as a whole, the nature of goods, the class of purchasers, and surrounding market circumstances.



Anti Dissection Rule and Composite Marks

The court noted that the mark “FOREST ESSENTIALS” is a composite mark consisting of two words. According to the court, neither “FOREST” nor “ESSENTIALS” could be treated as the dominant feature of the mark. The distinctiveness of the mark lay in the combination of the two words together. Applying the anti dissection rule , the court held that trademarks must be assessed as a whole rather than by separating their individual elements. The court also noted that Mountain Valley had earlier stated before the Registrar that the distinctiveness of its mark arose from the juxtaposition of the two words. The court further observed that the respondent’s mark “BABY FOREST” was also a composite mark and the comparison between the marks had to be carried out in their entirety.



Claim of Monopoly Over the Word “FOREST”

The court observed that “FOREST” is a dictionary word. According to the court, a party seeking exclusive rights over such a word must demonstrate that the word has acquired secondary meaning , such that consumers associate the word exclusively with that party’s goods. The court held that this requires stringent evidence , and at the interim stage Mountain Valley had not established that the word “FOREST” had acquired such exclusive association in relation to baby care products.



Assessment of Deceptive Similarity

Applying the test of a consumer of average intelligence and imperfect recollection , the court compared the marks “FOREST ESSENTIALS” and “BABY FOREST.” The court held that, when considered as a whole, the marks were not deceptively similar.



Evidence of Confusion and Trade Dress

Mountain Valley relied on emails, customer queries, social media comments, and search engine predictions to show consumer confusion. The court held that such material would have to be tested during trial and was not sufficient at the interim stage to establish widespread confusion. The court also examined the logos, packaging, and trade dress used by the parties and found them to be visually different.



Allegation of Dishonest Adoption

The court also considered the allegation that Baby Forest Ayurveda had adopted the mark dishonestly. The court stated that, at least at the interim stage, the adoption could not be treated as dishonest. The earlier undertaking not to use “BABY ESSENTIALS” and “SAUNDARYA,” and the change of corporate name, were not sufficient by themselves to establish dishonest adoption of the mark “BABY FOREST.”



Clarification on Initial Confusion

The court observed that the Single Judge had incorrectly articulated the test relating to initial confusion . The court clarified that even brief confusion may be relevant in trademark infringement analysis. However, the court held that this error did not affect the final outcome of the case.



Findings

After considering the rival marks, evidence, and applicable legal principles, the court held that Mountain Valley had not established a prima facie case warranting interim injunction.

The court therefore declined to interfere with the order of the Single Judge and dismissed the appeal. The court also clarified that all observations made in the judgment were prima facie in nature and would not affect the final adjudication of the suit.

Case Citation: Mountain Valley Springs India Private Ltd. v. Baby Forest Ayurveda Private Ltd., FAO(OS) (COMM) 111/2024, Delhi High Court, decided on February 27, 2026. Available on https://indiankanoon.org/doc/98306645/

Authored by Gaurav Mishra, BananaIP Counsels