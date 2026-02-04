Intellepedia’s Top Copyright Articles of 2025: A Year in Review

Summary A curated roundup of Intellepedia's most impactful copyright law articles from 2025, covering landmark court decisions, AI challenges, music licensing reforms, and more. This review offers valuable insights for creators, legal professionals, and policymakers.

Copyright law in India, as creators and content users would be aware, governs the rights over original literary, artistic, musical, and other creative works. However, the application of copyright principles is rarely straightforward, particularly in an era where technology enables new forms of creation, distribution, and exploitation of works. In 2025, courts and policymakers grappled with questions at the heart of modern copyright practice, including music licensing requirements, copyright protection for classical compositions, personality rights against deepfakes and AI-generated content, the idea-expression dichotomy in biographical works, and the intersection of artificial intelligence with copyright law.

This compilation brings together some of the most significant copyright-related articles from Intellepedia that resonated with our readers over the past year. Each addresses principles and precedents that provide useful reference points for creators, businesses, and legal practitioners navigating the copyright landscape.

Featured Copyright Articles

Only Copyright Societies Can Issue Licences: Delhi High Court Strikes a Blow to Music Licensing Practices Published: 17 April 2025 | Author: Dr. Kalyan Kankanala In a significant decision, the Delhi High Court determined that only registered copyright societies—not individual copyright owners—can conduct licensing businesses in India. The case, Azure Hospitality v. Phonographic Performance Ltd., challenged PPL’s longstanding practice of licensing music recordings without formal society registration. The court rejected PPL’s argument that valid copyright assignments gave it inherent licensing rights, finding that Section 33(1) imposes mandatory restrictions on commercial licensing activities. This decision fundamentally reshapes the music licensing landscape in India, requiring entities engaged in commercial licensing to either register as copyright societies or operate through registered societies. Read more →

Government of India Constitutes Committee on AI and Copyright Published: 9 May 2025 | Author: Intellepedia On 28 April 2025, India’s Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade announced a committee tasked with examining how artificial intelligence intersects with existing copyright law. The committee’s mandate centres on identifying legal and policy challenges, evaluating whether the Copyright Act of 1957 adequately addresses emerging issues, and preparing recommendations for potential legislative updates. Key issues likely to be examined include whether AI-generated works qualify for copyright protection, who owns rights in such works, whether the use of copyrighted materials to train AI models constitutes infringement, and how existing exceptions apply in AI contexts. For creators, technology companies, and legal practitioners, the committee’s eventual recommendations will be essential reading. Read more →

PS2 Copyright Case: AR Rahman vs Dagar Brothers – Delhi HC Orders Credit, Rs 2 Cr Deposit Published: 26 April 2025 | Author: Dr. Kalyan Kankanala In a Delhi High Court ruling, Ustad Faiyaz Wasifuddin Dagar prevailed in a copyright dispute concerning the film composition ‘Veera Raja Veera’ from Ponniyin Selvan 2. The plaintiff claimed that the song substantially copied the melodic structure and rhythmic patterns of ‘Shiva Stuti,’ an original Dhrupad composition created by the Junior Dagar Brothers. The court determined that ‘Shiva Stuti’ qualified as protectable original musical work and found prima facie evidence of infringement. It ordered credits acknowledging the Dagar Brothers appear wherever the song is used, plus a Rs. 2 crore security deposit. The court distinguished between unprotectable traditional elements and the unique expression embodied in the Dagar Brothers’ specific arrangement. Read more →

Aishwarya Rai Gets Court Relief Against Deepfakes, Fake Merchandise, and Online Impersonation Published: 17 September 2025 | Author: Dr. Kalyan Kankanala The Delhi High Court granted an ex-parte interim injunction protecting actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from unauthorised use of her name, image, and likeness. The case addressed violations involving deepfake videos, fake merchandise, and AI-generated impersonation content. The court recognised that her persona is being misused by employing technological tools, including Artificial Intelligence. The judgment directed platforms to remove infringing content within 72 hours and provide user details within seven days. The court also issued John Doe injunctions against unknown defendants. This decision is significant as one of the early Indian judicial pronouncements specifically addressing deepfakes and AI-generated impersonation. Read more →

MS Subbulakshmi Biopic: Who Owns the Copyright over the Script? Published: 20 June 2025 | Author: Dr. Kalyan Kankanala The Karnataka High Court settled a copyright dispute over a film script by establishing a fundamental principle: ideas and historical facts cannot be protected—only their specific expression can be. Rajiv Menon claimed exclusive rights to a script for a biopic about legendary singer M.S. Subbulakshmi, asserting it derived from his book ‘MS – A Life in Music’. The High Court reversed the trial court’s decision, finding no substantial similarity between the script and the book. Any similarities were due to factual content already in the public domain. For filmmakers and authors working on biographical subjects, this judgment provides important guidance—multiple works about the same historical figure can coexist, provided each represents independent creative expression. Read more →

Compulsory Music Licence for Events: Delhi HC Rules Against PPL’s Licensing Practices Published: 15 May 2025 | Author: Dr. Kalyan Kankanala The Delhi High Court ruled that Al Hamd Tradenation is entitled to a compulsory licence for playing recorded music at a small corporate event, rejecting PPL’s licensing practices. Al Hamd sought to organise a 50-person gathering and inquired about music licensing fees. PPL quoted Rs. 49,500, whilst Al Hamd countered with Rs. 16,500 based on event size. The court determined that offering a licence on unreasonable or arbitrary terms amounts to a constructive refusal. The judgment emphasised that copyright law must balance creator protections with public access to works, particularly when licensing practices become restrictively priced. Read more →

Court Favours AR Rahman, Rejects Claims that Dagar Brothers Composed Shiva Stuti Published: 29 September 2025 | Author: Ashwini Arun The Delhi High Court’s Division Bench ruled in favour of composer A.R. Rahman, rejecting claims that the Dagar Brothers authored the musical composition ‘Shiva Stuti’. The court found insufficient evidence establishing the Junior Dagar Brothers as the work’s creators, noting they were credited only as performers rather than composers. The Division Bench emphasised a critical distinction in copyright law: a performer does not become the author or owner of copyright in a song merely by performing it. This decision clarifies the distinction between performance rights and compositional copyright. Read more →

Court Grants Ex-Parte Order in Favour of Designer Gaurav Gupta Published: 7 October 2025 | Author: Ashwini Arun The Delhi High Court ruled decisively against trademark and design infringement, awarding a permanent injunction and damages to fashion designer Gaurav Gupta. The defendant had been manufacturing and selling counterfeit replicas through online channels, including YouTube and social media platforms. The defendant operated a YouTube channel called ‘Designer Salem’ whilst using Gaurav Gupta’s name in video titles to deceive consumers. The evidence demonstrated that replicas were deceptively identical, differing only in colour from the original designs. The judge awarded Rs. 5,00,000 in damages. Read more →

Indian IP Office Rolls Out Utility for Patent, Design, Trademark, Copyright and GI Statistics Published: 22 April 2025 | Author: Intellepedia The Indian IP Office unveiled an online dashboard providing unified data on intellectual property filings across the nation. Accessible at ipindia.gov.in/dashboard, the platform presents real-time statistics on filings and registrations for patents, designs, trademarks, copyrights, and geographical indications. The dashboard organises data by IP category, enabling users to examine filing volumes, compare submission methods, and review trends with geographic breakdowns. This tool provides valuable insights for practitioners, researchers, and policymakers tracking IP trends in India. Read more →

When Copyright, AI, and Regulation Interact: Where Does Accessibility Stand? Published: 4 August 2025 | Author: Dr. Kalyan Kankanala This article examines how copyright law, artificial intelligence tools, and emerging regulations interact to affect accessibility rights for persons with disabilities in India. India has created formal accessibility protections through the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act (2016) and Section 52(1)(zb) of the Copyright Act. Despite legal protections, only one out of a thousand books and materials are available in accessible formats. Recent AI technologies have transformed this landscape by automating content conversion tasks, enabling individuals with disabilities to independently create accessible formats. Read more →

Looking Ahead

The copyright-related developments of 2025 reflect the dynamic intersection of creativity, technology, and law. From the restructuring of music licensing practices to the emergence of AI-related copyright questions, the year’s decisions and policy initiatives demonstrate the continued evolution of copyright law in response to new challenges.

For creators, businesses, and legal practitioners, staying informed of these developments is essential for navigating the copyright landscape effectively. We at Intellepedia remain committed to providing comprehensive, accessible, and timely coverage of copyright law developments.

In order to stay updated on future copyright law developments, readers may consider bookmarking Intellepedia and visiting regularly for our latest posts. As always, the articles are intended for informational purposes, and specific legal advice should be sought from qualified professionals for individual matters.