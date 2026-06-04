Chacha in Sarees: Delhi HC on Trademark Distinctiveness

Summary Chacha Saree Bazar Pvt. Ltd. ("CSB"), a registered proprietor of several CHACHA and CHACHE DI HATTI marks for textiles and garments, sued Chacha Cloth House for trademark infringement. The Commercial Court dismissed CSB's interim injunction application, holding that "Chacha" is a generic and commonplace expression incapable of monopolisation. The Delhi High Court's Division Bench reversed that order, holding that distinctiveness must be assessed with reference to the goods in question, not in the abstract, and that a common word with no etymological connection to the relevant goods is capable of being distinctive. The ruling reinforces foundational principles on the anti-dissection rule, the dominant feature test, and the statutory presumption of validity under Section 31(1) of the Trade Marks Act, making it a useful reference point for composite mark disputes across industry sectors.

Background

A single word separating two textile traders in different cities has produced one of the sharpest recent statements from the Delhi High Court on the foundational question of what makes a trademark distinctive.

Chacha Saree Bazar Pvt. Ltd. (“CSB”) is the registered proprietor of several trademarks built around the “CHACHA” formulation, including CHACHA SAREE BAZAR PVT. LTD. and CHACHE DI HATTI, registered as both word and device marks under Section 23 of the Trade Marks Act, 1999 (“the Act”) in Classes 24 and 25, covering textiles, clothing, and garments. CSB’s registration dates as far back as December 1988, and its sole retail outlet operates out of Sarojni Nagar Market, New Delhi.

Chacha Cloth House (“CCH”), an unregistered proprietor, operates a single outlet in Yamuna Nagar, Haryana, trading in an identical range of goods: suits, sarees, lehengas, and apparel. CCH had applied for registration of the CHACHA CLOTH HOUSE mark but, as on the date of the proceedings, held no registered trademark under Section 23 of the Act.

CSB filed a suit alleging that CCH’s use of the marks CHACHA and CHACHA CLOTH HOUSE, including associated logos, infringed its registered marks and created a likelihood of confusion among consumers.

On 30 January 2025, the Commercial Court (District Judge, Commercial Court-01) initially granted an ex parte ad interim injunction in CSB’s favour. However, on 30 July 2025, it reversed course and dismissed the interim injunction application entirely, simultaneously vacating the earlier ad interim order. The Commercial Court’s central reasoning was that “Chacha,” being a generic and commonplace vernacular expression meaning “uncle,” was incapable of being monopolised by any single trader absent proof of secondary meaning. CSB appealed to the Delhi High Court.

Issues before the Court

Whether trademark distinctiveness under the Act must be assessed in relation to the specific goods or services for which a mark is used, or whether a word’s generic character in common parlance is sufficient to deny distinctiveness. Whether the dominant feature of the rival composite marks, namely “CHACHA,” being identical, gives rise to a prima facie case of infringement under Section 29(2)(b) read with Section 17(2)(b) of the Act. Whether the “common to trade” defence under Section 17(2)(b) was made out on the facts. Whether visual dissimilarity between the rival logos could neutralise the infringement arising from phonetic and structural identity of the dominant textual element.



CSB’s Arguments

The question of whether a mark is generic is not to be decided in the abstract but with reference to the goods or services for which it is used. “CHACHA” has no etymological or conceptual connection with sarees or garments and therefore cannot be treated as lacking distinctiveness in that context. The Commercial Court’s approach of extracting “CHACHA” from the composite marks and assessing it in isolation was contrary to the anti-dissection rule under Section 17 of the Act CCH had itself applied for registration of CHACHA CLOTH HOUSE, and was therefore estopped from simultaneously contending that “CHACHA” was generic and incapable of monopolisation Geographic separation between CSB’s Delhi outlet and CCH’s Haryana outlet was irrelevant to infringement, as a party may always choose to expand its business. The Commercial Court had failed entirely to address the actual issues of mark similarity and likelihood of confusion, on which CSB had a clear prima facie case.



CCH’s Arguments

Infringement and passing off must be assessed by comparing marks as composite wholes, not by isolating a common element. Comparing CHACHA SAREE BAZAR PVT. LTD. and CHACHA CLOTH HOUSE as whole marks reveals no meaningful similarity and no likelihood of confusion. “Chacha” is a commonplace vernacular word used by multiple traders, and the Trade Marks Registry had granted CSB’s word mark with the condition that all labels must be used together, signalling limits on CSB’s exclusivity. Monopoly over “CHACHA” could only be permissible if it had acquired secondary meaning exclusively associated with CSB, a factual question that could only be resolved at trial. CSB had itself invoked the dominant feature test by asserting “CHACHA” was the dominant element, and could not simultaneously invoke the anti-dissection rule: the two arguments were inconsistent. There was no territorial overlap between the parties’ respective businesses, and therefore no practical likelihood of confusion.



Court’s Observations and Analysis

Distinctiveness is always Goods-Relative

The court observed that the Commercial Court had committed a foundational error by assessing “Chacha” as generic in the abstract, without reference to the goods for which it was being used. The court noted that distinctiveness under Section 17(2)(b) of the Act is not a quality that inheres in a word in isolation: it must be evaluated against the goods or services in respect of which the mark is employed. The court further observed that a word of everyday common parlance, which would ordinarily be labelled generic, can be fully distinctive when used in connection with goods to which it bears no etymological or conceptual relationship. Since “CHACHA” has no connection whatsoever with sarees or garments, the court found that there was no principled basis on which it could be held non-distinctive for that category of goods.

Section 31(1) and the Presumption of Validity

The court observed that Section 31(1) of the Act operates to confer prima facie validity on a registered trademark by the very fact of its registration. The court noted that since Section 9(1)(a) of the Act bars registration of marks devoid of distinctive character, a mark that has passed through the registration process is presumptively distinctive. The court held that, read together, Sections 31(1) and 9(1)(a) entitled CSB to be treated, at the interim stage, as the holder of a distinctive mark, without any additional evidentiary showing on that question.

The Anti-Dissection Rule and the Dominant Feature Test

The court set out the governing framework for comparing composite marks in considerable detail, drawing on South India Beverages Pvt. Ltd. v. General Mills Marketing Inc., (2015) 61 PTC 231, and the Supreme Court’s recent articulation in Pernod Ricard India (P) Ltd. v. Karanveer Singh Chhabra, 2025 SCC OnLine SC 1701. The court observed that the anti-dissection rule, as codified in Section 17 of the Act, requires rival marks to be compared as whole marks rather than by breaking them into component parts. However, the court noted that the anti-dissection rule and the dominant feature test are not in conflict: identifying the dominant element of a composite mark is a legitimate analytical step on the way to an overall holistic assessment, not a violation of the whole-mark comparison principle.

The court reasoned that where one element of a composite mark so significantly dominates the remaining components that an average consumer of ordinary intelligence and imperfect recollection would recall the mark primarily through that element, the overall commercial impression of the two marks will be shaped by whether their dominant features are identical or deceptively similar. Applying this to the facts, the court found that the dominant feature of both CSB’s marks (CHACHA SAREE BAZAR PVT. LTD., CHACHE DI HATTI) and CCH’s mark (CHACHA CLOTH HOUSE) was unmistakably “CHACHA.” The remaining elements of both marks, “SAREE BAZAR” and “CLOTH HOUSE” respectively, merely described the nature of goods or the type of trading establishment, and carried no independent trademark significance. The court held that, since the dominant features were identical and the goods were identical, a prima facie case of infringement under Section 29(2)(b) read with Section 17(2)(b) of the Act was made out.

The “Common to Trade” Defence Rejected

The court examined CCH’s contention that “CHACHA” was common to the trade, with multiple third-party marks incorporating the term. Relying on the Division Bench ruling in Pankaj Goel v. Dabur India Ltd., 2008 (38) PTC 49 (DB), the court observed that the “common to trade” bar under Section 17(2)(b) requires that the term be commonly used in the specific trade in which the parties are engaged, not merely across commerce in general. The court noted that “the trade” in the statutory text refers to the particular trade under consideration: here, the trade in sarees and garments. CCH had produced no evidence of the scale of any third-party use of “CHACHA” in the garments trade, when such use commenced, or whether it post-dated CSB’s own registrations. The court held that merely pointing to other marks on the register, without establishing the commercial significance of such use in the relevant trade, was insufficient to make out the common-to-trade defence.

Visual Dissimilarity between logos does not assist CCH

The court addressed CCH’s argument that the parties’ logos were visually distinct, making confusion unlikely. Applying the Supreme Court’s ruling in K.R. Chinna Krishna Chettiar v. Shri Ambal & Co., (1969) 2 SCC 131, the court observed that even where overall label marks are visually dissimilar, infringement can be established if the dominant textual element of the rival marks is phonetically or structurally similar. The court further noted that CSB held word mark registrations, which entitled it to restrain not merely identical or similar word marks but also device marks whose prominent feature is a textual element that infringes CSB’s registered word mark. Visual dissimilarity between the logos therefore afforded CCH no protection.

Findings

In view of the observations and the arguments presented by both the parties, the Delhi High Court Division Bench held that:

The Commercial Court had proceeded on an erroneous principle by treating “CHACHA” as generic in the abstract, without assessing its distinctiveness in relation to sarees and garments, the goods for which it was registered. The word “CHACHA” is not devoid of distinctiveness when used in connection with sarees, clothing, and garments, as it bears no etymological or conceptual relationship to those goods. By virtue of Section 31(1) read with Section 9(1)(a) of the Act, CSB’s registered marks carry a prima facie presumption of validity and distinctiveness at the interim stage, without requiring additional evidentiary proof. The dominant feature of both parties’ marks is “CHACHA,” and that the remaining elements of each mark merely describe the goods or trading format, carrying no independent trademark significance. Since the dominant features are identical and the goods are identical, a prima facie case of infringement under Section 29(2)(b) of the Act was established. CCH had not made out a “common to trade” defence under Section 17(2)(b), as it had produced no evidence of the commercial significance or timing of third-party use of “CHACHA” in the specific trade of sarees and garments. Visual dissimilarity between the parties’ logos does not negate infringement where the dominant textual element of the rival marks is identical



Case Citation: Chacha Saree Bazar Pvt. Ltd. & Anr. v. Chacha Cloth House, FAO (COMM) 217/2025 & CM APPL. 49543/2025, High Court of Delhi, decided on 12 February 2026. Available on: https://indiankanoon.org/doc/111562892/

Authored by Gaurav Mishra, IP Attorney, BananaIP Counsels