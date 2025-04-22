Indian IP Office Rolls Out Utility for Patent, Design, Trademark, Copyright & GI Statistics

Summary The Indian IP Office has launched an online IP Statistics Dashboard offering real-time data on filings and registrations across IP types. Users can explore patent, trademark, copyright, design, and GI trends with interactive tools. Though provisional, the tool centralizes valuable insights into India's IP landscape.

INTRODUCTION

The Indian IP Office has launched a centralised online dashboard providing data on intellectual property (IP) filings across India. The dashboard is accessible at ipindia.gov.in/dashboard. The platform presents real-time statistics on filings and registrations for patents, designs, trademarks, copyrights, and geographical indications. The data is displayed through interactive charts, maps, and graphs.

IP STATISTICS DASHBOARD

Patents

In the Patents section, users can view the total number of filings, compare online and offline submissions, and examine yearly trends in grants and filings. A map has been made available to reflect the state-wise distribution of patent applications, allowing users to filter by year and type of data. The users may access data based on applicant type, nationality, subject and technology domain and so on.

Designs

The Designs section follows a similar format, showing application and registration trends, as well as geographic distribution. Filing methods are also broken down by online and offline channels.

Trade Marks

The Trade Marks dashboard includes more types of data. Applications are categorised by class, state, applicant type, country of origin, and type of mark. Users can filter the data by dates, filings and registration.

Copyright

In the Copyright section, users can view the total number of applications, trend comparisons between filings and registrations, and state-wise distribution.

Geographical Indication

Similarly, the GI Dashboard shows the number of registered goods by state and by product category, including handicrafts, agricultural goods, and manufactured items.

DISCLAIMER

Each section of the dashboard includes a disclaimer stating that the data is under update and may be provisional. The users are advised not to consider the figures as final or use them for legal purposes.

STATISTICS BASED ON CURRENT INFORMATION

Based on the information present on the dashboard as of today, we tried to extract data for the last financial year, 1st April, 2024 to 31st March, 2025. Please find below a table providing the number of applications filed and granted/registered across types of intellectual property.

Type of IP Applications Filed Applications Registered/Granted Patent 1,10,372 33,504 Designs 43,006 30,349 Trade Marks 5,52,409 3,82,826 Copyright 44,095 26,767 Geographical Indication 277 61

FINAL THOUGHTS

The statistics dashboard does provide a centralised view of IP filings and registrations across categories in India. Although the dashboard is under development, it still offers a useful reference point for IP trends. Let’s hope it continues to improve and becomes a valuable tool for all stakeholders.

